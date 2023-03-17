Can you recover your deleted character from Diablo 4?

The Diablo 4 launch is finally here, granting players their first glimpse at this new world inside Blizzard’s hit strategy RPG franchise. Many have been eager for this beta to launch, so it should come as no surprise that the game is facing some issues related to the overwhelming reception. While this can be frustrating, these issues are also causing players to be kicked and characters to be deleted.

Due to this, many are wondering if there is a way to recover their deleted characters once the game kicks them out. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can recover your deleted characters during the Diablo 4 beta.

Is there a way to recover deleted characters in Diablo 4?

Some players claim that simply restarting the game or the Battle.net client is enough to restore a deleted character, sometimes requiring multiple tries. It may even be worth restarting your device before relaunching the game if you want to be absolutely sure. Once you get through the current Diablo IV queue times, you’ll be able to see if your character has been restored.

If you’ve tried this method multiple times and your character doesn’t come back, you may need to cut your losses and create a new one. Thankfully, the character creator isn’t the most in-depth, so players can quickly make one that looks as good as their first one. Blizzard will likely put out a patch to fix this soon or the servers will calm down enough to the point where players won’t be kicked.

If you’ve had a character deleted, cross your fingers that the first solution is able to fix the issue and allow you to recover the progress you made before being booted.