All Stronghold Locations Mapped in Diablo 4

While traveling the Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you may encounter areas known as Strongholds. These areas are often a few levels higher than you, and they’re just as dangerous as they sound, but the rewards are too great to pass up. You’ll want to complete all 15 of them.
Each region of the Sanctuary has three Strongholds, meaning there are 15 Strongholds in total. As they are pretty challenging to complete, you should ensure you have the best build for your character and as many potions as you can carry to survive them. But this is a map of all the stronghold locations.
Strongholds may be challenging, but reclaiming the land from evil and the rewards make their completion worthwhile. One of the best things about these Strongholds is you can complete them solo or in a group. I teamed up with a few of my friends to complete some of the harder Strongholds, and it really does make a difference in that it’s less stressful; you can complete the Stronghold much faster and progress a little further with the region rewards.
One class that is perfect to have while taking on the Strongholds as a group is Barbarian because they’re tanky, which means if you have Rogues, Necromancers, or Sorcerers, the Barbarian can be the buffer between them and immediate threats. So, completing them as a group is a great option, but you can do it solo.
Completing these Strongholds will be challenging, much like obtaining all of the Helltide Mystery Chests, but they’re worth the struggle.
