How to get the Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4 

The Harlequin Crest is a Unique Item in Diablo 4. It’s a new and improved version of the same helm that appeared in previous titles in the franchise, and like them, it’s one of the best. In fact, I’d even go as far as saying it’s a clear best pick for certain classes and builds.

Like other Unique Items in Diablo 4, it is better than a Legendary helm and has fixed aspects and perks that cannot be extracted or imprinted to boot. If you’re really lucky, it can be Sacred or Ancestral too—meaning it has even better stats and features compared to a standard Unique one, and is basically an instant upgrade.

Finding it has been an absolute pain in my experience, though. That’s because it’s incredibly rare. If you’re after it too, here’s everything you need to know. Just brace yourself for a bit of a classic Diablo grind (unless you get lucky).

The Harlequin Quest has incredible stats. Image via Wowhead.

Where to find the Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4

The Harlequin Crest is a chance-based drop that can be looted from various enemies and chests in World Tier Four: Torment. You’ll need to finish the campaign to unlock World Tier Three: Nightmare and defeat the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in that tier before you can change to World Tier Four: Torment.

Even after all of that, it’s still a grind to find. You’ll need all the luck you can get. To increase your chances, I’d recommend spamming Helltide Events, Nightmare Dungeons, and Whispers of the Dead.

The Harlequin Crest can be found in Helltide Chests, Resplendent Chests, and Whispering Tree Caches, so doing all three of them is your best bet.

Nightmare Dungeons are a good place to find the Harlequin Crest. Image via Blizzard

If you’d prefer the old fashion way, you can farm Elites and Bosses—both of which have a better chance of dropping it compared to normal enemies. Don’t hold your breath, though. I’ve killed thousands of them and I haven’t had any luck.

That said, I have had a lot of fun in the process, and in my opinion, it’s worth the trouble.

