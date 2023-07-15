Diablo 4 Temple of Rot Stronghold: How to find, beat, and all rewards

Alongside dungeons and world events, Strongholds are another means to gain XP, gold, and plenty of loot in Diablo 4. Strongholds are large areas occupied by hostile NPCs, whether it be demons, cultists, beasts, or any other group of enemies. The Temple of Rot is one such Stronghold that you can complete in Sanctuary.

Completing Strongholds are very similar to running through any dungeon you may find in Diablo 4. You will show up to an area, complete objectives such as slaying elite mobs, defending specific areas, or collecting keystones, then finish off by defeating a larger, more powerful boss.

Though Strongholds can be challenging, the Temple of Rot is fairly simple to complete if you know what to expect. This is everything that you need to know about the Temple of Rot in Diablo 4.

Where to find the Temple of Rot Stronghold in Diablo 4

The Temple of Rot can be found in Diablo 4 in the Dry Steppes, around the southwestern parts of the region. The closes waypoint would be in Nevesk. From here, I traveled through the Pallid Glade and then southwest through the Accused Waste. You can find the Temple of Rot just to the west of the Untamed Scraps—use the map below for reference.

There are plenty of entrances to this Stronghold. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once at the Temple of Rot, you might notice that the Stronghold has various different entryways to choose from. No matter the pathway you choose, the destination will be the same. Now that you’ve made it to the Temple of Rot, here is what you will need to do to clear it.

How to slay the Cannibal Champions in Temple of Rot Diablo 4

Once you enter the Stronghold grounds, you will notice that your objective will change to “Slay the Cannibal Champions.” These Cannibal Champions are four elite mobs found throughout the Temple of Rot. Apart from these elites, there are four main NPCs in the dungeon—Bostar, Razorface, Corpse Spawn, and Arden. The four are spread across a wide area, but below are the general locations you can find each mini-boss in.

Arden: Southern wing of the temple

Bostar: Eastern portion of the central courtyard

Corpse Spawn: Western portion of the central courtyard

Razorface: Northern portion of the central courtyard

Though there are quite a few of these mini-bosses, they are fairly easy to dispatch. I managed to take out all four in around five minutes. Once all four are slain, you will be met with an audio cue from Molqarth that lets you know the boss fight is ready. If you aren’t already there, circle back to where to slew Razorface and enter the temple grounds.

From the temple grounds, you can complete an optional objective by slaying several more monsters and freeing some prisoners. Venture forward to the Devourer’s Chambers and you will need to defeat another set of mini-bosses.

Thankfully, Blood Drinker, Flesheater, and Bone Crusher are all located in one spot this time. Next, enter the Underbelly and face off against the final boss.

How to defeat Molqarth in the Temple of Rot Diablo 4

The final boss isn’t too difficult. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As far as final instance bosses go, Molqarth is pretty easy to defeat. After entering the Underbelly, you can interrupt Molqarth devouring his meal. For his first phase, Molqarth only has slow, choreographed attacks that are both easy to spot and avoid. Just make sure to look at your surroundings to ensure you are outside his hitbox and you should be good.

In the final phase, Molqarth becomes far more of a versatile enemy. The main attack you should be on the lookout for is his Scythe Leap. In this move, the boss leaps forward and deals massive damage to the ground below. Just stay quick on your feet, making use of your movement abilities and you should be able to dispatch Molqarth easily.

