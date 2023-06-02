Diablo 4 race to 100: How to check the leaderboard

The Diablo 4 race to 100 has begun, alongside the game’s early access period four days ahead of its normal launch, with players settling in for some long degenerate gamer hours into the early mornings and late nights of the weekend.

The race to 100 is a difficult one. Players must reach the maximum level in-game on Diablo 4’s Hardcore difficulty, meaning they cannot die, not even once, or else they must reset and begin anew to stay in the race.

Only the first 1,000 players will have their names immortalized forever, and with millions likely hopping online over the game’s first few days, the competition is steep.

Here’s how to tune in for the Diablo 4 race to level 100 in Hardcore mode.

Diablo 4 race to 100 leaderboard

The race to level 100 is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blizzard’s official rules say the first 1,000 players to reach level 100 on Hardcore mode, earn the “Tempered Champion” title in-game, and supply proof to Blizzard on Twitter “will have their BattleTag engraved into a physical statue of Blizzard’s choice.”

Unfortunately, there’s no official leaderboard in Diablo 4 just yet, so there’s no easy way to see who’s the closest to being the first to reach level 100. If you want to keep up with who’s in the lead, it takes some light detective work.

Because of the inclusion of social media, there’s an easy way to keep up with players who are grinding the game by following the #Diablo4Hardcore hashtag on Twitter.

Another way to keep up with players who are grinding in the race to be immortalized on a statue of Lilith is the Diablo 4 directory on Twitch. You’ll often find that players have their level in their stream title, so you can follow along in their triumphs or agonizing, horrifying defeat.

It will likely be several days before anyone reaches level 100, though gamers have surprised the world before with their willingness and dedication to a cause. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if it happens faster than anyone is expecting.

But Diablo 4 is a very big game, and reaching level 100 without dying at all will take some serious fortitude. The race is on, so make sure to tune in on Twitch and social media to see who’s leading the charge.

