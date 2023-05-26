All Diablo 4 Twitch drop and Support a Streamer rewards

With the release of Diablo 4 right around the corner, players are champing at the bit to get into the Sanctuary and battle Hellish creatures. But something else exciting is happening on the official launch day too—Diablo 4 Twitch Drops.

As your favorite Diablo 4 streamers are slaying creatures, questing, and taking down world bosses, you can get a Primal Instinct Mount through the Support a Streamer program and earn different Twitch drops over four weeks. So, here’s everything you need to know to get your new mount and the weekly Diablo 4 Twitch Drops.

All Diablo 4 Twitch Drops

From June 5 at 4 pm PDT, there are new Diablo 4 Twitch Drops every week for four weeks. And each week has a clear start and finish date and time.

So make sure you tune in each week, as these drops are only available for a limited time. If you miss a week, you won’t be able to claim the last drops.

Diablo 4 Week One Twitch Drops: Rogue and Necromancer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Start time: June 5 at 4pm PDT

June 5 at 4pm PDT End time: June 11 at 11:59pm PDT

June 11 at 11:59pm PDT Drop one: Watch three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this first week to earn the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors.

Watch three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this first week to earn the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors. Drop two: Watch six hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this first week to earn the recolors and the Matron-Sigil Coffer (for Rogues) and Progenitor Favor (for Necromancers) Back Trophy.

Diablo 4 Week Two Twitch Drops: Sorcerer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Start time: June 12 at 12am PDT

June 12 at 12am PDT End time: June 18 at 11:59pm PDT

June 18 at 11:59pm PDT Drop one: Watch at least three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor.

Watch at least three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor. Drop two: Watch at least six hours of Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

Diablo 4 Week Three Twitch Drops: Druid

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Start time: June 19 at 12am PDT.

June 19 at 12am PDT. End time: June 25 at 11:59pm PDT.

June 25 at 11:59pm PDT. Drop one: Watch at least three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor.

Watch at least three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor. Drop two: Watch at least six hours of Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Font of the Mother Back Trophy.

Diablo 4 Week Four Twitch Drops: Barbarian

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Start time: June 26 at 12am PDT

June 26 at 12am PDT End time: July 2 at 11:59pm PDT

July 2 at 11:59pm PDT Drop one: Watch at least three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Azurehand Skull-Crusher.

Watch at least three hours of eligible Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Azurehand Skull-Crusher. Drop two: Watch at least six hours of Diablo 4 Twitch content during this drop week to earn the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy.

Please note that you must link your Blizzard Entertainment account with Twitch and claim your rewards in your Twitch inventory to get your drops.

Support a Streamer Program: Primal Instinct Mount

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

From June 5 at 4pm PDT to July 2 at 11:59pm PDT, support an eligible Diablo 4 creator by gifting their channel with two Twitch subs of any tier. As a reward for gifting their channel two subs, you’ll earn a code for the Primal Instinct Mount.

Once the code has been delivered to your Twitch inbox, you can redeem it in the “Redeem A Code” section of your Battle.net “Account Overview.”

