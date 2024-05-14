How to get Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season 4

Dropping Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four will be a big part of making your character gear have the best-in-slot affixes and stats for an optimal build. If you’re a fan of min-maxing and making your build run smoothly, here’s how you can get these Temper Manuals.
Where to find Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four
Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four drop randomly in World Tier Four from high-level endgame content, such as Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, World Bosses, and Helltides. Just like Magic and Rare Temper Manuals can drop from almost anything you do and any mob you kill, the same applies to Legendary ones, though these only drop from high-level content.
In short, the more difficult and higher the enemy level of the content you’re engaging with, the higher your chances of dropping Legendary Temper Manuals.
Legendary vs. Magic and Rare Temper Manuals
The only difference between Legendary Temper Manuals and their more common counterparts is they have better stat ranges when applying them to gear via Tempering. In the example below, you can see how the Natural Finesse Manual stat ranges change across different rarities. The difference between Magic and Legendary is so significant that often the worst rolls of Legendary are better than the best rolls of Magic Manuals.
|Natural Finesse Manual rarity
|Stat ranges
|Magic
|[16.0 – 25.0%] Damage
[31.5 – 45.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[47.0 – 65.0%] Damage to Close Enemies
[57.0 – 75.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies
|Rare
|[26.0 – 35.0%] Damage
[41.5 – 55.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[57.0 – 75.0%] Damage to Close Enemies
[62.5 – 85.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies
|Legendary
|[31.5 – 45.0%] Damage
[47.0 – 65.0%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[62.5 – 85.0%] Damage to Close Enemies
[72.5 – 95.0%] Damage to Distant Enemies
All Legendary Temper Manuals stat rolls in Diablo 4 season four
Here’s the full list of affixes present in the Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season four. Please note that these are the stats as of the last Diablo 4 PTR build before season four was released on the live servers. We will update this story once the announced balance changes to Temper Manual affixes are revealed and explained.
Legendary Temper Manuals for any class
|Temper Manual
|Usable on
|Affixes
|Natural Resistance
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[36.5 – 50%] Fire Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Lightning Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Cold Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Poison Resistance
[36.5 – 50%] Shadow Resistance
|Worldly Endurance
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[353 – 504] Maximum Life
[10.5 – 15.0%] Total Armor
[5.0 – 7.0%] Dodge Chance
|Natural Motion
|Boots, Amulet (+50%)
|[8.0 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
[6 – 8%] Mobility Cooldown Reduction
[13 – 17.5%] Evade Cooldown Reduction
|Natural Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[31.5 – 45%] Damage
[47 – 65%] Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
[62.5 – 85%] Damage to Close Enemies
[72.5 – 95%] Damage to Distant Enemies
|Worldly Stability
|Ring
|[8 – 12.5%] Resource Generation
[8 – 10%] Resource Cost Reduction
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore [10.5 – 15%] Primary Resource
|Natural Schemes
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[537 – 840] Thorns
[13 – 17.5%] Crowd Control Duration
[8 – 12.5%] Barrier Generation
|Worldly Fortune
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|Lucky Hit: Up to a [21 – 30%] Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a [13.5 – 22.5%] Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a [13 – 17.5%] Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a [13 – 17.5%] Chance to Freeze for 2 Seconds
|Elemental Surge
|All Weapons
|Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal [18,500 – 23,000] Shadow Damage
Barbarian Legendary Temper Manuals
