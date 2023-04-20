Surprise from hell: Another Diablo 4 beta weekend is coming soon

Diablo 4 is opening its doors for another round of beta testing, Blizzard Entertainment announced today. From May 12 to 14, players will have the opportunity to return to Sanctuary—for the last time before the game officially releases on June 6.

The Diablo 4 “Server Slam” event will begin on May 12, with five classes available to play. Rogue, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, and Necromancer will all be unlocked and available, with level 20 serving as the level cap for the weekend. Players will be able to run through the prologue and first act of the story, with the first zone, the Fractured Peaks, serving as the backdrop.

#DiabloIV draws near.



We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.



This Server Slam event will come with unique rewards as well. Players who reach level 20 will have the opportunity to unlock the Wolf Pack, a back item that will transfer over into the main game when it releases later this year. Additionally, players who defeat the world boss Ashava after reaching level 20 will unlock the “Cry of Ashava” mount trophy.

Earlier this week, Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 had reached “gold status,” a developmental milestone that means the game is in a state where it’s ready to be shipped and played by the masses. This likely final beta test will give players one last preview of the game before it launches in full this summer.

Keep in mind that characters you may have created during the first beta sessions for Diablo 4 will not carry over to the upcoming Server Slam event. Furthermore, character progress does not transfer over to the main game (although account-bound rewards you earn via the beta will).

Diablo 4 Server Slam will begin on May 12, lasting through that weekend until May 14.