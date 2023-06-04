Can you respec in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 allows players to explore the world of Sanctuary as they battle a plethora of deadly enemies as one of five classes. Each class has a unique playstyle with access to special powers and weapons that provide many choices and avenues to play the game.

Most players will follow a specific build or strategy as they level up their character to scale with the game’s difficulty as they unlock better equipment and encounter stronger enemies. Picking the right build and using skill points is essential in Diablo 4, as mismanaging these crucial aspects can make the game much harder.

This leads to a lot of pressure for players as they craft their build, especially as a respec is not always possible in RPGs. However, Diablo 4 players don’t have to worry about being stuck with a build they don’t enjoy.

How to respec in Diablo 4

Players can press the “Refund All” button to instantly reset their skill tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports The higher your level, the more it’ll cost to respec. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can respec in Diablo 4, meaning spent skill points aren’t permanently lost, and you can switch builds without starting a new character. The game allows you to experiment with builds in the first few levels, as there is no cost to reset individual skills or the entire skill tree.

To respec, open your abilities menu and select the individual skill you want to remove. Use the option near the bottom to reset it to receive the point, which can be used elsewhere. For a full respec, press the “Refund All” button at the bottom of the abilities screen.

However, once you pass level seven, you will need to spend a bit of gold to reset your skills. The number of gold scales required increases as you level up your character, meaning it’ll be significantly more expensive to respec in the endgame.

But if you aren’t enjoying your current build, spending the coin to reset your skill tree is an excellent choice. Take advantage of the free respec in the first couple hours of the game to try different skills and find the ones that work best for your playstyle.

