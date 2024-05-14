A Temper Manual on an orange and black gradient background.
How to get Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season 4

These are the best Temper Manuals you can use to get your gear close to best-in-slot stats.
Dropping Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four will be a big part of making your character gear have the best-in-slot affixes and stats for an optimal build. If you’re a fan of min-maxing and making your build run smoothly, here’s how you can get these Temper Manuals.

Where to find Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four

obelisk activating to enter the pit in diablo 4 season 4
You will certainly find them in The Pit. Image via Blizzard

Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four drop randomly in World Tier Four from high-level endgame content, such as Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, World Bosses, and Helltides. Just like Magic and Rare Temper Manuals can drop from almost anything you do and any mob you kill, the same applies to Legendary ones, though these only drop from high-level content.

In short, the more difficult and higher the enemy level of the content you’re engaging with, the higher your chances of dropping Legendary Temper Manuals.

Legendary vs. Magic and Rare Temper Manuals

The only difference between Legendary Temper Manuals and their more common counterparts is they have better stat ranges when applying them to gear via Tempering. In the example below, you can see how the Natural Finesse Manual stat ranges change across different rarities. The difference between Magic and Legendary is so significant that often the worst rolls of Legendary are better than the best rolls of Magic Manuals.

Natural Finesse Manual rarityStat ranges
Magic[16.0 – 25.0%] Damage
[31.5 – 45.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[47.0 – 65.0%] Damage to Close Enemies
[57.0 – 75.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies
Rare[26.0 – 35.0%] Damage
[41.5 – 55.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[57.0 – 75.0%] Damage to Close Enemies
[62.5 – 85.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies
Legendary[31.5 – 45.0%] Damage
[47.0 – 65.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[62.5 – 85.0%] Damage to Close Enemies
[72.5 – 95.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies

All Legendary Temper Manuals stat rolls in Diablo 4 season four

Here’s the full list of affixes present in the Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four. Please note that these are the stats as of the last Diablo 4 PTR build before season four was released on the live servers. We will update this story once the announced balance changes to Temper Manual affixes are revealed and explained.

Legendary Temper Manuals for any class

Temper ManualUsable onAffixes
Natural ResistanceHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[36.5 – 50%] Fire Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Lightning Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Cold Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Poison Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Shadow Resistance
Worldly EnduranceHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[353 – 504] Maximum Life
[10.5 – 15.0%] Total Armor
[5.0 – 7.0%] Dodge Chance
Natural MotionBoots, Amulet (+50%)[8.0 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
[6 – 8%] Mobility Cooldown Reduction
[13 – 17.5%] Evade Cooldown Reduction
Natural FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[31.5 – 45%] Damage
[47 – 65%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[62.5 – 85%] Damage to Close Enemies
[72.5 – 95%] Damage to Distant Enemies
Worldly StabilityRing[8 – 12.5%] Resource Generation
[8 – 10%] Resource Cost Reduction
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore [10.5 – 15%] Primary Resource
Natural SchemesHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[537 – 840] Thorns
[13 – 17.5%] Crowd Control Duration
[8 – 12.5%] Barrier Generation
Worldly FortuneHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)Lucky Hit: Up to a [21 – 30%] Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a [13.5 – 22.5%] Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a [13 – 17.5%] Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a [13 – 17.5%] Chance to Freeze for 2 Seconds
Elemental SurgeAll WeaponsLucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Shadow Damage

