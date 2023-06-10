Can you change your character name in Diablo 4?

Creating a character is arguably one of the best features of Diablo 4. You can determine their look and class, and even create a background for them if you’d like. You also get to decide their name, which is a more permanent choice than most players might think.

Picking a name can be challenging, and sometimes you’ll have a eureka moment hours after you decided on a lame name. While changing your name seems like a good feature to include in Diablo 4, you might want to just start a new character if you’re unhappy with your choice.

Is it possible to change your name in Diablo 4?

There is currently no way to change your name in Diablo 4, meaning you’re stuck with whatever name you picked in character creation. If you’re lazy like me, you spent little time on this decision, made a massive Barbarian, and used the random generator button. But if you’re the type of player that likes roleplaying and creating a fleshed-out avatar, make sure you pick a name you’ll be happy with forever.

It is unclear if Blizzard Entertainment intends to add the option in the future. In the meantime, I’d recommend creating a second character with a better name if you aren’t happy with your first choice. Creating multiple characters is a fun way to add variety to your Diablo 4 experience, especially if you pick a different class.

Regardless, each time you enter the character creation screen, remember that you’ll have one shot to come up with a badass name for your demon-slaying character.

