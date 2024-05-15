Diablo 4 Season 4: All Season Journey objectives and rewards

A new season is underway in Diablo 4, and season four contains a heap of Seasonal Journey objectives to complete that offer great rewards and challenges to undertake.

Recommended Videos

Though you primarily use the Season Journey to progress through Diablo 4‘s Battle Pass, the rewards you earn along the way are invaluable, and the objectives can give you a hint about what you should be targeting next.

Keeping track of them all can be tricky, so we’re here to help with a definitive list you can keep open while you grind away.

All Season Journey objectives and rewards in Diablo 4 Season 4

A hefty to-do list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter One

There are 10 objectives in Chapter One of the Season Journey in Diablo 4 season four, with eight that are mandatory to complete before you can earn rewards and unlock the next chapter.

Each objective awards Smaller Favor when completed. You can see all the Chapter One objectives here:

Complete three Cellars.

Complete any Dungeon found on your map.

Collect 50 Rawhide from salvaging Armor, defeating Monsters, or other sources.

Complete two world events.

Increase your Wolf’s Honor rank to level one.

Collect 50 Bundled Herbs from Harvest Nodes, Cellars, or other sources.

Collect 10 Angelbreath from Harvest Nodes, Cellar Mastery, or other sources.

Collect 50 Iron Chunks from salvaging Weapons and Jewelry, Mineral Nodes, or other sources.

Complete an Iron Wolf event found during Helltide.

Open a Tortured Gift during Helltide.

Once you’ve completed eight of the 10 objectives, the next Chapter unlocks and you can claim the following rewards:

Greater Favor

First Journey Cache: Consumables such as Elixers and Murmuring Obols.

First Journey Cache: Crafting Materials such as Herbs and Gem Fragments.

First Journey Cache: Legendary Weapon, Gloves, and Amulet for your class.

Chapter Two

Like the first chapter, there are 10 objectives in Chapter Two of the Season Journey, and you need to complete eight objectives to claim rewards and progress to the next chapter.

Again, Smaller Favor is your reward for each individual objective, helping you progress through the Battle Pass. The quests are:

Acquire 666 Aberrant Cinders during Helltide.

Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist.

Collect three Whispering Keys, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Unlock three Aspects in the Codex of Power.

Increase your Wolf’s Honor rank to level six.

Increase your Threat Level to Max by defeating monsters during Helltide.

Learn a recipe of Magic rarity or higher.

Open 10 Tortured Gifts during Helltide.

Complete three Doomsayer events during Helltide.

Disrupt three Cultist Rituals during Helltide.

When you’ve completed eight of the objectives, you can claim the following rewards:

Greater Favor

Second Journey Cache: Temper Manual and Consumables, such as Elixirs and Baneful Hearts.

Second Journey Cache: Crafting Materials such as Herbs and Veiled Crystals.

Second Journey Equipment Cache: Legendary Weapon, Pants, and Ring for your class.

Chapter Three

There’s no change to the formula with Chapter Three, which has another 10 objectives in Diablo 4 season four. The process remains the same, and you need to finish eight objectives before the next chapter unlocks.

Once again, you get Smaller Favor as the reward for each individual objective, all of which you can see below:

Buy 25 pieces of equipment from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Complete three World Events with Mastery.

Complete one Legion event.

Obtain 10 caches from the Tree of Whispers.

Increase your Wolf’s Honor rank to level nine.

Consume five Seasonal Elixirs, Elixir of Momentum, or Exilir of Holt Bolts.

Temper five Affixes onto Gear at the Blacksmith.

Defeat 666 Monsters while at Max Threat Level during Helltide.

Defeat 666 Monsters while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas.

Learn a Recipe of Rare rarity or higher.

Once you’ve completed eight of the 10 objectives, you can claim the following rewards:

Greater Favor

Third Journey Cache: Consumables such as Sigil Powder and Baneful Hearts.

Third Journey Crafting Cache: Crafting Materials such as Veiled Crystals and Forgotten Souls.

Third Journey Equipment Cache: Legendary Weapon, Chest Armor, and Boots for your class.

Third Journey Summoning cache: Summoning Materials to challenge Bosses in World Tier 3.

Chapter Four

A valuable reward. Image via Blizzard Entertainment, remix by Dot Esports

The fourth Chapter of Season Journey in Diablo 4 season four contains 11 objectives, nine of which you need to complete to earn rewards and unlock the next chapter. Smaller Favor is the reward for each objective, which are as follows:

Complete a Tier 10 or higher Nightmare Dungeon.

Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot.

Defeat the Blood Maiden during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Defeat 25 Hellborne during Helltide.

Collect five Scattered Prisms by defeating World Bosses.

Complete 15 Iron Wolf Events found during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Defeat 25 Elite Monsters while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas.

Collect 15 Baneful Hearts by defeating Hellborne during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Defeat 666 Monsters while at Max Threat Level during Helltide in World Tier 3 or higher.

Defeat 666 Monsters while using the Profane Mindcage during Helltide.

Defeat 666 Monsters while using the Profane Mindcage during Helltide in World Tier 3 or Higher.

