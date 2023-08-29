All Stronghold Locations Mapped in Diablo 4

Reclaim the lands and earn glory.

Woman holding a skull mask surrounded by skeletons in Diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While traveling the Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you may encounter areas known as Strongholds. These areas are often a few levels higher than you, and they’re just as dangerous as they sound, but the rewards are too great to pass up. You’ll want to complete all 15 of them.

All 15 Stronghold locations in Diablo 4

Each region of the Sanctuary has three Strongholds, meaning there are 15 Strongholds in total. As they are pretty challenging to complete, you should ensure you have the best build for your character and as many potions as you can carry to survive them. But this is a map of all the stronghold locations.

15 red dots showing the location of all strongholds in Diablo 4
There are 15 Strongholds across the Sanctuary. Image via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Strongholds may be challenging, but reclaiming the land from evil and the rewards make their completion worthwhile. One of the best things about these Strongholds is you can complete them solo or in a group. I teamed up with a few of my friends to complete some of the harder Strongholds, and it really does make a difference in that it’s less stressful; you can complete the Stronghold much faster and progress a little further with the region rewards.

One class that is perfect to have while taking on the Strongholds as a group is Barbarian because they’re tanky, which means if you have Rogues, Necromancers, or Sorcerers, the Barbarian can be the buffer between them and immediate threats. So, completing them as a group is a great option, but you can do it solo.

Fractured Peaks Strongholds

Malnok

Red dot showing Malnok location in D4
This Stronghold is South of the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
15Bear Tribe Refuge

Nostrava

If you don’t have Nevesk unlocked, you can make your way here via Kyovashad. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
15Nevesk

Kor Dragan

Red dot showing Kor Dragan location diablo 4
This is North-East of the Menestad waypoint. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
25Menestad

Scolsglen Strongholds

Moordaine Lodge

Red dot showing the location of moordaine lodge Diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
20Tirmair

Hope’s Light

Red dot showing Hope's Light stronghold in Diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
25Braestaig

Tur Dulra

Red dot showing the location Tur Dulra in Diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
15Firebreak Manor

Dry Steppes Strongholds

The Onyx Watchtower

Red dot showing the location of Onyx Watchtower diablo 4
You’ll need to kill the bandits and their supplies at this Stronghold. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
30Ked Bardu

Temple of Rot

Red dot showing the location of Temple of Rot Diablo 4
You must slay the Cannibals and defeat multiple Elites to clear the Stronghold. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
30Jirandai

Ruins of Qara-Yisu

Red dot showing the location of Ruins of Qara-Yisu in Diablo 4
To clear the Stronghold, you must destroy the spires and kill Utulku. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
25Hidden Lookout

Kehjistan Strongholds

Altar of Ruin

Red dot showing the location of Altar of Ruin in D4
You must explore the caverns, get the Keystones, unlock the chamber, and kill Maldul. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
45Iron Wolves Encampment

Alcarnus

Red dot showing the location of Alcarnus Diablo 4
You can also get here via the waypoint Jirandai or the Altar of Ruin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
45Tarsarak

Omath’s Redoubt

Red dot showing the location of Omath's Redoubt in D4
Once you complete the Stronghold, you can access the Crumbling Hekma dungeon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
45Denshar

Hawezar Strongholds

Eriman’s Pyre

Red dot showing the location of Eriman's Pyre in Diablo 4
If you don’t have the Tree of Whispers unlocked, you can get here via Wejinhani. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
45Tree of Whispers

Crusader’s Monument

Red dot showing location of Crusaders' Monument in Diablo 4
This Stronghold is one of the most tedious to complete. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
35Zarbinzet

Vyeresz

Red dot showing location of Vyeresz in Diablo 4
This Stronghold is full of snakes and Cultists. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Recommended LevelClosest Waypoint
40Zarbinzet

Completing these Strongholds will be challenging, much like obtaining all of the Helltide Mystery Chests, but they’re worth the struggle.

