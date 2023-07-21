Season one has finally landed in Diablo 4, bringing a wealth of new content to digest and a new quest list to work through.

Season of the Malignant picks up following the events of Diablo 4‘s main campaign with the introduction of a new character, Cormond, who is investigating the spread of a new power of evil.

Some players will, however, quickly want to work their way through the missions to fully access the endgame content, while you may also wonder how long left of the questline you have—and we’ve got the answers.

All Diablo 4 season 1 quests

The seasonal quest line for the Season of the Malignant serves as an introduction to the new seasonal mechanic, Malignant Hearts, as well as season objectives, new Malignant Tunnels, gear, and more.

The full quest list for season one is as follows:

Burning from Within

A Plague of Hatred

Holding Back the Flood

Answers in the Ashes

A Prayer for Salvation

Hope’s Guardian

Ruins of the Faith

The Cold Hard Truth

A Merciful Fate

Related: How to complete Holding Back the Flood quest in Diablo 4

Some of these quests are simple, merely interacting with a character or item and following the relevant prompts, while others will have you journeying across Sanctuary once again to defeat powerful foes.

Some quests are more time-consuming than others, including both the Holding Back the Flood and Hope’s Guardian quests that require the completion of several acts within the seasonal journey.

With season one in Diablo 4 set to run for three months, however, there is plenty of time to work your way through the tasks provided.

About the author