Barbarian Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper ManualUsable onAffixes
Arsenal FinesseBarbarianGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
[82.5 – 105%] Damage when Swapping Weapons
Barbarian ControlBarbarianHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[1-2] Steel Grasp Count
+1 Upheaval Count
[16 – 25%] Stun Duration
[1 – 2] to Concussion
Barbarian MotionBarbarianBoots, Amulet (+50%)[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%]Movement Speed for[4] Seconds After Killing an Elite
[13 – 17.5%] Lunging Strike Range
[8 – 10%] Charge Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Leap Cooldown Reduction
Barbarian ProtectionBarbarianHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[1 – 2] to Imposing Presence
[1 – 2] to Martial Vigor
[1 – 2] to Guttural Yell
[1 – 2] to Defensive Stance
Barbarian RecoveryBarbarianHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Lunging Strike Healing
[1 – 2] to Raid Leader
[1 – 2] to Invigorating Fury
Barbarian StrategyBarbarianHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[10.5 – 15.0%] Ground Stomp Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Iron Skin Cooldown Reduction
[6 – 8%] Challenging Shout Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction
Berserking AugmentsBarbarianAll Weapons[13.5 – 22.5%] Double Swing Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Whirlwind Size
[29 – 42.5%] Frenzy Duration
[31.5 – 45%] Berserking Duration
Berserking FinesseBarbarianGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Damage while Berserking
[82.5 – 105%] Damage while Wrath of the Berserker is Active
[62.5 – 85%] Damage while War Cry is Active
Bleed AugmentsBarbarianAll Weapons[13.5 – 22.5%] Rend Size
[21 – 30%] Rupture Size
[26 – 35%] Flay Duration
[1 – 2] to Pressure Point
[1 – 2] to Expose Vulnerability
Brawling EfficiencyBarbarianRing[6 – 8%] Brawling Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Kick Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] War Cry Cooldown Reduction
Demolition FinesseBarbarianGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[144.5 – 185%] Kick Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Charge Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Death Blow Damage
[114 – 150%] Damage while Iron Maelstrom is Active
Furious AugmentsBarbarianAll WeaponsBash Cleaves for[82.5 – 105%] Damage
[13.5 – 22.5%] Hammer of the Ancients Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Upheaval Size
[251 – 350%] Kick Vulnerable Duration
Sandstorm AugmentsBarbarianAll Weapons[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice
[21 – 30%] Dust Devil Size
Thorn BodyBarbarianHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[9 – 11%] Thorns while Fortified
[1 – 2] to Outburst
[1 – 2] to Tough as Nails
Ultimate Efficiency – BarbarianBarbarianRingCasting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource
[13.5 – 22.5%] Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction
[13.5 – 22.5%] Iron Maelstrom Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15 %] Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction
Wasteland AugmentsBarbarianAll Weapons[26.5 – 40%] Ground Stomp Size
[31.5 – 45%] Leap Slam Size
[21 – 30%] Earthquake Size
[23.5 – 32.5%] Earthquake Duration
Weapon Attunement – BarbarianBarbarianRing[16 – 25%] Basic Resource Generation
[13 – 17%] Resource Generation with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Dual-Wielded Weapons
[13.0 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
Weapon Mastery EfficiencyBarbarianRing[8 – 12.5%] Weapon Mastery Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Death Blow Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Rupture Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction

Druid Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper ManualsUsable onAffixes
Companion EfficiencyRing[8 – 12.5%] Companion Cooldown Reduction
[23.5 – 32.5%] Wolves Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Poison Creeper Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Ravens Cooldown Reduction
Companion FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[72.5 – 95%] Companion Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Wolves Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Poison Creeper Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Ravens Damage
Companion InnovationHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[13 – 17.5%] Wolves Attack Speed
[18.5 – 27.5%] Ravens Attack Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Poison Creeper Duration
[31.5 – 45%] Ravens Size
Druid InvigorationRingCasting Wrath Skills Restores[10 – 14] Primary Resource
Casting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource
[1 – 2] to Abundance
[1 – 2] to Clarity
Druid MotionBoots, Amulet (+50%)[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[8 – 10%] Trample Cooldown Reduction
[1 – 2] to Digitigrade Gait
Earth AugmentsAll Weapons[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
[36.5 – 50%] Petrify Duration
Earth FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Earth Damage
[4 – 6%] Earth Lucky Hit Chance
[4 – 6%] Earth Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Earth Overpower Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Boulder Damage
Nature Magic WallHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[15.5 – 20%] Cyclone Armor Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Earthen Bulwark Cooldown Reduction
[31.5 – 45%] Cyclone Armor Size
[15.5 – 20%] Earthen Bulwark Duration
Shapeshifting EnduranceHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[8 – 10%] Blood Howl Cooldown Reduction
[6 – 8%] Debilitating Roar Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Debilitating Roar Duration
[1 – 2] to Nature’s Resolve
Shapeshifting FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[9 – 11%] Werewolf Attack Speed
[144.5 – 185%] Rabies Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Trample Damage
[114 – 150%] Lacerate Damage
[4 – 6%] Werewolf Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Werebear Overpower Damage
Storm AugmentsAll Weapons[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
[31.5 – 45%] Hurricane Size
[29 – 42.5%] Lightning Storm Duration
[29 – 42.5%] Hurricane Duration
Storm FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55] Storm Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Hurricane Damage
[114 – 150%] Cataclysm Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Lightning Bolt Damage
[4 – 6%] Storm Critical Strike Chance
Werebear AugmentsAll Weapons[28.5 – 37.5%] Maul Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Pulverize Size
[16 – 25%] Grizzly Rage Duration
Werewolf AugmentsAll Weapons[4 – 6%] Shred Critical Strike Chance
[29 – 42.5%] Rabies Duration
[13 – 17.5%] Lacerate Duration
Wrath EfficiencyRing[10.5 – 15%] Hurricane Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Boulder Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Rabies Cooldown Reduction