|Temper Manual
|Usable on
|Affixes
|Arsenal Finesse
|Barbarian
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
[41.5 – 55%] Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
[82.5 – 105%] Damage when Swapping Weapons
|Barbarian Control
|Barbarian
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[1-2] Steel Grasp Count
+1 Upheaval Count
[16 – 25%] Stun Duration
[1 – 2] to Concussion
|Barbarian Motion
|Barbarian
|Boots, Amulet (+50%)
|[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%]Movement Speed for[4] Seconds After Killing an Elite
[13 – 17.5%] Lunging Strike Range
[8 – 10%] Charge Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Leap Cooldown Reduction
|Barbarian Protection
|Barbarian
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[1 – 2] to Imposing Presence
[1 – 2] to Martial Vigor
[1 – 2] to Guttural Yell
[1 – 2] to Defensive Stance
|Barbarian Recovery
|Barbarian
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Lunging Strike Healing
[1 – 2] to Raid Leader
[1 – 2] to Invigorating Fury
|Barbarian Strategy
|Barbarian
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[10.5 – 15.0%] Ground Stomp Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Iron Skin Cooldown Reduction
[6 – 8%] Challenging Shout Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction
|Berserking Augments
|Barbarian
|All Weapons
|[13.5 – 22.5%] Double Swing Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Whirlwind Size
[29 – 42.5%] Frenzy Duration
[31.5 – 45%] Berserking Duration
|Berserking Finesse
|Barbarian
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Damage while Berserking
[82.5 – 105%] Damage while Wrath of the Berserker is Active
[62.5 – 85%] Damage while War Cry is Active
|Bleed Augments
|Barbarian
|All Weapons
|[13.5 – 22.5%] Rend Size
[21 – 30%] Rupture Size
[26 – 35%] Flay Duration
[1 – 2] to Pressure Point
[1 – 2] to Expose Vulnerability
|Brawling Efficiency
|Barbarian
|Ring
|[6 – 8%] Brawling Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Kick Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] War Cry Cooldown Reduction
|Demolition Finesse
|Barbarian
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[144.5 – 185%] Kick Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Charge Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Death Blow Damage
[114 – 150%] Damage while Iron Maelstrom is Active
|Furious Augments
|Barbarian
|All Weapons
|Bash Cleaves for[82.5 – 105%] Damage
[13.5 – 22.5%] Hammer of the Ancients Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Upheaval Size
[251 – 350%] Kick Vulnerable Duration
|Sandstorm Augments
|Barbarian
|All Weapons
|[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice
[21 – 30%] Dust Devil Size
|Thorn Body
|Barbarian
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[9 – 11%] Thorns while Fortified
[1 – 2] to Outburst
[1 – 2] to Tough as Nails
|Ultimate Efficiency – Barbarian
|Barbarian
|Ring
|Casting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource
[13.5 – 22.5%] Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction
[13.5 – 22.5%] Iron Maelstrom Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15 %] Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction
|Wasteland Augments
|Barbarian
|All Weapons
|[26.5 – 40%] Ground Stomp Size
[31.5 – 45%] Leap Slam Size
[21 – 30%] Earthquake Size
[23.5 – 32.5%] Earthquake Duration
|Weapon Attunement – Barbarian
|Barbarian
|Ring
|[16 – 25%] Basic Resource Generation
[13 – 17%] Resource Generation with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Dual-Wielded Weapons
[13.0 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
|Weapon Mastery Efficiency
|Barbarian
|Ring
|[8 – 12.5%] Weapon Mastery Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Death Blow Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Rupture Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction
Druid Legendary Temper Manuals
|Temper Manuals
|Usable on
|Affixes
|Companion Efficiency
|Ring
|[8 – 12.5%] Companion Cooldown Reduction
[23.5 – 32.5%] Wolves Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Poison Creeper Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Ravens Cooldown Reduction
