Halsey and BTS’s SUGA want to ‘f**k like a demon’ in the official Diablo 4 anthem

There’s no better way to celebrate the Monday morning after a weekend of sleepless, hardcore Diablo 4 grinding than with a hot music video dedicated to the RPG’s launch.

And the great news for all of us is that pop star Halsey has done just that with the release of the official Diablo 4 anthem on June 5, “Lilith.” Backed up by SUGA from BTS, the song is actually kind of a banger and is supported by a pretty sexy music video alongside.

In the sultry video, Halsey slowly makes her approach to the front of a large cathedral of some sort, fully clad in Diablo-esque armor. We’re not sure which class she represents in the game, because the armor does not offer much in the way of protection from the hordes of the undead.

“Tuck a knife with my heart up my sleeve, and fuck like a demon, do it like nothin’, I am disgusting, I’ve been corrupted,” Halsey sings as she receives some flesh wounds from invisible monsters. It seems as though she needs to grind some dungeons to get some better gear.

And that’s when SUGA from mega-star K-Pop group BTS jumps in for a rap verse that he closes out with the line “I have returned to hell,” just like so many gamers around the world this past weekend.

Halsey’s ties to Diablo began at The Game Awards this past December when she performed “Lilith” live with some dark monks on stage, but now the video and official song can be played on repeat as you race to level 100 in Hardcore mode.

As the music video commences, Halsey reaches the end of the cathedral as the song comes to a close, and the titular character, the Mother of Sanctuary herself makes an appearance to put an exclamation point on the three-minute video.

All things considered, Diablo 4’s early launch has been quite smooth, even without considering Halsey and SUGA’s involvement. The true test will be tonight at about 6pm CT when the game officially releases worldwide.

