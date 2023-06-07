Best early game Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer is one of the best damage-dealing classes in Diablo 4, wielding mastery over the elements and arcane abilities. This spell-slinging class relies on ranged combat, making it the perfect fit for those who want to do damage from afar.

There are tons of different paths you can take whenever designing your ideal Sorcerer, though there are some priorities regarding the class you should keep in mind no matter your build.

Best Sorcerer stats in Diablo 4

Out of all the stats in Diablo 4, Intelligence is by far the most important for Sorcerers. Your character will begin with 10 Intelligence, and by increasing this number you will also increase the damage dealt by your spells and the effectiveness of your other abilities.

Sorcerers will prioritize Intellect and Wisdom to deal damage with spells. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second most important stat is Wisdom. Considering you will be throwing out spells for most of your combat abilities, you’ll also consume a lot of mana. Take it from me, you really don’t want to get caught in a situation where you have more spells than mana. Increasing Wisdom will raise your mana and let you cast even more spells during your battles in Sanctuary.

Finally, Dexterity and Strength are among the least prioritized for Sorcerers. Though increasing critical hit percentage and health respectively, these are better fits for more melee-focused classes.

Best Sorcerer leveling build in Diablo 4

After going through my first playthrough of Diablo 4 with a Sorcerer, I found the Pyromancer build is the best for getting past the earlier levels. As the name suggests, this is a Sorcerer build that focuses on all the best fire-based spells.

Fire Bolt will be a mana-free staple of your build | Image via Dot Esports Inner Flame will increase all fire damage across your spells | Image via Dot Esports

I found this particular build best for the early parts of the Diablo 4 story as it provides you with plenty of damage-over-time abilities. Whenever striking an enemy with a fire spell, a percentage of that enemy’s health will deteriorate over time. This will allow you to deal far more damage to a wider array of enemies.

Basic Skill – Fire Bolt Though Fire Bolt deals relatively low damage, it will deal increasingly more damage over time. I also highly recommend picking up the Enhanced Fire Bolt skill.

Fire Bolt Core Skills – Fireball and Incinerate Fireball will be one of your best burst damage abilities that also has powerful enhancements. Incinerate has a wide is a wide AoE spell that can apply the burn status effect to swaths of enemies.

– Fireball and Incinerate Defensive Skills – Flame Shield Flame Shield won’t do too much to actually protect you, but it will deal significant burn damage to enemies that manage to get close. Also, pick up Mystical Flame Shield to increase your mana regeneration while this spell is active.

Flame Shield Conjuration – Hydra Hydra is a great conjuration to get some extra help during boss fights or large combat sections.

Hydra Mastery – Meteor Strike and Inner Flame Inner Flame should be your first priority at this level, as it increases the damage of all your fire-related spells. Given that makes up your entire arsenal, this is a good pick-up across the board. Finally, Meteor is a powerful strike that can take down most enemies with one strike, although it does have a relatively small impact zone.

Meteor Strike and Inner Flame

These powerful Diablo 4 spells and builds should have you ripping through enemies across Sanctuary in no time—just don’t get caught in the crossfire.

