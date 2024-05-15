A Helltide in Diablo 4 full of demons.
Image via Blizzard
Category:
Diablo

All Wolf’s Honor tier rewards in Diablo 4 season 4

Hell hath no fury.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 15, 2024 06:31 am

Diablo 4 season four introduces a whole host of changes including an overhaul to Helltides. Now, you can claim rewards for collecting Wolf’s Honor.

Recommended Videos

Wolf’s Honor is essentially a new currency in Diablo 4 season four. It increases your ranking with the Iron Wolves, and once you meet certain thresholds, you unlock a variety of rewards to boost your character. If you want to know exactly what you’ll earn for grinding through each tier, we’ve got the answers.

How to claim Wolf’s Honor rewards in Diablo 4

A map marking the location of the Iron Wolves Encampment in Diablo 4.
Travel here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get rewards for collecting Wolf’s Honor by visiting Soudeh the Anvil, the Iron Wolf Field Commander, at the Iron Wolves Encampment.

The Iron Wolves Encampment is in the Ragged Coastline subregion of Kehjistan, located in the west of the Diablo 4 map. There is a Waypoint allowing you to fast travel to this location once you’ve visited it for the first time. You can see the exact spot you need to travel to in the image above.

All Wolf’s Honor rewards in Diablo 4

An example of a reward from the Iron Wolves in Diablo 4.
Plenty of goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 18 tiers of rewards to claim with the Iron Wolves in Diablo 4 season four, which come in the form of Caches containing items. You can see them all in the table below.

TierRewardDescription
1Iron Wolves’ WeaponA weapon curated by the Iron Wolves for culling the Helltide.
2Captain’s GlovesGloves and Elixirs once used by a particularly brutal warrior.
3Iron Wolves’ Messenger GearBoots and Chest Armor once worn while rallying forces against the Helltide.
4Traces of the MaidenUnsettling organs to track down the Blood Maiden, along with Unique equipment to prepare a fool who might try.
5Natural MotionMagic Temper Manual: Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction.
6The Iron Wolves’ Most DependableA trio of Legendary Helm, Pants, and Ring said to thrive in any situation.
7Glimmering Herb SupplyA box of Herbs gathered throughout Helltifde. Some equipment mysteriously appeared inside overnight.
8Iron Wolves’ ArmorySeveral Legendaries accumulated by seasoned Iron Wolves.
9Iron Wolves Vanity ChestGemstones and accessories confiscated from the Iron Wolves to stop them from getting distracted.
10Natural MotionRare Temper Manual: Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction.
11Iron Wolves’ Heroic SpoilsSpecialty equipment, polished with materials from recent strides against the Helltide.
12Putrid Soul CollectionA disgusting collection of Forgotten Souls, Helltide metals, and some body parts.
13Cages of HubrisRitual goods that invite dangerous foes. The previous owner died.
14Iron Wolves’ Herbalist HoardThe Iron Wolves’ most powerful Elixirs and raw alchemy materials.
15Natural MotionLegendary Temper Manual: Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction.
16Iron Wolves’ Final HarvestStockpiled resources for the ultimate bout against the Helltide. You will be doing the fighting.
17Unspeakable GoodsA vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items. The Iron Wolves are very glad you want them.
18Highest Honors of the Iron WolvesA Mount Trophy, Legendary Amulet, and Resplendent Spark, all polished to gleaming in honor of your service to the Iron Wolves.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to enter The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 season 4
obelisk activating to enter the pit in diablo 4 season 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to enter The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 season 4
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 15, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season 4 leveling guide: Best XP farm strategy in season 4
Helltide monster in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season 4 leveling guide: Best XP farm strategy in season 4
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season 4
A Temper Manual on an orange and black gradient background.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to get Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season 4
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to enter The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 season 4
obelisk activating to enter the pit in diablo 4 season 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to enter The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 season 4
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 15, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season 4 leveling guide: Best XP farm strategy in season 4
Helltide monster in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season 4 leveling guide: Best XP farm strategy in season 4
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season 4
A Temper Manual on an orange and black gradient background.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to get Legendary Temper Manuals in Diablo 4 season 4
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 14, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.