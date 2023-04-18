Diablo 4 reaches crucial development milestone 6 weeks before release

After a decade of waiting, Diablo 4 officially launches on June 6, bringing life to a new world and storyline. After the Open Beta and Early Access Beta periods, players enjoyed a portion of the Sanctuary called the Fractured Peaks, part of the primary campaign and explored the map with all five classes.

While there were quite a few issues in the beta, especially with the long queue times, lagging, glitches, and performance issues, it was still enjoyed by millions of players. Blizzard even released stats from the weekend, showcasing that over 61.5 million hours were played in just two weeks, and players died almost 47 million times.

With all of the feedback they’d received throughout the two beta weekends, Blizzard was able to make adjustments and fix several of the issues plaguing Diablo 4. And with the official launch only six weeks away, Blizzard has announced the game had gone gold.

#DiabloIV has Gone Gold. Can you feel her presence now?



See you in Sanctuary. 6.6.23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGX8oACUCr — Diablo (@Diablo) April 17, 2023

Going gold is an older gaming term, meaning the game has been officially developed and is ready for launch. And the ‘gold’ portion refers to when games were copied onto a gold disc and ready to be copied and distributed. This is an incredible milestone for the team behind Diablo 4, and it means the wait is almost over for Diablo fans.

And if you’ve pre-purchased the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition, you’ll get into the game much sooner with the up to four days Early Access bonus.

So, get excited, because Diablo 4 is officially ready for its June launch.