|Companion Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[72.5 – 95%] Companion Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Wolves Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Poison Creeper Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Ravens Damage
|Companion Innovation
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[13 – 17.5%] Wolves Attack Speed
[18.5 – 27.5%] Ravens Attack Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Poison Creeper Duration
[31.5 – 45%] Ravens Size
|Druid Invigoration
|Ring
|Casting Wrath Skills Restores[10 – 14] Primary Resource
Casting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource
[1 – 2] to Abundance
[1 – 2] to Clarity
|Druid Motion
|Boots, Amulet (+50%)
|[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[8 – 10%] Trample Cooldown Reduction
[1 – 2] to Digitigrade Gait
|Earth Augments
|All Weapons
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
[36.5 – 50%] Petrify Duration
|Earth Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Earth Damage
[4 – 6%] Earth Lucky Hit Chance
[4 – 6%] Earth Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Earth Overpower Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Boulder Damage
|Nature Magic Wall
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[15.5 – 20%] Cyclone Armor Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Earthen Bulwark Cooldown Reduction
[31.5 – 45%] Cyclone Armor Size
[15.5 – 20%] Earthen Bulwark Duration
|Shapeshifting Endurance
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[8 – 10%] Blood Howl Cooldown Reduction
[6 – 8%] Debilitating Roar Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Debilitating Roar Duration
[1 – 2] to Nature’s Resolve
|Shapeshifting Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[9 – 11%] Werewolf Attack Speed
[144.5 – 185%] Rabies Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Trample Damage
[114 – 150%] Lacerate Damage
[4 – 6%] Werewolf Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Werebear Overpower Damage
|Storm Augments
|All Weapons
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
[31.5 – 45%] Hurricane Size
[29 – 42.5%] Lightning Storm Duration
[29 – 42.5%] Hurricane Duration
|Storm Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55] Storm Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Hurricane Damage
[114 – 150%] Cataclysm Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Lightning Bolt Damage
[4 – 6%] Storm Critical Strike Chance
|Werebear Augments
|All Weapons
|[28.5 – 37.5%] Maul Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Pulverize Size
[16 – 25%] Grizzly Rage Duration
|Werewolf Augments
|All Weapons
|[4 – 6%] Shred Critical Strike Chance
[29 – 42.5%] Rabies Duration
[13 – 17.5%] Lacerate Duration
|Wrath Efficiency
|Ring
|[10.5 – 15%] Hurricane Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Boulder Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Rabies Cooldown Reduction
Necromancer Legendary Temper Manuals
|Temper Manual
|Usable on
|Affixes
|Blood Augments
|All Weapons
|[28.5 – 37.5%] Hemorrhage Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Blood Surge Size
[29 – 42.5%] Blood Lance Duration
|Blood Endurance
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[52 – 70%] Chance for Hemorrhage to Form Blood Orbs
[21 – 30%] Blood Orb Healing
[10.5 – 15%] Blood Mist Duration
[6 – 8%] Blood Mist Cooldown Reduction
|Blood Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[9 – 11%] Blood Attack Speed
[41.5 – 55%] Blood Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Blood Overpower Damage
[41.5 – 55%] Damage while Fortified
|Bone Augments
|All Weapons
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Bone Splinters Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice
[26 – 35%] Bone Spirit Size
[16 – 25%] Bone Storm Duration
|Bone Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Bone Damage
[4 – 6%] Bone Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Bone Critical Strike Damage
[103.5 – 135%] Bone Spirit Damage
|Necromancer Efficiency
|Ring
|[8 – 10%] Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
[16 – 25%] Golem Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Bone Spirit Cooldown Reduction
[1 – 2] to Rapid Ossification
|Necromancer Invigoration
|Ring
|Blood Orbs Restores [5 – 6] Essence
Casting Macabre Skills Restores [15 – 21] Primary Resource
Casting Ultimate Skills Restores [36 – 45] Primary Resource
