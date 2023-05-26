Blizzard will enshrine the most hardcore Diablo 4 players forever—if they can complete a challenge

The Mother of Sanctuary, Daughter of Hatred, The Blessed Mother—or just Lilith—is nearly here and players are lining up around the world to take her down in Diablo 4.

The highly-anticipated ARPG is now just a week away and Blizzard has revealed a special challenge for the most hardcore players among those who are ready to enter Sanctuary and bring the fight to Lilith.

Think you can cheat death?



Reach level 100 on hardcore mode and tweet #Diablo4Hardcore with proof to have your username immortalized on a statue of Lilith.



Offer limited to first 1000, restrictions apply: https://t.co/TLWxZwG0aQ



Get started June 1st. pic.twitter.com/pvVLZNPgx8 — Diablo (@Diablo) May 26, 2023

Not for the faint of heart, Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode is perma-death, meaning there are no respawns. Once you die, you die, and that character and all of their loot are gone. Reaching max level in this mode is no joke and Blizzard is prepared to immortalize the first of those in the world who can manage the tough task.

According to the official rules, the first 1,000 players to reach level 100 on Hardcore mode, earn the “Tempered Champion” title in-game, and supply proof to Blizzard on Twitter “will have their BattleTag engraved into a physical statue of Blizzard’s choice.”

That’s a pretty cool way to have your gamertag immortalized forever. So if you’ve been debating swapping off of the Battle.net tag of ButtChugger69, now may be the time to do so before the game releases next week.

The inevitable clips of players who have grinded for days and reached something like level 93 only to die in a dungeon are going to be extra tough to stomach or be just that much more entertaining to witness for the most sadistic among us.

Diablo 4 launches into early access on June 2 before its worldwide launch on June 6.

