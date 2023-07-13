Where is the Altar of Ruin Stronghold in Diablo 4: Location and walkthrough

Along with regular dungeons and events, Strongholds are also littered throughout Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Strongholds are large areas that are completely occupied by hostile forces, though function essentially the same as any normal dungeon. The Altar of Ruin is one such Stronghold you can find in Diablo 4.

In order to clear a Stronghold, you will need to slay elite enemies, defend a specific point in the Stronghold, and kill the boss of the area. Once you complete this list of tasks, the area will be cleared of enemies for the future and you may be rewarded with Renown, gear, gold, or side quests that appear after the region is done.

The Altar of Ruin is a fairly simple Stronghold in Diablo 4 that is recommended for characters level 45 and above. If you are either trying to find or complete this Stronghold, this is everything you will need to know.

Where to find the Altar of Ruin Stronghold in Diablo 4

The Altar of Ruin Stronghold can be found in the northwestern part of Kehjistan. You will reach this region during act four of Diablo 4 and find this Stronghold near the Dry Steppes border. The closest waypoints around this Stronghold can be found either in Alzuuda in the Fields of Hatred or the Imperial Library in Caldeum.

Strongholds could begin to feel like your second home in the later game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you complete this Stronghold and clear out enemies, a new Altar of Ruin waypoint will appear and give you free reign of this section of the map. You will need to enter this Stronghold through the caverns found in the southwest of the area.

Where to find the Keystones in the Altar of Ruin in Diablo 4

Once you officially enter the Altar of Ruin, your objective will update to ‘Find the Keystones.’ Keystones in this Stronghold are held by three separate elite mobs, which will need to be killed to loot the keys.

The first can be found off Mayze Boltrend, which typically patrols the western portion of the Stronghold. Next is Sephuz Boltrend, who is found in the opposite southeastern part of the Stronghold, performing a ritual which you will interrupt. Finally, Heinrik Taintspur will hold the final keystone in the dead center of the map.

All three are fairly easily to dispatch, as it took me only around ten minutes to slay all three and collect the necessary keystones.

How to defeat Dark Cardinal Maldul in Diablo 4

Once you collect all three Keystones, you will be ambushed by Khazra until you reach the opened door just north of the Ritual site where you fought Heinrik Taintspur. Here, you will encounter the final boss in the Stronghold and leader of the cultists, Dark Cardinal Maldul.

Dark Cardinal Maldul will be your final test in this Stronghold. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This boss is not too difficult to defeat, however, he will spawn dozens of adds you will need to clear. Be sure to avoid his summoner circle, as while you may intend to disrupt his summons, standing in this AoE spell will damage you. Once these enemies have been eliminated, you will face off against the boss himself.

Most of the Cardinal’s abilities will be AoE attacks represented by symbols on the ground. Simply avoid these while dealing damage and you should be able to easily defeat this Stronghold’s boss.

After Dark Cardinal Maldul falls, the Stronghold is officially cleared and you will gain not only 100 renown but also a brand new waypoint too.

