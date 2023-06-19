How to get the Black River scythe in Diablo 4

Weapons are an integral part of any build in Diablo 4, regardless of your class. But for Necromancers, there’s one weapon you’ll want to consider: the Black River scythe. Like most good weapons, the Black River Scythe isn’t one you can buy from a vendor. Here’s everything you need to know about the scythe and how to get it in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: How to get the Black River Scythe

The Black River Scythe is a unique one-handed Necromancer weapon that drops from dungeons at Nightmare and Torment difficulties. It can also be obtained by opening chests in these higher tiers. This means you must be at least Word Tier Three to get this weapon.

How to unlock World Tier Three

To unlock World Tier Three, you’ll need to complete the Cathedral of Light capstone dungeon at World Tier Two, and the dungeon is located in the Cathedral in Kyovashad.

As this dungeon is vital to progressing into the later World Tiers, it is much more complex than the dungeons you’ve been doing. Because it is much more challenging, I highly recommend you stock up on potions that lessen the cons of your character.

If your character is slow, like the Necromancer, you may want to consume either a Third Eye Elixir for the increased Dodge chance or the Acrobatics Elixir to reduce your Evades Cooldown. I did this for my Necromancer, and it helped me avoid some precarious situations in the boss fight. Another example would be if you’re a Rogue, you may want to consume an Iron Bard Elixir for the increased Armor, considering how squishy Rogues tend to be.

In this dungeon, you may also find yourself in dire situations where you’re out of Health potions. In this situation, you can teleport out of the dungeon and to Kyovashad, where you can use the Healer to regain health and stock up on potions. Then, return to the capstone dungeon through your portal.

As there is a time restraint regarding dungeons resetting, you have to be quick. You can also do the same quick portal run if you have lots of gear you need to sell.

Given you must wait until World Tier Three and Four to get this weapon, you may wonder if it’s worth it. And that depends on your Necromancer build.

Diablo 4: Black River Scythe stats and best for which Necromancer build

The Black River Scythe offers Life on Kill, increased Damage to Healthy enemies (those with health over 80 percent), and increased Fueled by Death ranks and Corpse Explosion ranks. In addition, it has a unique effect where Corpse Explosion will consume four additional Corpses, but it will deal more damage and have a larger explosion radius per additional Corpse.

As this scythe increases both Fueled by Death ranks and Corpse Explosion, you may find it an excellent weapon for the more popular Necromancer builds like Bone Spear, Sever Shadow, or Sever Blight.

Unfortunately, getting this scythe isn’t guaranteed as it is drop-based, so it may take some time to obtain. Still, the Black River Scythe is a reasonably versatile weapon that can be used for most Necromancer builds in Diablo 4.

