Everything coming to Diablo 4 in season 3, Season of the Construct

The next season of Diablo 4, the game’s third, has officially been announced. Season of the Construct will officially launch on Jan. 23, bringing in a wave of new content for those who still defend Sanctuary.

Like with any new season, as Diablo 4 has already done with Malignance (season one) and Blood (season two), there will be a new threat to Sanctuary that players will have to face in the new seasonal questline, and a new season journey and battle pass to each level up. All of this can (and should) be played with another seasonal character.

But other than just a new story with a new boss waiting at the end, Diablo 4 players will also have some new features to try out that should spice up the grind.

What’s included in Diablo 4 season three, Season of the Construct?

A new mechanical companion

As part of the seasonal questline, players will acquire a Seneschal Companion that they can augment and update. This companion uses Governing Stones and Tuning Stones to build its skillset; Governing Stones determine which attacks and actions it can perform, while Tuning Stones will augment those skills. The Seneschal Companion can be equipped with melee attacks, ranged attacks, healing abilities, or other support abilities.

Customize your construct companion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are 12 Governing Stones and 27 different Tuning Stones of different rarities that can be acquired by completing Vaults, Wardwoven Chests, and defeating enemy Constructs. Stones can be crafted and leveled up at the Jewelers.

New dungeon experiences: Vaults and the Gauntlet

Yup, those look like fire robot spiders to me. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new dungeons known as Vaults “house special elemental hazards” featuring mechanical enemy Constructs with several elemental variants. Players are blessed with the Zoltun’s Warding blessing upon entering a Vault, but this blessing diminishes each time you “fall prey” to the different hazards. Players can spend Pearls of Warding at the start of a Vault for more stacks of Zoltun’s Warding.

Nightmare Vaults can be unlocked in World Tier III via Vault Sigils, which will drop alongside normal Nightmare Dungeon Sigils.

While not a new dungeon explicitly, The Gauntlet is a “weekly rotating fixed dungeon” with an attached leaderboard. Players can compete for the highest rankings and a permanent spot on in the Hall of the Ancients.

Quality-of-life improvements: More Helltides time, W-A-S-D movement

Alongside a number of quality-of-life improvements that will be revealed when the full patch notes are released, the two major improvements are the change to Helltides and the introduction of movement using the W-A-S-D keys.

Starting in season three, Helltides will always be active, meaning players will always have the opportunity to participate outside of a single five-minute “rest” once per hour. Players can also add an additional Stash tab to themselves by buying it in a capital city.