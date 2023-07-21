How to farm Malignant Hearts fast in Diablo 4

Malignant Hearts are new items in Diablo 4 season one that can socket into your character’s gear for massive buffs. Since these items appear incredibly important to powering up your character, you might want to know where and how to farm these items.

Malignant Hearts are gathered by defeating Malignant enemies and capturing the item through the Cage of Binding, obtained through progressing through the season’s storyline. The process of turning a Malignant Heart into a socketable item can complicated, as you will need to start a ritual to defeat an elite version of the enemy you slayed to get the Malignant Heart.

Once this enemy is slain, you will have a Caged Heart which can be slotted into any gear you have with available sockets. Overall, there are 32 different Malignant Hearts that you can capture. If you are looking to gather all available hearts in Diablo 4 season one, this is how you should farm.

Farming Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, explained

The best way to farm Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 is to complete Malignant Tunnels. These tunnels are dungeon-like areas that spawn all around Sanctuary. On your map, Malignant Tunnels can be identified by green leaf icons.

Related: All Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

Malignant Tunnels are areas specifically created to help you farm Malignant Hearts. Much like regular dungeons, these areas have a high density of enemies, though in the case of season one, almost every enemy in this instance is Malignant. This highly increases your chances of getting Malignant Hearts, which can then be used to turn into Caged Hearts to buff your character.

Though Malignant Tunnels can spawn almost anywhere on the map, I have had the most success finding these instances spawning in the Dry Steppes and Fractured Peaks. Malignant enemies can be found outside of Malignant Tunnels, though this is certainly the best place to find the most possible Malignant enemies. If you are trying to capture all 32 Caged Hearts, I definitely recommend keeping an eye out for these tunnels can completing the dungeon-like instances as much as possible.

About the author