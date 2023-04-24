Blizzard promises ‘multiple different avenues and fantasies’ for Diablo 4 players to chase

The wait for Diablo 4 got a little bit more excruciating today thanks to an exciting new developer video focused on class and player customization.

The seven-and-a-half-minute-long video dives deep into just how much care Blizzard has taken into allowing players the ability to customize their classes and characters more than ever before in the franchise.

“In previous Diablo games you had to be attached to certain archetypes and look a certain way, and in Diablo 4 it’s really up to you how you want your character to look,” said Adam Jackson, lead class designer. “As far as aesthetics, the sky is the limit.”

Diablo 4 is touting more transmog options than ever before, too, with Blizzard saying that “everybody’s going to look completely different” in the game.

Customization does not end at physical appearance, though. Playstyle is also highly customizable, thanks to the skill tree for each class, which players got to try out in the beta. All of the game’s five classes have several different paths to take, nodes to fully unlock, and abilities to upgrade for a variety of different playstyles.

Things get even deeper in the late game with the Paragon Board, a system that truly fleshes out previous Skill Tree unlocks with things like additional Strength or Dexterity, leading to even more powerful buffs that can tweak specific abilities.

The Paragon Board looks pretty complex and is something that will likely appeal to the most hardcore Diablo players looking to customize their play and experience tenfold.

Diablo 4 launches worldwide on June 6, with early access for certain editions of the game going live as early as June 2.