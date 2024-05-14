How to get Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season 4

Dropping Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four will be a big part of making your character gear have the best-in-slot affixes and stats for an optimal build. If you’re a fan of min-maxing and making your build run smoothly, here’s how you can get these Temper Manuals.

Where to find Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four

You will certainly find them in The Pit. Image via Blizzard

Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four drop randomly in World Tier Four from high-level endgame content, such as Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, World Bosses, and Helltides. Just like Magic and Rare Temper Manuals can drop from almost anything you do and any mob you kill, the same applies to Legendary ones, though these only drop from high-level content.

In short, the more difficult and higher the enemy level of the content you’re engaging with, the higher your chances of dropping Legendary Temper Manuals.

Legendary vs. Magic and Rare Temper Manuals

The only difference between Legendary Temper Manuals and their more common counterparts is they have better stat ranges when applying them to gear via Tempering. In the example below, you can see how the Natural Finesse Manual stat ranges change across different rarities. The difference between Magic and Legendary is so significant that often the worst rolls of Legendary are better than the best rolls of Magic Manuals.

Natural Finesse Manual rarity Stat ranges Magic [16.0 – 25.0%] Damage

[31.5 – 45.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

[47.0 – 65.0%] Damage to Close Enemies

[57.0 – 75.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies Rare [26.0 – 35.0%] Damage

[41.5 – 55.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

[57.0 – 75.0%] Damage to Close Enemies

[62.5 – 85.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies Legendary [31.5 – 45.0%] Damage

[47.0 – 65.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

[62.5 – 85.0%] Damage to Close Enemies

[72.5 – 95.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies

All Legendary Temper Manuals stat rolls in Diablo 4 season four

Here’s the full list of affixes present in the Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four. Please note that these are the stats as of the last Diablo 4 PTR build before season four was released on the live servers. We will update this story once the announced balance changes to Temper Manual affixes are revealed and explained.

Legendary Temper Manuals for any class

Temper Manual Usable on Affixes Natural Resistance Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [36.5 – 50%] Fire Resistance

[36.5 – 50%] Lightning Resistance

[36.5 – 50%] Cold Resistance

[36.5 – 50%] Poison Resistance

[36.5 – 50%] Shadow Resistance Worldly Endurance Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [353 – 504] Maximum Life

[10.5 – 15.0%] Total Armor

[5.0 – 7.0%] Dodge Chance Natural Motion Boots, Amulet (+50%) [8.0 – 12.5%] Movement Speed

[13.5 – 22.5%] Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite

[6 – 8%] Mobility Cooldown Reduction

[13 – 17.5%] Evade Cooldown Reduction Natural Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [31.5 – 45%] Damage

[47 – 65%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

[62.5 – 85%] Damage to Close Enemies

[72.5 – 95%] Damage to Distant Enemies Worldly Stability Ring [8 – 12.5%] Resource Generation

[8 – 10%] Resource Cost Reduction

Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore [10.5 – 15%] Primary Resource Natural Schemes Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [537 – 840] Thorns

[13 – 17.5%] Crowd Control Duration

[8 – 12.5%] Barrier Generation Worldly Fortune Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) Lucky Hit: Up to a [21 – 30%] Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds

Lucky Hit: Up to a [13.5 – 22.5%] Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds

Lucky Hit: Up to a [13 – 17.5%] Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds

Lucky Hit: Up to a [13 – 17.5%] Chance to Freeze for 2 Seconds Elemental Surge All Weapons Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Lightning Damage

Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Shadow Damage

Barbarian Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper Manual Usable on Affixes Arsenal Finesse Barbarian Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons

[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons

[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons

[82.5 – 105%] Damage when Swapping Weapons Barbarian Control Barbarian Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [1-2] Steel Grasp Count

+1 Upheaval Count

[16 – 25%] Stun Duration

[1 – 2] to Concussion Barbarian Motion Barbarian Boots, Amulet (+50%) [8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed

[13.5 – 22.5%]Movement Speed for[4] Seconds After Killing an Elite

[13 – 17.5%] Lunging Strike Range

[8 – 10%] Charge Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 10%] Leap Cooldown Reduction Barbarian Protection Barbarian Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [1 – 2] to Imposing Presence

[1 – 2] to Martial Vigor

[1 – 2] to Guttural Yell

[1 – 2] to Defensive Stance Barbarian Recovery Barbarian Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Lunging Strike Healing

[1 – 2] to Raid Leader

[1 – 2] to Invigorating Fury Barbarian Strategy Barbarian Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [10.5 – 15.0%] Ground Stomp Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 10%] Iron Skin Cooldown Reduction

[6 – 8%] Challenging Shout Cooldown Reduction

[15.5 – 20%] Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction Berserking Augments Barbarian All Weapons [13.5 – 22.5%] Double Swing Size

[13.5 – 22.5%] Whirlwind Size

[29 – 42.5%] Frenzy Duration

[31.5 – 45%] Berserking Duration Berserking Finesse Barbarian Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Damage while Berserking

[82.5 – 105%] Damage while Wrath of the Berserker is Active

[62.5 – 85%] Damage while War Cry is Active Bleed Augments Barbarian All Weapons [13.5 – 22.5%] Rend Size

[21 – 30%] Rupture Size

[26 – 35%] Flay Duration

[1 – 2] to Pressure Point

[1 – 2] to Expose Vulnerability Brawling Efficiency Barbarian Ring [6 – 8%] Brawling Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Kick Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 12.5%] War Cry Cooldown Reduction Demolition Finesse Barbarian Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [144.5 – 185%] Kick Damage

[72.5 – 95%] Charge Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Death Blow Damage

[114 – 150%] Damage while Iron Maelstrom is Active Furious Augments Barbarian All Weapons Bash Cleaves for[82.5 – 105%] Damage

[13.5 – 22.5%] Hammer of the Ancients Size

[13.5 – 22.5%] Upheaval Size

[251 – 350%] Kick Vulnerable Duration Sandstorm Augments Barbarian All Weapons [13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice

[21 – 30%] Dust Devil Size Thorn Body Barbarian Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [9 – 11%] Thorns while Fortified

[1 – 2] to Outburst

[1 – 2] to Tough as Nails Ultimate Efficiency – Barbarian Barbarian Ring Casting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource

[13.5 – 22.5%] Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction

[13.5 – 22.5%] Iron Maelstrom Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15 %] Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction Wasteland Augments Barbarian All Weapons [26.5 – 40%] Ground Stomp Size

[31.5 – 45%] Leap Slam Size

[21 – 30%] Earthquake Size

[23.5 – 32.5%] Earthquake Duration Weapon Attunement – Barbarian Barbarian Ring [16 – 25%] Basic Resource Generation

[13 – 17%] Resource Generation with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons

[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Dual-Wielded Weapons

[13.0 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons Weapon Mastery Efficiency Barbarian Ring [8 – 12.5%] Weapon Mastery Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Death Blow Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Rupture Cooldown Reduction

[15.5 – 20%] Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction

Druid Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper Manuals Usable on Affixes Companion Efficiency Ring [8 – 12.5%] Companion Cooldown Reduction

[23.5 – 32.5%] Wolves Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Poison Creeper Cooldown Reduction

[15.5 – 20%] Ravens Cooldown Reduction Companion Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [72.5 – 95%] Companion Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Wolves Damage

[144.5 – 185%] Poison Creeper Damage

[144.5 – 185%] Ravens Damage Companion Innovation Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [13 – 17.5%] Wolves Attack Speed

[18.5 – 27.5%] Ravens Attack Speed

[13.5 – 22.5%] Poison Creeper Duration

[31.5 – 45%] Ravens Size Druid Invigoration Ring Casting Wrath Skills Restores[10 – 14] Primary Resource

Casting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource

[1 – 2] to Abundance

[1 – 2] to Clarity Druid Motion Boots, Amulet (+50%) [8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed

[8 – 10%] Trample Cooldown Reduction

[1 – 2] to Digitigrade Gait Earth Augments All Weapons [23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice

[36.5 – 50%] Petrify Duration Earth Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Earth Damage

[4 – 6%] Earth Lucky Hit Chance

[4 – 6%] Earth Critical Strike Chance

[62.5 – 85%] Earth Overpower Damage

[72.5 – 95%] Boulder Damage Nature Magic Wall Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [15.5 – 20%] Cyclone Armor Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 10%] Earthen Bulwark Cooldown Reduction

[31.5 – 45%] Cyclone Armor Size

[15.5 – 20%] Earthen Bulwark Duration Shapeshifting Endurance Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [8 – 10%] Blood Howl Cooldown Reduction

[6 – 8%] Debilitating Roar Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Debilitating Roar Duration

[1 – 2] to Nature’s Resolve Shapeshifting Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [9 – 11%] Werewolf Attack Speed

[144.5 – 185%] Rabies Damage

[144.5 – 185%] Trample Damage

[114 – 150%] Lacerate Damage

[4 – 6%] Werewolf Critical Strike Chance

[62.5 – 85%] Werebear Overpower Damage Storm Augments All Weapons [23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice

[31.5 – 45%] Hurricane Size

[29 – 42.5%] Lightning Storm Duration

[29 – 42.5%] Hurricane Duration Storm Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55] Storm Damage

[144.5 – 185%] Hurricane Damage

[114 – 150%] Cataclysm Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Lightning Bolt Damage

[4 – 6%] Storm Critical Strike Chance Werebear Augments All Weapons [28.5 – 37.5%] Maul Size

[13.5 – 22.5%] Pulverize Size

[16 – 25%] Grizzly Rage Duration Werewolf Augments All Weapons [4 – 6%] Shred Critical Strike Chance

[29 – 42.5%] Rabies Duration

[13 – 17.5%] Lacerate Duration Wrath Efficiency Ring [10.5 – 15%] Hurricane Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Boulder Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Rabies Cooldown Reduction

Necromancer Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper Manual Usable on Affixes Blood Augments All Weapons [28.5 – 37.5%] Hemorrhage Size

[13.5 – 22.5%] Blood Surge Size

[29 – 42.5%] Blood Lance Duration Blood Endurance Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [52 – 70%] Chance for Hemorrhage to Form Blood Orbs

[21 – 30%] Blood Orb Healing

[10.5 – 15%] Blood Mist Duration

[6 – 8%] Blood Mist Cooldown Reduction Blood Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [9 – 11%] Blood Attack Speed

[41.5 – 55%] Blood Damage

[62.5 – 85%] Blood Overpower Damage

[41.5 – 55%] Damage while Fortified Bone Augments All Weapons [23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Bone Splinters Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice

[26 – 35%] Bone Spirit Size

[16 – 25%] Bone Storm Duration Bone Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Bone Damage

[4 – 6%] Bone Critical Strike Chance

[62.5 – 85%] Bone Critical Strike Damage

[103.5 – 135%] Bone Spirit Damage Necromancer Efficiency Ring [8 – 10%] Ultimate Cooldown Reduction

[16 – 25%] Golem Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Bone Spirit Cooldown Reduction

[1 – 2] to Rapid Ossification Necromancer Invigoration Ring Blood Orbs Restores [5 – 6] Essence

Casting Macabre Skills Restores [15 – 21] Primary Resource

Casting Ultimate Skills Restores [36 – 45] Primary Resource Necromancer Motion Boots, Amulet (+50%) [8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed

[29 – 42.5%] Movement Speed during Blood Mist

[1 – 2] to Death’s Approach Profane Cage Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [26.5 – 40%] Blight Slow Potency

[29 – 42.5%] Corpse Tendrils Duration

[26.5 – 40%] Corpse Tendrils Size

[1 – 2] to Crippling Darkness Profane Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [47 – 65%] Damage to Cursed Enemies

[82.5 – 105%] Macabre Damage

[98 – 125%] Iron Maiden Damage

[219 – 300%] Corpse Tendrils Damage Profane Innovation Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [13.5 – 22.5%] Corpse Explosion Size

[26.5 – 40%] Corpse Tendrils Size

[31.5 – 45%] Iron Maiden Size

[31.5 – 45%] Decrepify Size

[29 – 42.5%] Curse Duration Shadow Augments – Decay All Weapons [13 – 17.5%] Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice

[28.5 – 37.5%] Decompose Size

[13.5 – 22.5%] Blight Size Shadow Augments – Execution All Weapons [13 – 17.5%] Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice

[29 – 42.5%] Reap Duration Shadow Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [57 – 75%] Shadow Damage Over Time

[41.5 – 55%] Darkness Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Desecrated Ground Damage

[72.5 – 95%] Corpse Explosion Damage Summoning Augments All Weapons [9 – 11%] Minion Attack Speed

[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Skeletal Mage Attacks to Cast Twice

[31.5 – 45%] Skeleton Priest Effect Duration Summoning Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Summoning Damage

[62.5 – 85%] Skeletal Mages Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Golems Damage Thorn Army Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [9 – 11%] Thorns while Fortified

Minions Inherit [8 – 12.5%] of Your Thorns

Skeletal Warriors Inherit [10.5 – 15%] of Your Thorns

Skeletal Mages Inherit [13 – 17.5%] of Your Thorns

Golems Inherit [13.5 – 22.5%] of Your Thorns Weapon Attunement – Necromancer Ring [16 – 25%] Basic Resource Generation

[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Scythes

[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Shields

Rogue Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper Manual Usable on Affixes Agility Efficiency Ring [6 – 8%] Agility Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 10%] Shadow Step Cooldown Reduction

[16 – 25%] Caltrops Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 10%] Dash Cooldown Reduction Alchemist Control Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [1 – 2] to Trick Attacks

[1 – 2] to Chilling Weight

[1 – 2] to Shadow Crash Basic Augments – Rogue All Weapons [23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice

[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice

[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice

[29 – 42.5%] Invigorating Strike Duration

[29 – 42.5%] Heartseeker Duration Core Augments – Rogue All Weapons Twisting Blades Returns [21 – 30%] Faster

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13.5 – 22.5%] Flurry Size Cutthroat Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Cutthroat Damage

[9 – 11%] Cutthroat Attack Speed

[4 – 6%] Cutthroat Critical Strike Chance

[62.5 – 85%] Cutthroat Critical Strike Damage Daze Control Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) Lucky Hit: Up to a[13 – 17.5%] Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds

[15.5 – 20%] Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction

[28.5 – 37.5%] Smoke Grenade Duration Imbuement Abundance Ring [1 – 2] Shadow Imbuement Count

[1 – 2] Poison Imbuement Count

[1 – 2] Cold Imbuement Count Marksman Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Marksman Damage

[4 – 6%] Marksman Critical Strike Chance

[62.5 – 85%] Marksman Critical Strike Damage

[114 – 150%] Rain of Arrows Damage Rogue Cloaking Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [8 – 10%] Concealment Cooldown Reduction

[15.5 – 20%] Concealment Duration

[1 – 2] to Agile Rogue Invigoration Ring [62.5 – 85%] Puncture Resource Generation

[18.5 – 27.5%] Invigorating Strike Energy Regeneration

[1 – 2] to Innervation

[1 – 2] to Adrenaline Rush Rogue Motion Boots, Amulet (+50%) [8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed

[57.5 – 80%] Movement Speed from Blade Shift

[2.5 – 4%] Movement Speed per Dark Shroud Shadow

[46.5 – 60%] Shadow Step Duration

[1 – 2] to Stutter Step Rogue Recovery Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [23.5 – 32.5%] Flurry Healing

[1 – 2] to Siphoning Strikes

[1 – 2] to Mending Obscurity Scoundrel Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [47 – 65%] Damage to Poisoned Enemies

[47 – 65%] Damage to Trapped Enemies

[62.5 – 85%] Imbued Damage

[72.5 – 95%] Trap Damage Specialist Evolution Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [26 – 35%] Damage per Combo Point Spent

[26.5 – 40%] Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice

[21 – 30%] Stun Grenade Size

[16 – 25%] Shadow Clone Duration

[26 – 35%] Inner Sight Duration Subterfuge Efficiency Ring [8 – 10%] Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 12.5%] Trap Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Poison Trap Cooldown Reduction

[15.5 – 20%] Dark Shroud Cooldown Reduction Trap Augments All Weapons Traps Arm [0.4 – 0.6] Seconds Faster

[31.5 – 45%] Caltrops Size

[31.5 – 45%] Caltrops Duration

[29 – 42.5%] Poison Trap Duration Trickster Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [144.5 – 185%] Shadow Step Damage

[144.5 – 185%] Dash Damage

[114 – 150%] Shadow Clone Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Stun Grenade Damage

Sorcerer Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper Manual Usable on Affixes Conjuration Efficiency Ring [23.5 – 32.5%] Hydra Resource Cost Reduction

[8 – 12.5%] Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction

[8 – 12.5%] Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction Conjuration Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [72.5 – 95%] Conjuration Damage

[98 – 125%] Hydra Damage

[98 – 125%] Ice Blades Damage

[98 – 125%] Lightning Spear Damage Frost Augments All Weapons [23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice

[18.5 – 27.5%] Blizzard Size Frost Cage Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [15.5 – 20%] Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction

[21 – 30%] Chill Slow Potency

[1 – 2 ] to Cold Front Frost Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Cold Damage

[41.5 – 55%] Vulnerable Damage

[62.5 – 85%] Damage to Frozen Enemies

[72.5 – 95%] Blizzard Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Ice Spike Damage Pyromancy Augments All Weapons [23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13.5 – 22.5%] Incinerate Size

[13.5 – 22.5%] Meteor Size

[18.5 – 27.5%] Firewall Size Pyromancy Endurance Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%) Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal[873 – 1175] Life

[10.5 – 15%] Flame Shield Duration

[1 – 2] to Warmth Pyromancy Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Fire Damage

[57 – 75%] Fire Damage Over Time

[9 – 11%] Pyromancy Attack Speed

[62.5 – 85%] Pyromancy Critical Strike Damage

[62.5 – 85%] Mastery Damage Shock Augments All Weapons [23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice

[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice

[36.5 – 50%] Teleport Nova Size Shock Finesse Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%) [41.5 – 55%] Lightning Damage

[4 – 6%] Shock Critical Strike Chance

[62.5 – 85%] Shock Critical Strike Damage

[155 – 200%] Teleport Damage

[82.5 – 105%] Crackling Energy Damage Sorcerer Control Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%) [13.5 – 22.5%] Immobilize Duration

[16 – 25%] Stun Duration

[16 – 25%] Freeze Duration

[26.5 – 40%] Frost Nova Size Sorcerer Motion Boots, Amulet (+50%) [8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed

[13.5 – 22.5%] Movement Speed for[4] Seconds After Killing an Elite

[8 – 10%] Teleport Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer Stability Ring [1 – 2] to Invigorating Conduit

[1 – 2] to Frigid Breeze

[1 – 2] to Fiery Surge Ultimate Efficiency – Sorcerer Ring Casting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource

[8 – 12.5%] Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction

[13.5 – 22.5%] Inferno Cooldown Reduction

[10.5 – 15%] Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction

