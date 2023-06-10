All Sorcerer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to get them

Lightning erupting from man near a woman from the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment.

While traveling across The Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you’ll encounter several cellars, events, and dungeons with unique Aspects. And like all classes, Sorcerers have Aspects tailored just for them.

One of the greatest things about the Sorcerer class is there are various build options, which means there are dozens of Sorcerer-only Legendary Aspects for you to get. Each Aspect offers unique benefits to help enhance your play style and build. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Sorcerer Legendary Aspects and where to get them.

All Dungeon-based Legendary Aspects for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

There are over 100 Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4. However, there are only 20 dungeon-based Aspects available for Sorcerers. And by dungeon-based, we mean that you obtain these aspects by successfully completing a dungeon.

The numbers on the map of The Sanctuary correspond with the Legendary Aspects for Sorcerers in the table below. This table includes everything you need to know about the Aspect, including the Aspect name, Effects, Category, and where the dungeon is located.

Red dots and numbers on a map of the Sanctuary indicating Aspect dungeons.
It’ll take around 10 or more hours to complete the dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MapGenie
Map NumberAspect NameCategoryAspect EffectsCan be applied to:Aspect Dungeon Location:
1Aspect of Biting ColdOffensiveWhen freezing an enemy, there’s a chance they become Vulnerable for a couple of seconds.Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletForgotten Depths, Dindai Flats, Dry Steppes
2Aspect of ConflagrationOffensiveChanneling Incinerate increases your Burning damage by 20 to 30 percent.Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletLight’s Watch, Dobrev Taiga, Fractured Peaks
3Aspect of ControlOffensiveYou deal 25 to 35 percent more damage to enemies that are Frozen, Immobilized, or Stunned.
Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletSunken Library, Amber Sands Kehjistan
4Aspect of EfficiencyResourceCasting a Basic Skill will reduce the Mana cost of your next Core Skill by 10 to 20 percent.RingDomhainne Tunnels, Strand, Scosglen
5Aspect of Piercing ColdOffensiveWhen Ice Shards pierce, they deal 20 to 25 percent less damage for each subsequent enemy that gets hit.Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletDead Man’s Dredge, Gale Valley, Fractured Peaks
6Aspect of Singed ExtremitiesUtilityAfter Immobilize wears off, enemies are Slowed by 25 to 35 percent for a few seconds.Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and BootsEarthen Wound, Umir Plateau, Hawezar
7Aspect of Splintering EnergyOffensiveWhen you cast Lightning Spear, it has an 11 to 20 percent chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear.Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletCrumbling Hekma, Omath’s Redoubt, Kehjistan
8Aspect of Static ClingOffensiveWhen you cast Charged Bolts, you have a 15 to 25 percent chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300 percent longer.Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletWretched Delve, Tur Dulra, Scosglen
9Aspect of the Bounding ConduitMobilityAfter Teleporting, you’ll gain 20 to 25 percent Movement Speed for a few seconds.Amulet and BootsKomdor Temple, The Scarred Coast, Dry Steppes
10Aspect of the UnwaveringDefensiveWhen taking direct damage, you have a two to six percent chance to reset one of your Defensive skills’ Cooldown.Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and AmuletPutrid Aquifer, Ragged Coastline, Kehjistan
11Aspect of Three CursesOffensiveMeteor deals 35 to 50 percent more critical strike damage when your targets are Healthy. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletSerpent’s Lair, Blightmarsh, Hawezar
12Charged AspectMobilityWhen you collect Crackling Energy, it will increase your Movement Speed by 10 to 15 percent for a few seconds.Boots and AmuletMaddux Watch, Highland Wilds, Scosglen
13Elementalist’s AspectOffensiveWhen you cast Core or Mastery Skills with more than 100 Mana, you’ll gain a 20 to 40 percent additional Critical Strike Chance.Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletPallid Delve, Qara Yisu, Dry Steppes
14Flamewalker’s AspectMobilityComing into contact with your Firewall will grant you 15 to 25 percent Movement Speed for a few seconds.Boots and AmuletCultist Refuge, Nostrava, Fractured Peaks
15Incendiary AspectResourceLucky Hit: Burning Damage has up to a five to 10 percent chance to restore 10 Mana.RingTomb of the Saints, Amber Sands, Kehjistan
16Prodigy’s AspectResourceYou’ll restore 15 to 25 Mana after using a Cooldown. RingWitchwater, Blightmarsh, Hawezar
17Recharging AspectResourceEvery time Chain Lightning bounces off you; you’ll gain four to six Mana.RingZenith, Seat of the Heavens, Fractured Peaks
18Snowguard’s AspectDefensiveYou’ll take 10 to 15 less damage in your Blizzard.Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and AmuletFetid Mausoleum, The Writhing Mire, Hawezar
19Snowveiled AspectDefensiveOnce you’ve cast Ice Armor, you’ll be Unstoppable for a few seconds.Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and AmuletSarat’s Lair, The Downs, Scosglen
20Storm Swell AspectOffensiveWhen Barrier is active, you’ll damage Vulnerable enemies 11 to 20 percent more.Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and AmuletOnyx Hold, The Onyx Watchtower, Dry Steppes

Depending on your build, you’ll find some of these Legendary Aspects from this list perfect. For my Sorcerer, I went with a Lightning and Frost build. So, I immediately went for the Chain Lightning Aspect, Recharging Aspect, the Snowveil Aspect to become Unstoppable with my Ice Armor, and the Elementalist’s Aspect for more critical strike damage. 

But if you went with the Flame Wall build, you might find the Aspect of Conflagration for the additional Burn damage or Flamewalker’s Aspect for the extra Movement Speed to be better.

Although there are 20 dungeon-based Sorcerer Legendary Aspects, you can also get Aspects from drops.

All Drop-based Sorcerer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4

While there are Sorcerer-only Legendary Aspects you’re guaranteed to get from dungeons, there are also drop-based Aspects. This means the Aspect is already applied to a piece of gear.   

Unfortunately, there’s no reliable method or guarantee that you’ll get any of these Aspects—although you can try in dungeons, events, or by killing Elites. You can also try your luck at the Purveyor of Curiosities. These are all Sorcerer Aspects you can get from such drops. 

Aspect NameCategoryAspect EffectCan be found on:
Aspect of Abundant EnergyOffensiveCrackling Energy has a higher chance to chain to one more enemyAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of Ancient FlameOffensiveWhen the Key Passive, Esu’s Ferocity’s bonuses are active, your attack speed is increasedAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of ArmageddonOffensiveMeteorites fall during Inferno, dealing Fire damage on impact, and your meteorites Immbolize enemies for a couple of secondsAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of Binding EmbersUtilityWhen using Flame Shield, you’ll move unhindered through enemies. And enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active will be Immobilized for a few secondsShield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots
Aspect of ConcentrationResourceIf you haven’t taken damage for three seconds, your Mana Regeneration is increased by 10 to 20 percentRing
Aspect of Engulfing FlamesOffensiveEnemies that are affected by more Damage Over Time (DoT) than their whole Life, you’ll deal 30 to 40 percent more Burning damageAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of FortuneUtilityWhen Barrier is active, your Lucky Hit Chance is increased by 10 to 20 percentShield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots
Aspect of Frozen MemoriesOffensiveAvalanche, the Key Passive, will apply to a castAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of Frozen OrbitOffensiveFrozen Orb will remain in place once it’s reached its destination and explodes a couple more times for 20 to 30 percent of its original damageAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of Overwhelming CurrentsOffensiveUnstable Currents will have a 10 to 20 percent chance to cast an additional Shock SkillAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of Shattered StarsOffensiveMeteorites fall around Meteor. They’ll deal additional Fire damage on impact. And your Meteorites additionally Burn enemies they hit for a certain amount of damage over a few secondsAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of the Frozen TundraOffensiveExploding Ice Spikes will form while Deep Freeze is active and deal additional Cold damage. And these Ice Spikes have a 50 percent wider explosion radiusAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of the Frozen WakeOffensiveWhen Ice Armor is active, you’ll leave behind exploding Ice Spikes. They’ll deal more damage and Chill enemies for 10 percentAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Aspect of the Unbroken TetherOffensiveChain Lightning has a 25 to 35 percent chance to chain a couple more timesAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Encased AspectDefensiveWhen Deep Freeze is active, you’ll gain 10 to 20 percent of your Maximum Life and Mana for every secondShield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet
Everliving AspectDefensiveYou’ll take 20 to 25 percent less damage from enemies that are Crowd Controlled or VulnerableShield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet
Frostblitz AspectDefensiveFrost Nova will gain another Charge, but the Cooldown for every Charge is increased by 30 to 40 percentShield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet
Glacial AspectOffensiveOnce you’ve cast Blizzard, it will occasionally spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal additional damage. These spikes will deal 25 percent more damage to enemies that are FrozenAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Gravitational AspectOffensiveBall Lightning will orbit around you. However, its damage decreases by 10 to 20 percentAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Mage-Lord’s AspectOffensiveThe Key Passive, Vyr’s Mastery, damage reduction is increased by 20 to 30l percentage for every Close Enemy. And this stacks up to 60 to 90 percentAmulet, Gloves, Ring, Weapons
Serpentine AspectOffensiveYou’ll get an extra active Hydra, but its duration is reduced by 20 to 30 percentAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Shattered AspectOffensiveExplosions from the Key Passive, Shatter, will deal 30 to 40 percent more damage if enemies die when they’re FrozenAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons
Stable AspectOffensiveWhen Unstable Currents isn’t active, your Shock Skills have a five to 10 percent chance to activate an additional castAmulet, Gloves, Ring, and Weapons

While playing the Sorcerer class, there are 43 Legendary Aspects you may encounter on your adventures, but only 20 of those are guaranteed throughout quests or other missions.

