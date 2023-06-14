Diablo 4 Cultist Refuge dungeon guide: how to unlock and clear

Some dungeons cannot be completed until you finish a certain objective in Diablo 4. Sometimes, a dungeon is tied to the completion of a main story quest while other times you need to clear out an area before gaining access to a dungeon. In the case of the Cultist Refuge dungeon, you need to clear a Stronghold in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4.

For those seeking the Flamewalker’s Aspect for their Sorcerer class, like I was, then this is where you’ll ultimately end up—but be prepared for quite a fight to find, unlock, and complete the Cultist Refuge dungeon.

There are three Strongholds per region in Diablo 4, and once they are cleared out, they offer players a few different boons. Some Strongholds turn into mini-towns with Waypoints while others provide players with a new dungeon to complete. The Cultist Refuge dungeon falls under the latter category, and you can see exactly what Stronghold you need to clear to gain access to it.

Cultist Refuge dungeon location in Diablo 4

The location of the Cultist Refuge dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cultist Refuge dungeon is unavailable until you clear out the Nostrava Stronghold in Fractured Peaks. Nostrava is located on the western side of the region, directly to the north of Nevesk, and is one of the tougher Strongholds to complete in all of Diablo 4. Its final boss fight features three different bosses that can be challenging to defeat as a solo player.

Once players have managed to clear it, the Nostrava Waypoint will be available along with the Cultist Refuge dungeon. You can simply fast-travel to Nostrava and take on the dungeon from there.

Clearing the Cultist Refuge dungeon in Diablo 4

After entering the Cultist Refuge dungeon, you will be required to slay all of the enemies in the Halls of Assembly. You can look at the red dots on your map to see where all of the enemies are located.

Once the mobs are slain, your next objective is to kill the Overseer and pick up the Cultist Key, which unlocks the Sanctum Door. In this new area of the dungeon, you need to destroy the Construct, which is done by simply dealing damage to the large mechanism marked on your map. Finally, the last task of the dungeon is to slay two High Priests, which only spawn after destroying the Construct.

Related: Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon location and how to clear it

With all of those objectives completed, you will have completed the Cultist Refuge dungeon and be rewarded with the Flamewalker’s Aspect, gold, XP, and other rare loot. The Flamewalker’s Aspect is for Sorcerers only and grants you a movement boost after contacting your Firewall.

About the author