|Necromancer Motion
|Boots, Amulet (+50%)
|[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[29 – 42.5%] Movement Speed during Blood Mist
[1 – 2] to Death’s Approach
|Profane Cage
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[26.5 – 40%] Blight Slow Potency
[29 – 42.5%] Corpse Tendrils Duration
[26.5 – 40%] Corpse Tendrils Size
[1 – 2] to Crippling Darkness
|Profane Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[47 – 65%] Damage to Cursed Enemies
[82.5 – 105%] Macabre Damage
[98 – 125%] Iron Maiden Damage
[219 – 300%] Corpse Tendrils Damage
|Profane Innovation
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[13.5 – 22.5%] Corpse Explosion Size
[26.5 – 40%] Corpse Tendrils Size
[31.5 – 45%] Iron Maiden Size
[31.5 – 45%] Decrepify Size
[29 – 42.5%] Curse Duration
|Shadow Augments – Decay
|All Weapons
|[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
[28.5 – 37.5%] Decompose Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Blight Size
|Shadow Augments – Execution
|All Weapons
|[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
[29 – 42.5%] Reap Duration
|Shadow Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[57 – 75%] Shadow Damage Over Time
[41.5 – 55%] Darkness Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Desecrated Ground Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Corpse Explosion Damage
|Summoning Augments
|All Weapons
|[9 – 11%] Minion Attack Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Chance for Skeletal Mage Attacks to Cast Twice
[31.5 – 45%] Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
|Summoning Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Summoning Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Skeletal Mages Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Golems Damage
|Thorn Army
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[9 – 11%] Thorns while Fortified
Minions Inherit [8 – 12.5%] of Your Thorns
Skeletal Warriors Inherit [10.5 – 15%] of Your Thorns
Skeletal Mages Inherit [13 – 17.5%] of Your Thorns
Golems Inherit [13.5 – 22.5%] of Your Thorns
|Weapon Attunement – Necromancer
|Ring
|[16 – 25%] Basic Resource Generation
[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Scythes
[13 – 17.5%] Resource Generation with Shields
Rogue Legendary Temper Manuals
|Temper Manual
|Usable on
|Affixes
|Agility Efficiency
|Ring
|[6 – 8%] Agility Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Shadow Step Cooldown Reduction
[16 – 25%] Caltrops Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 10%] Dash Cooldown Reduction
|Alchemist Control
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[1 – 2] to Trick Attacks
[1 – 2] to Chilling Weight
[1 – 2] to Shadow Crash
|Basic Augments – Rogue
|All Weapons
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice
[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice
[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice
[29 – 42.5%] Invigorating Strike Duration
[29 – 42.5%] Heartseeker Duration
|Core Augments – Rogue
|All Weapons
|Twisting Blades Returns [21 – 30%] Faster
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13.5 – 22.5%] Flurry Size
|Cutthroat Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Cutthroat Damage
[9 – 11%] Cutthroat Attack Speed
[4 – 6%] Cutthroat Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Cutthroat Critical Strike Damage
|Daze Control
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|Lucky Hit: Up to a[13 – 17.5%] Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds
[15.5 – 20%] Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction
[28.5 – 37.5%] Smoke Grenade Duration
|Imbuement Abundance
|Ring
|[1 – 2] Shadow Imbuement Count
[1 – 2] Poison Imbuement Count
[1 – 2] Cold Imbuement Count
|Marksman Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Marksman Damage
[4 – 6%] Marksman Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Marksman Critical Strike Damage
[114 – 150%] Rain of Arrows Damage
|Rogue Cloaking
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[8 – 10%] Concealment Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Concealment Duration
[1 – 2] to Agile
|Rogue Invigoration
|Ring
|[62.5 – 85%] Puncture Resource Generation
[18.5 – 27.5%] Invigorating Strike Energy Regeneration
[1 – 2] to Innervation
