How to increase Wolf’s Honor with the Iron Wolves in Diablo 4 Season 4

One of the biggest features added in Diablo 4 season four is oriented around the Iron Wolves clan, which tasks you with increasing your Wolf’s Honor—and we can tell you exactly how to do it.

When you increase your Wolf’s Honor in Diablo 4 season four, you can claim a variety of rewards that provide a significant boost to your character, though you enter a continuous loop of needing to farm Wolf’s Honor. Fear not, though, as we’ve cracked the secret to the optimal method for increasing your Wolf’s Honor.

How to increase Wolf’s Honor in Diablo 4

Head to the red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You increase your Wolf’s Honor in Diablo 4 by battling enemies in Helltide events. You can easily spot a Helltide event on your map by looking for the large area that’s turned red—but keep an eye on the timer in the top-left corner when inside the zone.

In Diablo 4 season four, Helltides occur every hour and last for 55 minutes. You just need to travel to the location of the current Helltide on the map, then you can start slaying enemies and completing challenges inside the zone.

Enemies defeated in Helltides sometimes drop Wolf’s Honor to collect, but you need a significant amount to increase your Wolf’s Honor. Thankfully, defeating bosses and completing mini-events provides a higher amount of Wolf’s Honor.

How to farm Wolf’s Honor in Diablo 4

Keep your eyes peeled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to farm Wolf’s Honor in Diablo 4 season four is by opening Mystery Chests within the Helltide. Opening these chests costs Aberrant Cinders, which you earn by defeating enemies, and they provide 100 Wolf’s Honor.

Although Mystery Chests won’t show up on the map immediately, they appear when you’re close to one—so keep a close eye on the mini-map in the top-right corner for the marker shown in the image above, which signals there’s a Mystery Chest nearby.

Defeating Elite Enemies is also a good strategy to farm Wolf’s Honor, as each Elite defeated provides five to 10 Wolf’s Honor each.

