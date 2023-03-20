This is the best way to cheese bosses and kill mobs.

During the Diablo 4 Early Access and Open Betas, players can explore the Fractured Peaks, a small part of the Sanctuary.

While the Beta weekends aren’t too long, players can still experience the world by clearing dungeons, discovering delves, and enjoying a small part of the main story. You can also complete side quests for Renown and uncover Altars of Lilith scattered across the Fractured Peaks, which you can claim for experience and stat boosts.

Once the Open Beta launches, players can try all five classes: Druid, Sorcerer, Barbarian, Rogue, and Necromancer. And if you prefer a more long-ranged character, you may have chosen or would like to select the Sorcerer.

So, what’s the best Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4?

Best Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4, explained

One of the best things about Diablo 4 classes is you can highly customize your character’s abilities to suit your playstyle or preferences. However, with the Beta level cap, you have to be budget-friendly when building your character’s skill tree.

In games similar to this, you’d normally choose abilities of the same type, like Fire or Ice. This is because there are some branches that, when you put points into them, offer boosts or additional damage for abilities of specific types.

So, if you chose all Fire abilities and some Fire buff branches, you could significantly increase your overall damage. But it’s not too big of a deal unless you’re playing on the harder difficulties where you need every bit of damage, and there are build calculators you can use to help you maximize your DPS.

However, as long as you’re having fun, that’s all that matters. And for a fun and easy build that does great damage and helps keep you alive, you’ll want to place your points into the following skills:

Basic: Spark and then choose the enhancement, Flickering. This does a fairly decent amount of damage, and as you can potentially hit other enemies, it can be effective when used against several enemies.

Spark and then choose the enhancement, Flickering. This does a fairly decent amount of damage, and as you can potentially hit other enemies, it can be effective when used against several enemies. Core: Chain Lightning and then choose the enhancement, Destructive. This is great for when mobs swarm you, but it does use your mana reasonably quickly.

Chain Lightning and then choose the enhancement, Destructive. This is great for when mobs swarm you, but it does use your mana reasonably quickly. Defensive : Frost Nova, and then choose the enhancement, Mystical. Together, this freezes your enemies and makes them more vulnerable to damage. Option Two: You could also do Teleport with the enhancement, Shimmering, as you take 30 percent less damage for five seconds after Teleporting.

: Frost Nova, and then choose the enhancement, Mystical. Together, this freezes your enemies and makes them more vulnerable to damage. Conjuration : Hydra and then choose Invoked. This ability is a lifesaver and a fun way to cheese dungeon bosses. Plop the Hydra down in the center of the room, take cover behind one of the pillars, and fire off your abilities when possible. And keep moving. Or if you’re about to die, start running in circles around Hydra so it can damage your foes while you recover your health.

: Hydra and then choose Invoked. This ability is a lifesaver and a fun way to cheese dungeon bosses. Plop the Hydra down in the center of the room, take cover behind one of the pillars, and fire off your abilities when possible. And keep moving. Or if you’re about to die, start running in circles around Hydra so it can damage your foes while you recover your health. Mastery: Meteor and then choose the enhancement, Wizard’s. This is one of the best AoE abilities, as it strikes a large area and does burn damage. And if you hit three or more enemies, there’s a chance another meteor will fall.

Meteor and then choose the enhancement, Wizard’s. This is one of the best AoE abilities, as it strikes a large area and does burn damage. And if you hit three or more enemies, there’s a chance another meteor will fall. Ultimate: Deep Freeze. With this ultimate, you can encase yourself in ice and become invulnerable for four seconds. And enemies around you get cold damage and can potentially freeze, which can be game-changing in certain situations.

Deep Freeze. With this ultimate, you can encase yourself in ice and become invulnerable for four seconds. And enemies around you get cold damage and can potentially freeze, which can be game-changing in certain situations. Passives: Elemental Attunement- elemental crit hits reduce the cooldown of your defensive skills by 5 percent per point or Glass Cannon- you can do more damage, but you take more damage.

While this is the best build for the Sorcerer during the Diablo 4 Beta period, this class may get nerfed or buffed upon the full game’s launch, so this build may become unviable.

Once the full game hits shelves, we’ll update this guide.