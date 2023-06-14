Diablo 4 Temerity: All stats and how to get it

There are plenty of quality pieces of gear to hunt in Diablo 4 but few offer as much of a boost as the Temerity pants, so you’re likely wondering how to get your hands on them.

A Unique item, and usable across all classes in Diablo 4, the Temerity pants should be a target for any player across any class in the game looking to improve their survivability.

However, it is one of the hardest items in the game to find due to the requirements for it to be able to drop and your chances of finding it.

We’re here to help on your hunt for this powerful piece of gear though, with everything you could possibly need in your search.

What are the Temerity pants in Diablo 4?

Every class can use Temerity pants. Image via Blizzard

Temerity are pants in Diablo 4 of Unique rarity that can be used by any of the classes in the game, making them a must-have item for any player.

The Unique Effect on Temerity reads: “Effects that heal you beyond 100 percent life grant you a barrier up to [40-80 percent] of your Maximum Life that lasts for eight seconds.”

In addition, the Temerity pants also come with four Legendary Affixes that increase the number of potions you can carry, increase the drop rate of potions, grant a chance to heal on Lucky Hit, and increase healing.

The Temerity pants can significantly improve the survivability of any class in the game and are particularly effective with any build that includes abilities that restore life without the use of potions.

How to get Temerity pants in Diablo 4

In order to find Temerity pants in Diablo 4, players must first complete the campaign and the first Capstone Dungeon, the Cathedral of Light, to unlock World Tier Three.

Unique items like Temerity pants can only drop on World Tier Three and above, so you will not be able to find this powerful piece of gear before you have completed the above steps.

Related: Diablo 4 Sacred and Unique gear, explained

After that, you will have to pray to RNG to come across the Temerity pants. Technically, a unique item can drop from any enemy in the game, but your odds are significantly better in certain circumstances.

Taking the jump to World Tier Four, which requires you to beat the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon, provides a higher chance of a Unique item dropping and also provides access to some items that cannot be found in World Tier Three.

If you are on the hunt for Unique items like Temerity pants, I recommend tackling Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide Events, and World Boss Fights whenever possible. If none of these are accessible, focus on areas that have boss fights and a high number of Elite Enemies, like World Events or Dungeons.

About the author