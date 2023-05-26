Diablo 4 players can get cool upgrades on Twitch—but it comes at a cost

There’s nothing better than getting free items for your favorite games, but what about when they come at a cost?

Blizzard has today revealed Diablo 4 players could earn cosmetics, like recolors and back trophies, and a Primal Instinct Mount via Twitch drops to celebrate the launch of the upcoming Diablo sequel early next month.

Like most Twitch drop campaigns, Diablo fans must watch their favorite Diablo streamers during specific dates and times. Where this campaign, unveiled by the developers on Twitter on May 25, differs from all the others is there are two different cumulative stream watch times you need to hit to get the various cosmetics.

Watch the blood spill…earn rewards.



Starting June 5, watch your favorite Diablo streamers to score #DiabloIV Twitch Drops including unique cosmetics like Weapon Recolors, Back Slot Items, Mount Markings, and more.



Info 👇https://t.co/LmjTtz49PT pic.twitter.com/dT7agGoOct — Diablo (@Diablo) May 25, 2023

You must watch six hours of Diablo streams each week for four weeks to claim the cosmetics. While you can get the Primal Instinct Mount, there’s a bit of a catch.

To get the mount, you need to gift an eligible streamer two channel subscriptions. There are no restrictions on which tier you need to gift, so you can always gift the more affordable tiers, but sadly, you can’t gift your Prime subscription.

Although these drops, barring the mount, are free, some Diablo fans aren’t happy about the prospect of having to spend hours a week for weeks earning a few cosmetics. Instead, gamers are saying, they would rather spend six hours grinding Diablo.

But as many Diablo fans have suggested, you can throw a stream on while you leave for work, clean, sleep, or pop it on for background noise, and you’ll get the six hours in no time.

So, pop on a Diablo 4 stream as you’re grinding away on launch day and get some awesome upgrades—which only cost a little time and some gifted subs.