Once nine objectives are complete, six rewards are available to claim, which are as follows:

Greater Favor

Captain of the Wolves Emblem

Fourth Journey Cache: Temper Manual and Consumables, such as Profane Mindcages and Scroll of Amnesia.

Fourth Journey Crafting Cache: Crafting Materials such as Veiled Crystals and Forgotten Souls.

Fourth Journey Equipment Cache: Legendary Weapon, Helm, and Ring for your class.

Fourth Journey Summoning Cache: Summoning Materials to challenge Bosses in World Tier 4.

Slayer

The fifth chapter of Season Journey in Diablo 4 season four, called Slayer, contains 11 objectives to complete. Once again, you need to complete nine objectives to earn rewards and unlock the next chapter.

As the objectives are harder, the reward for each is increased from Smaller Favor to Favor. The objectives are:

Acquire 6,666 Aberrant Cinders during Helltide in World Tier 4.

Defeat each of the five Helltide Commanders while using the Profane Mindcage during Helltide.

Defeat Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in World Tier 4.

Unlock a Legendary Paragon node after reaching level 50.

Purify 33,333 Seeds of Hatred obtained in Hostile areas at an Altar of Extraction.

Increase your Wolf’s Honor Rank to level 15.

Upgrade five pieces of Gear by adding Sockets to them at the Jeweler.

Defeat Echo of Varshan in World Tier 3, summoned beneath the Tree of Whispers.

Temper Affixes onto Ancestral Gear at the Blacksmith eight times.

Salvage 100 Ancestral Legendary items at the Blacksmith.

Equip Ancestral Legendary items in every slot.

Five more rewards are available once you’ve completed nine of the 11 objectives, which are as follows:

Epic Favor

Slayer’s Cache: Consumables such as Runeshards and a Scroll of Amnesia.

Slayer’s Crafting Cache: Crafting Materials such as Obducite and Scattered Prisms.

Slayer’s Equipment Cache: Two Ancestral Legendaries and an Ancestral Unique for your class.

Slayer’s Summoning Cache: Summoning Materials to challenge bosses in World Tier 4.

Champion

What a nice fella. Image via Blizzard

The sixth chapter of the Season Journey in Diablo 4 season four is Champion, with 12 objectives to complete. 10 of these must be completed to unlock rewards and the next chapter, with the individual reward for each objective being Favor.

Defeat the Seething Abomination while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas.

Open 10 Tortured Gifts during a single Helltide in World Tier 4.

Defeat Lord Zir in World Tier 4, summoned in Fractured Peaks.

Defeat the Beast in the Ice in World Tier Tier, summoned with Distilled Fear.

Reach level 90.

Defeat Hellborne 10 times while during the Profane Mindcage during Helltide in World Tier 4.

Defeat Echo of Andarial in World Tier 4, summoned in Kehjistan.

Defeat Echo of Duriel in World Tier 4, summoned in Kehjistan.

Learn a recipe of Legendary rarity or higher.

Attempt to Masterwork gear at the Blacksmith 20 times.

Defeat 666 Monsters within six minutes while using a Profane Mindcage during Helltide in World Tier 4.

Complete Artificer’s Tier One or higher in the Pit, located at the Artificer’s Obelisk in Cerrigar.

When you’ve completed 10 of the objectives in the chapter, you can claim the following six rewards:

Epic Favor

Mark of the Artificer Emblem

Champion’s Cache: Temper Manual and Consumables such as Runeshards and Scrolls of Amnesia.

Champion’s Crafting Cache: Crafting Materials such as Ingolith and Scattered Prisms.

Champion’s Equipment Cache: Two Ancestral Legendaries and an Ancestral Unique for your class.

Champion’s Summoning Cache: Stygian Stones and other Summoning Materials to challenge Tormented Echo Bosses.

Destroyer

The sixth and final chapter in the Season Journey has nine objectives, seven of which you must complete to earn its rewards. Unlike previous chapters, each individual objective does not provide its own single reward.

Defeat Echo of Lilith in World Tier 4.

Improve five Paragon Glyphs to Rank 15 by completing Nightmare Dungeons.

Increase your Wolf’s Honor Rank to level 18.

Complete Artificer’s Tier 21 or higher in The Pit.

Masterwork a piece of gear to Rank Eight at the Blacksmith.

Defeat the Blood Maiden while using the Profane Mindcage during Helltide in World Tier 4.

Defeat 10 World Bosses.

Use Stygian Stones to summon and defeat Tormented Echo of Andariel.

Use Stygian Stones to summon and defeat Tormented Echo of Duriel.

Six rewards are claimable once seven of the final nine objectives have been completed, which are:

Destroyer’s Cache: Consumables such as Runeshards and Scrolls of Amnesia.

Destroyer’s Crafting Cache: Crafting Materials such as Neathiron and Scattered Prisms.

Destroyer’s Equipment Cache: Two Ancestral Legendaries and two Ancestral Uniques for your class.

Destroyer’s Summoning Cache: Stygian Stones and Summoning Materials to challenge Tormented Echo Bosses.

Crafty Player Title.

Looter Player Title.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more