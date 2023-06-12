What is Barrier Generation in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, your character’s current health is one of the most important variables that you will always need your attention. While damage and negative status effects can deplete or make you more vulnerable to damage, Barrier Generation is a tool that can help you out.

Your health in Diablo 4 is represented the large red orb located to the bottom left of your screen. Taking damage and healing will cause your health to fluctuate, though you can reduce the amount of incoming damage you take with Barriers.

Barriers are an incredibly useful tool that have saved plenty of my characters in Hardcore runs. This resource gives you an extra layer of protection to your health that can stave off damage from swarms of demons if only for a little bit.

Barriers and Barrier Generation in Diablo 4, explained

Barriers are an added layer of protection or shielding that absorbs damage. Barriers are physical shields that will form around your character as well as your health orb in the bottom of your screen.

You can obtain Barriers primarily from unique weapons or armor found around the Sanctuary. Usually, items that give you Barrier status effects will disclose this ability in the item’s description, as well as whenever the Barrier will be triggered.

Your health orb will have a glowing aura whenever a Barrier is active | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrier Generation is the speed of which your Barrier will regenerate after it has been damaged or entirely depleted. Barrier Generation rates will vary depending on your item, though items such as Diamond Gems can be used in socket slots to speed up or strengthen Barrier Generation rates.

Each class in Diablo 4 can use Barriers through unique pieces of gear. Classes such as Sorcerers, which typically have less health and focus on ranged combat, may find Barriers the most useful given the class’s relatively low health. No matter your class, this is one of the best methods of boosting your health and surviving large encounters.