[1 – 2] to Adrenaline Rush
|Rogue Motion
|Boots, Amulet (+50%)
|[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[57.5 – 80%] Movement Speed from Blade Shift
[2.5 – 4%] Movement Speed per Dark Shroud Shadow
[46.5 – 60%] Shadow Step Duration
[1 – 2] to Stutter Step
|Rogue Recovery
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Flurry Healing
[1 – 2] to Siphoning Strikes
[1 – 2] to Mending Obscurity
|Scoundrel Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[47 – 65%] Damage to Poisoned Enemies
[47 – 65%] Damage to Trapped Enemies
[62.5 – 85%] Imbued Damage
[72.5 – 95%] Trap Damage
|Specialist Evolution
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[26 – 35%] Damage per Combo Point Spent
[26.5 – 40%] Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice
[21 – 30%] Stun Grenade Size
[16 – 25%] Shadow Clone Duration
[26 – 35%] Inner Sight Duration
|Subterfuge Efficiency
|Ring
|[8 – 10%] Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] Trap Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Poison Trap Cooldown Reduction
[15.5 – 20%] Dark Shroud Cooldown Reduction
|Trap Augments
|All Weapons
|Traps Arm [0.4 – 0.6] Seconds Faster
[31.5 – 45%] Caltrops Size
[31.5 – 45%] Caltrops Duration
[29 – 42.5%] Poison Trap Duration
|Trickster Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[144.5 – 185%] Shadow Step Damage
[144.5 – 185%] Dash Damage
[114 – 150%] Shadow Clone Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Stun Grenade Damage
Sorcerer Legendary Temper Manuals
|Temper Manual
|Usable on
|Affixes
|Conjuration Efficiency
|Ring
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Hydra Resource Cost Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction
[8 – 12.5%] Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction
|Conjuration Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[72.5 – 95%] Conjuration Damage
[98 – 125%] Hydra Damage
[98 – 125%] Ice Blades Damage
[98 – 125%] Lightning Spear Damage
|Frost Augments
|All Weapons
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice
[18.5 – 27.5%] Blizzard Size
|Frost Cage
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[15.5 – 20%] Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction
[21 – 30%] Chill Slow Potency
[1 – 2 ] to Cold Front
|Frost Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Cold Damage
[41.5 – 55%] Vulnerable Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Damage to Frozen Enemies
[72.5 – 95%] Blizzard Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Ice Spike Damage
|Pyromancy Augments
|All Weapons
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13.5 – 22.5%] Incinerate Size
[13.5 – 22.5%] Meteor Size
[18.5 – 27.5%] Firewall Size
|Pyromancy Endurance
|Helm, Chest, Pants, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal[873 – 1175] Life
[10.5 – 15%] Flame Shield Duration
[1 – 2] to Warmth
|Pyromancy Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Fire Damage
[57 – 75%] Fire Damage Over Time
[9 – 11%] Pyromancy Attack Speed
[62.5 – 85%] Pyromancy Critical Strike Damage
[62.5 – 85%] Mastery Damage
|Shock Augments
|All Weapons
|[23.5 – 32.5%] Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
[13 – 17.5%] Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
[36.5 – 50%] Teleport Nova Size
|Shock Finesse
|Gloves, Offhand, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon (+100%), Ring, Amulet (+50%)
|[41.5 – 55%] Lightning Damage
[4 – 6%] Shock Critical Strike Chance
[62.5 – 85%] Shock Critical Strike Damage
[155 – 200%] Teleport Damage
[82.5 – 105%] Crackling Energy Damage
|Sorcerer Control
|Helm, Chest, Gloves, Boots, Shield, Amulet (+50%)
|[13.5 – 22.5%] Immobilize Duration
[16 – 25%] Stun Duration
[16 – 25%] Freeze Duration
[26.5 – 40%] Frost Nova Size
|Sorcerer Motion
|Boots, Amulet (+50%)
|[8 – 12.5%] Movement Speed
[13.5 – 22.5%] Movement Speed for[4] Seconds After Killing an Elite
[8 – 10%] Teleport Cooldown Reduction
|Sorcerer Stability
|Ring
|[1 – 2] to Invigorating Conduit
[1 – 2] to Frigid Breeze
[1 – 2] to Fiery Surge
|Ultimate Efficiency – Sorcerer
|Ring
|Casting Ultimate Skills Restores[36 – 45] Primary Resource
[8 – 12.5%] Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction
[13.5 – 22.5%] Inferno Cooldown Reduction
[10.5 – 15%] Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction