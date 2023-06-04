First player to reach level 100 in Diablo 4 does it in 54.5 hours and with 8 hours of sleep

A Diablo 4 player has become the first person to hit level 100 in just under 55 hours with only eight hours of sleep along the way.

Diablo 4 is finally here, and players that pre-ordered the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game are currently enjoying early access to the latest installment in the series. While hitting level 100 is still a distant achievement for most, one player has already hit the level cap.

Diablo streamer Rob_2628 hit level 100 early this morning, according to a report from Icy Veins, the first person to do so in the community. Rob has been grinding the game for over two days straight, only sparing enough time to sleep for eight hours as he ran the gauntlet.

Rob hit level 100 in a non-hardcore run, meaning he won’t have his name carved in a Lilith statue at Blizzard HQ. That honor is reserved for the top 1,000 players that hit level 100 in a hardcore run, which means they cannot die, or they will need to reset.

Regardless, being the first person to hit level 100 in Diablo 4 is a massive achievement. Other non-hardcore players are close to joining the level 100 club, according to the Diablo 4 Launch Week Twitch Tracker. At the time of writing, Hardcore player Wudijo is at level 84, meaning he’ll likely be one of the players immortalized on the statue.