Necromancer Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper ManualUsable onAffixes
Blood AugmentsAll Weapons[28.5 – 37.5%] Hemorrhage Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Blood Surge Size
[29 – 42.5%] Blood Lance Duration
Blood EnduranceHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[52 – 70%] Chance for Hemorrhage to Form Blood Orbs
[21 – 30%] Blood Orb Healing
[10.5 – 15%] Blood Mist Duration
[6 – 8%] Blood Mist Cooldown Reduction
Blood FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[9 – 11%] Blood Attack Speed
[41.5 – 55%] Blood Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Blood Overpower Damage
[41.5 – 55%] Damage while Fortified
Bone AugmentsAll Weapons[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Bone Splinters Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice
[26 – 35%] Bone Spirit Size
[16 – 25%] Bone Storm Duration
Bone FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Bone Damage
[4 – 6%] Bone Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Bone Critical Strike Damage
[103.5 – 135%] Bone Spirit Damage
Necromancer EfficiencyRing[8 – 10%] Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
[16 – 25%] Golem Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Bone Spirit Cooldown Reduction
[1 – 2] to Rapid Ossification
Necromancer InvigorationRingBlood Orbs Restores [5 – 6] Essence
Casting Macabre Skills Restores [15 – 21] Primary Resource
Casting Ultimate Skills Restores [36 – 45] Primary Resource
Necromancer MotionBoots, Amulet (+50%)[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[29 – 42.5%] Movement Speed during Blood Mist
[1 – 2] to Death’s Approach
Profane CageHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[26.5 – 40%] Blight Slow Potency
[29 – 42.5%] Corpse Tendrils Duration
[26.5 – 40%] Corpse Tendrils Size
[1 – 2] to Crippling Darkness
Profane FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[47 – 65%] Damage to Cursed Enemies
[82.5 – 105%] Macabre Damage
[98 – 125%] Iron Maiden Damage
[219 – 300%] Corpse Tendrils Damage
Profane InnovationHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[13.5 – 22.5%] Corpse Explosion Size
[26.5 – 40%] Corpse Tendrils Size
[31.5 – 45%] Iron Maiden Size
[31.5 – 45%] Decrepify Size
[29 – 42.5%] Curse Duration
Shadow Augments – DecayAll Weapons[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
[28.5 – 37.5%] Decompose Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Blight Size
Shadow Augments – ExecutionAll Weapons[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
[29 – 42.5%] Reap Duration
Shadow FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[57 – 75%] Shadow Damage Over Time
[41.5 – 55%] Darkness Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Desecrated Ground Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Corpse Explosion Damage
Summoning AugmentsAll Weapons[9 – 11%] Minion Attack Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Skeletal Mage Attacks to Cast Twice
[31.5 – 45%] Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
Summoning FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Summoning Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Skeletal Mages Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Golems Damage
Thorn ArmyHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[9 – 11%] Thorns while Fortified
Minions Inherit [8 – 12.5%] of Your Thorns
Skeletal Warriors Inherit [10.5 – 15%] of Your Thorns
Skeletal Mages Inherit [13 – 17.5%] of Your Thorns
Golems Inherit [13.5 – 22.5%] of Your Thorns
Weapon Attunement – NecromancerRing[16 – 25%] Basic Resource Generation
[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Scythes
[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Shields

