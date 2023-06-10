All Sorcerer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to get them

While traveling across The Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you’ll encounter several cellars, events, and dungeons with unique Aspects. And like all classes, Sorcerers have Aspects tailored just for them.

One of the greatest things about the Sorcerer class is there are various build options, which means there are dozens of Sorcerer-only Legendary Aspects for you to get. Each Aspect offers unique benefits to help enhance your play style and build.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sorcerer Legendary Aspects and where to get them.

All Dungeon-based Legendary Aspects for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

There are over 100 Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4. However, there are only 20 dungeon-based Aspects available for Sorcerers. And by dungeon-based, we mean that you obtain these aspects by successfully completing a dungeon.

The numbers on the map of The Sanctuary correspond with the Legendary Aspects for Sorcerers in the table below. This table includes everything you need to know about the Aspect, including the Aspect name, Effects, Category, and where the dungeon is located.

It’ll take around 10 or more hours to complete the dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MapGenie

Map Number Aspect Name Category Aspect Effects Can be applied to: Aspect Dungeon Location: 1 Aspect of Biting Cold Offensive When freezing an enemy, there’s a chance they become Vulnerable for a couple of seconds. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Forgotten Depths, Dindai Flats, Dry Steppes 2 Aspect of Conflagration Offensive Channeling Incinerate increases your Burning damage by 20 to 30 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Light’s Watch, Dobrev Taiga, Fractured Peaks 3 Aspect of Control Offensive You deal 25 to 35 percent more damage to enemies that are Frozen, Immobilized, or Stunned.

Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Sunken Library, Amber Sands Kehjistan 4 Aspect of Efficiency Resource Casting a Basic Skill will reduce the Mana cost of your next Core Skill by 10 to 20 percent. Ring Domhainne Tunnels, Strand, Scosglen 5 Aspect of Piercing Cold Offensive When Ice Shards pierce, they deal 20 to 25 percent less damage for each subsequent enemy that gets hit. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Dead Man’s Dredge, Gale Valley, Fractured Peaks 6 Aspect of Singed Extremities Utility After Immobilize wears off, enemies are Slowed by 25 to 35 percent for a few seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Earthen Wound, Umir Plateau, Hawezar 7 Aspect of Splintering Energy Offensive When you cast Lightning Spear, it has an 11 to 20 percent chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Crumbling Hekma, Omath’s Redoubt, Kehjistan 8 Aspect of Static Cling Offensive When you cast Charged Bolts, you have a 15 to 25 percent chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300 percent longer. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Wretched Delve, Tur Dulra, Scosglen 9 Aspect of the Bounding Conduit Mobility After Teleporting, you’ll gain 20 to 25 percent Movement Speed for a few seconds. Amulet and Boots Komdor Temple, The Scarred Coast, Dry Steppes 10 Aspect of the Unwavering Defensive When taking direct damage, you have a two to six percent chance to reset one of your Defensive skills’ Cooldown. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Putrid Aquifer, Ragged Coastline, Kehjistan 11 Aspect of Three Curses Offensive Meteor deals 35 to 50 percent more critical strike damage when your targets are Healthy. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Serpent’s Lair, Blightmarsh, Hawezar 12 Charged Aspect Mobility When you collect Crackling Energy, it will increase your Movement Speed by 10 to 15 percent for a few seconds. Boots and Amulet Maddux Watch, Highland Wilds, Scosglen 13 Elementalist’s Aspect Offensive When you cast Core or Mastery Skills with more than 100 Mana, you’ll gain a 20 to 40 percent additional Critical Strike Chance. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Pallid Delve, Qara Yisu, Dry Steppes 14 Flamewalker’s Aspect Mobility Coming into contact with your Firewall will grant you 15 to 25 percent Movement Speed for a few seconds. Boots and Amulet Cultist Refuge, Nostrava, Fractured Peaks 15 Incendiary Aspect Resource Lucky Hit: Burning Damage has up to a five to 10 percent chance to restore 10 Mana. Ring Tomb of the Saints, Amber Sands, Kehjistan 16 Prodigy’s Aspect Resource You’ll restore 15 to 25 Mana after using a Cooldown. Ring Witchwater, Blightmarsh, Hawezar 17 Recharging Aspect Resource Every time Chain Lightning bounces off you; you’ll gain four to six Mana. Ring Zenith, Seat of the Heavens, Fractured Peaks 18 Snowguard’s Aspect Defensive You’ll take 10 to 15 less damage in your Blizzard. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Fetid Mausoleum, The Writhing Mire, Hawezar 19 Snowveiled Aspect Defensive Once you’ve cast Ice Armor, you’ll be Unstoppable for a few seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Sarat’s Lair, The Downs, Scosglen 20 Storm Swell Aspect Offensive When Barrier is active, you’ll damage Vulnerable enemies 11 to 20 percent more. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Onyx Hold, The Onyx Watchtower, Dry Steppes

Depending on your build, you’ll find some of these Legendary Aspects from this list perfect. For my Sorcerer, I went with a Lightning and Frost build. So, I immediately went for the Chain Lightning Aspect, Recharging Aspect, the Snowveil Aspect to become Unstoppable with my Ice Armor, and the Elementalist’s Aspect for more critical strike damage.

But if you went with the Flame Wall build, you might find the Aspect of Conflagration for the additional Burn damage or Flamewalker’s Aspect for the extra Movement Speed to be better.

Although there are 20 dungeon-based Sorcerer Legendary Aspects, you can also get Aspects from drops.

All Drop-based Sorcerer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4

While there are Sorcerer-only Legendary Aspects you’re guaranteed to get from dungeons, there are also drop-based Aspects. This means the Aspect is already applied to a piece of gear.

Unfortunately, there’s no reliable method or guarantee that you’ll get any of these Aspects—although you can try in dungeons, events, or by killing Elites. You can also try your luck at the Purveyor of Curiosities. These are all Sorcerer Aspects you can get from such drops.

Aspect Name Category Aspect Effect Can be found on: Aspect of Abundant Energy Offensive Crackling Energy has a higher chance to chain to one more enemy Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of Ancient Flame Offensive When the Key Passive, Esu’s Ferocity’s bonuses are active, your attack speed is increased Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of Armageddon Offensive Meteorites fall during Inferno, dealing Fire damage on impact, and your meteorites Immbolize enemies for a couple of seconds Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of Binding Embers Utility When using Flame Shield, you’ll move unhindered through enemies. And enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active will be Immobilized for a few seconds Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Aspect of Concentration Resource If you haven’t taken damage for three seconds, your Mana Regeneration is increased by 10 to 20 percent Ring Aspect of Engulfing Flames Offensive Enemies that are affected by more Damage Over Time (DoT) than their whole Life, you’ll deal 30 to 40 percent more Burning damage Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of Fortune Utility When Barrier is active, your Lucky Hit Chance is increased by 10 to 20 percent Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Aspect of Frozen Memories Offensive Avalanche, the Key Passive, will apply to a cast Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of Frozen Orbit Offensive Frozen Orb will remain in place once it’s reached its destination and explodes a couple more times for 20 to 30 percent of its original damage Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of Overwhelming Currents Offensive Unstable Currents will have a 10 to 20 percent chance to cast an additional Shock Skill Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of Shattered Stars Offensive Meteorites fall around Meteor. They’ll deal additional Fire damage on impact. And your Meteorites additionally Burn enemies they hit for a certain amount of damage over a few seconds Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of the Frozen Tundra Offensive Exploding Ice Spikes will form while Deep Freeze is active and deal additional Cold damage. And these Ice Spikes have a 50 percent wider explosion radius Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Aspect of the Frozen Wake Offensive When Ice Armor is active, you’ll leave behind exploding Ice Spikes. They’ll deal more damage and Chill enemies for 10 percent Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons

Aspect of the Unbroken Tether Offensive Chain Lightning has a 25 to 35 percent chance to chain a couple more times Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons

Encased Aspect Defensive When Deep Freeze is active, you’ll gain 10 to 20 percent of your Maximum Life and Mana for every second Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Everliving Aspect Defensive You’ll take 20 to 25 percent less damage from enemies that are Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet

Frostblitz Aspect Defensive Frost Nova will gain another Charge, but the Cooldown for every Charge is increased by 30 to 40 percent Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet

Glacial Aspect Offensive Once you’ve cast Blizzard, it will occasionally spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal additional damage. These spikes will deal 25 percent more damage to enemies that are Frozen Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Gravitational Aspect Offensive Ball Lightning will orbit around you. However, its damage decreases by 10 to 20 percent Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Mage-Lord’s Aspect Offensive The Key Passive, Vyr’s Mastery, damage reduction is increased by 20 to 30l percentage for every Close Enemy. And this stacks up to 60 to 90 percent Amulet, Gloves, Ring, Weapons Serpentine Aspect Offensive You’ll get an extra active Hydra, but its duration is reduced by 20 to 30 percent Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Shattered Aspect Offensive Explosions from the Key Passive, Shatter, will deal 30 to 40 percent more damage if enemies die when they’re Frozen Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons Stable Aspect Offensive When Unstable Currents isn’t active, your Shock Skills have a five to 10 percent chance to activate an additional cast Amulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons

While playing the Sorcerer class, there are 43 Legendary Aspects you may encounter on your adventures, but only 20 of those are guaranteed throughout quests or other missions.

