All Wolf’s Honor tier rewards in Diablo 4 season 4

Diablo 4 season four introduces a whole host of changes including an overhaul to Helltides. Now, you can claim rewards for collecting Wolf’s Honor.

Wolf’s Honor is essentially a new currency in Diablo 4 season four. It increases your ranking with the Iron Wolves, and once you meet certain thresholds, you unlock a variety of rewards to boost your character. If you want to know exactly what you’ll earn for grinding through each tier, we’ve got the answers.

How to claim Wolf’s Honor rewards in Diablo 4

Travel here.

You can get rewards for collecting Wolf’s Honor by visiting Soudeh the Anvil, the Iron Wolf Field Commander, at the Iron Wolves Encampment.

The Iron Wolves Encampment is in the Ragged Coastline subregion of Kehjistan, located in the west of the Diablo 4 map. There is a Waypoint allowing you to fast travel to this location once you’ve visited it for the first time. You can see the exact spot you need to travel to in the image above.

All Wolf’s Honor rewards in Diablo 4

Plenty of goodies.

There are 18 tiers of rewards to claim with the Iron Wolves in Diablo 4 season four, which come in the form of Caches containing items. You can see them all in the table below.

Tier Reward Description 1 Iron Wolves’ Weapon A weapon curated by the Iron Wolves for culling the Helltide. 2 Captain’s Gloves Gloves and Elixirs once used by a particularly brutal warrior. 3 Iron Wolves’ Messenger Gear Boots and Chest Armor once worn while rallying forces against the Helltide. 4 Traces of the Maiden Unsettling organs to track down the Blood Maiden, along with Unique equipment to prepare a fool who might try. 5 Natural Motion Magic Temper Manual: Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction. 6 The Iron Wolves’ Most Dependable A trio of Legendary Helm, Pants, and Ring said to thrive in any situation. 7 Glimmering Herb Supply A box of Herbs gathered throughout Helltifde. Some equipment mysteriously appeared inside overnight. 8 Iron Wolves’ Armory Several Legendaries accumulated by seasoned Iron Wolves. 9 Iron Wolves Vanity Chest Gemstones and accessories confiscated from the Iron Wolves to stop them from getting distracted. 10 Natural Motion Rare Temper Manual: Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction. 11 Iron Wolves’ Heroic Spoils Specialty equipment, polished with materials from recent strides against the Helltide. 12 Putrid Soul Collection A disgusting collection of Forgotten Souls, Helltide metals, and some body parts. 13 Cages of Hubris Ritual goods that invite dangerous foes. The previous owner died. 14 Iron Wolves’ Herbalist Hoard The Iron Wolves’ most powerful Elixirs and raw alchemy materials. 15 Natural Motion Legendary Temper Manual: Movement Speed, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, Evade Cooldown Reduction. 16 Iron Wolves’ Final Harvest Stockpiled resources for the ultimate bout against the Helltide. You will be doing the fighting. 17 Unspeakable Goods A vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items. The Iron Wolves are very glad you want them. 18 Highest Honors of the Iron Wolves A Mount Trophy, Legendary Amulet, and Resplendent Spark, all polished to gleaming in honor of your service to the Iron Wolves.