Rogue Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper ManualUsable onAffixes
Agility EfficiencyRing[6 – 8%] Agility Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Shadow Step Cooldown Reduction
[16 – 25%] Caltrops Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Dash Cooldown Reduction
Alchemist ControlHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[1 – 2] to Trick Attacks
[1 – 2] to Chilling Weight
[1 – 2] to Shadow Crash
Basic Augments – RogueAll Weapons[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice
[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice
[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice
[29 – 42.5%] Invigorating Strike Duration
[29 – 42.5%] Heartseeker Duration
Core Augments – RogueAll WeaponsTwisting Blades Returns [21 – 30%] Faster
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13.5 – 22.5%] Flurry Size
Cutthroat FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Cutthroat Damage
[9 – 11%] Cutthroat Attack Speed
[4 – 6%] Cutthroat Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Cutthroat Critical Strike Damage
Daze ControlHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)Lucky Hit: Up to a[13 – 17.5%] Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds
[15.5 – 20%] Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction
[28.5 – 37.5%] Smoke Grenade Duration
Imbuement AbundanceRing[1 – 2] Shadow Imbuement Count
[1 – 2] Poison Imbuement Count
[1 – 2] Cold Imbuement Count
Marksman FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Marksman Damage
[4 – 6%] Marksman Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Marksman Critical Strike Damage
[114 – 150%] Rain of Arrows Damage
Rogue CloakingHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[8 – 10%] Concealment Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Concealment Duration
[1 – 2] to Agile
Rogue InvigorationRing[62.5 – 85%] Puncture Resource Generation
[18.5 – 27.5%] Invigorating Strike Energy Regeneration
[1 – 2] to Innervation
[1 – 2] to Adrenaline Rush
Rogue MotionBoots, Amulet (+50%)[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[57.5 – 80%] Movement Speed from Blade Shift
[2.5 – 4%] Movement Speed per Dark Shroud Shadow
[46.5 – 60%] Shadow Step Duration
[1 – 2] to Stutter Step
Rogue RecoveryHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[23.5 – 32.5%] Flurry Healing
[1 – 2] to Siphoning Strikes
[1 – 2] to Mending Obscurity
Scoundrel FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[47 – 65%] Damage to Poisoned Enemies
[47 – 65%] Damage to Trapped Enemies
[62.5 – 85%] Imbued Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Trap Damage
Specialist EvolutionGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[26 – 35%] Damage per Combo Point Spent
[26.5 – 40%] Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice
[21 – 30%] Stun Grenade Size
[16 – 25%] Shadow Clone Duration
[26 – 35%] Inner Sight Duration
Subterfuge EfficiencyRing[8 – 10%] Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] Trap Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Poison Trap Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Dark Shroud Cooldown Reduction
Trap AugmentsAll WeaponsTraps Arm [0.4 – 0.6] Seconds Faster
[31.5 – 45%] Caltrops Size
[31.5 – 45%] Caltrops Duration
[29 – 42.5%] Poison Trap Duration
Trickster FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[144.5 – 185%] Shadow Step Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Dash Damage
[114 – 150%] Shadow Clone Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Stun Grenade Damage

Sorcerer Legendary Temper Manuals

Temper ManualUsable onAffixes
Conjuration EfficiencyRing[23.5 – 32.5%] Hydra Resource Cost Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction
Conjuration FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[72.5 – 95%] Conjuration Damage
[98 – 125%] Hydra Damage
[98 – 125%] Ice Blades Damage
[98 – 125%] Lightning Spear Damage
Frost AugmentsAll Weapons[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice
[18.5 – 27.5%] Blizzard Size
Frost CageHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[15.5 – 20%] Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction
[21 – 30%] Chill Slow Potency
[1 – 2 ] to Cold Front
Frost FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Cold Damage
[41.5 – 55%] Vulnerable Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Damage to Frozen Enemies
[72.5 – 95%] Blizzard Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Ice Spike Damage
Pyromancy AugmentsAll Weapons[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13.5 – 22.5%] Incinerate Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Meteor Size
[18.5 – 27.5%] Firewall Size
Pyromancy EnduranceHelm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal[873 – 1175] Life
[10.5 – 15%] Flame Shield Duration
[1 – 2] to Warmth
Pyromancy FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Fire Damage
[57 – 75%] Fire Damage Over Time
[9 – 11%] Pyromancy Attack Speed
[62.5 – 85%] Pyromancy Critical Strike Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Mastery Damage
Shock AugmentsAll Weapons[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
[36.5 – 50%] Teleport Nova Size
Shock FinesseGloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)[41.5 – 55%] Lightning Damage
[4 – 6%] Shock Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Shock Critical Strike Damage
[155 – 200%] Teleport Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Crackling Energy Damage
Sorcerer ControlHelm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)[13.5 – 22.5%] Immobilize Duration
[16 – 25%] Stun Duration
[16 – 25%] Freeze Duration
[26.5 – 40%] Frost Nova Size
Sorcerer MotionBoots, Amulet (+50%)[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Movement Speed for[4] Seconds After Killing an Elite
[8 – 10%] Teleport Cooldown Reduction
Sorcerer StabilityRing[1 – 2] to Invigorating Conduit
[1 – 2] to Frigid Breeze
[1 – 2] to Fiery Surge
Ultimate Efficiency – SorcererRingCasting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource
[8 – 12.5%] Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction
[13.5 – 22.5%] Inferno Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction
