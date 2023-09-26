Diablo 4 Season Two: Season of the Blood content, rewards, and details

Diablo 4 season two, Season of the Blood, is almost upon us, releasing on Oct. 17, 2023. Although the game is suffering from a wide variety of glaring issues, the second season is definitely a step in the right direction by introducing a series of community-requested fixes, shiny new content to fill up dull days, and so much more.

Following the release of the first season, Season of the Malignant, this one will keep you busy dealing with blood-hungry vampires, five additional bosses, and embracing your newly found vampire powers. Just like with Diablo 4 season one, you have to create a new seasonal character and start your grind all over again. This can be a good opportunity to see the game through a Barbarian’s or Necromancer’s eyes.

While you’re patiently waiting for the next Diablo 4 season to start, dive together with me to explore what exactly is waiting for you, including the content and the rewards.

Diablo 4 season two content

For all Diablo 4 fans out there, Blizzard Entertainment has in store a new questline featuring vampires, five additional end-game bosses, vampiric powers, and community-requested features.

New vampire questline

Ferocious and hungry as they are, an endless army of vampires will attempt to invade Sanctuary, and your job is to repel them, and find out who’s their master, orchestrating this entire invasion.

Vampire powers

To make your hunt easier, you’ll learn new Vampire abilities that will help you in your hunt. The abilities are still a mystery, but you can expect to see the full list once Blizzard releases the official patch notes.

Five end-game bosses

Once you get to the end, Blizzard will have five bosses for you to tackle. Although their names are still unknown, the devs have confirmed these will include both new and returning bosses.

Community-requested features

The change everyone’s been waiting for is, undoubtedly, that gems will no longer take up your inventory space, meaning you’ll have a lot more space to work within your bags. On top of that, the stash will be searchable and filterable.

Other notable changes are that Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obol capacity upgrades will carry over from one season to another, and you don’t have to do that mindless grind.

As the icing on top of the cake, Blizzard is tweaking how the Vulnerable, Overpower, Critical Strike Damage, and Elemental Resistances effects work, and making Unique and Ultra Unique items a bit more available to players.

Diablo 4 battle pass rewards

The battle pass for Season of the Blood still hasn’t been revealed, but it should be similar to the past season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, there are no official details surrounding the season two battle pass, but it’s safe to assume it will be just like the one from season one. I expect to see the price tag of $10 for a regular one, and $25 for an accelerated one with roughly 90 rewards to get your hands on.

