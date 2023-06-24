How to get The Grandfather sword in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you are only as good as your strongest weapon. Your weapon makes your skills powerful and keeps the enemies from devouring your body whole in Sanctuary. For this reason, many players have been craving The Grandfather sword, which is one of the strongest and most unique weapons in the entirety of Diablo 4.

The Grandfather sword is a two-handed weapon that can be used by any class. You really only want to wield it if your build calls for a brute-force weapon, however. Barbarians and Druids will mostly benefit from this particular weapon, but any player can throw it on their character and walk around Sanctuary decimating enemies. Of course, before you can do that, you will need to actually acquire The Grandfather sword.

How to earn The Grandfather sword in Diablo 4

As you might have expected, The Grandfather sword is only obtainable after you have defeated the main story of Diablo 4. More specifically, though, you need to be playing on at least World Tier Three in order to have any chance of looting this weapon. I would recommend going to World Tier Four once you reach level 70, as you will have a better chance for rarer drops on this difficulty.

In any case, The Grandfather sword is a random drop when you are playing on either World Tier Three or Four. That’s right, you can’t even ensure that you obtain it by completing a specific quest or running a certain dungeon. Instead, you will need to rely on luck to find The Grandfather as a drop from killing an enemy or opening a chest.

Interestingly enough, though, The Grandfather is only a basic Legendary weapon in Diablo 4. It’s not a Unique, Sacred, or Ancestral item, so this makes your chances a little better as basic Legendary weapons are more likely to drop. Although, you will still likely need to play for hours and hours before acquiring The Grandfather. I myself have put in well over 150 hours into Diablo 4 so far and have yet to sniff this particular sword.

If you want to expedite the process of finding The Grandfather, I would recommend running Nightmare Dungeons, completing Tree of Whisper quests (and selecting sword caches), or completing Helltide events. With enough luck, you’ll add The Grandfather sword to your inventory sooner rather than later.

