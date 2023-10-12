Diablo 4 players cautiously optimistic about the future of Sorcerer builds after buffs

Diablo 4 players are cautiously optimistic about the future of Sorcerers in Diablo 4 again, with the class on the verge of getting several massive changes in Patch 1.2.0 just in time for the second season, Season of Blood.

Many of the best classes in Diablo 4 hit rock button in the months after launch, including Necromancers and especially Sorcerers, after Blizzard made the strange decision to steal power away from every class in the game; a move that eventually turned a lot of players away from the franchise sequel entirely.

Sorcerers at least can rejoice again though, with the class now set to receive extensive buffs in the upcoming patch 1.2.0, which will be rolling out on Oct. 17.

The most notable changes the once-mighty Diablo 4 character class will be receiving include a 400 percent boost to Hydra’s overall damage as well as a reduction to channeling Incinerate, which now casts in half the time.

These are phenomenal buffs for those who prefer a Summoner Sorcerer playstyle and kit or those who like to build a pure pyromancer, and most Diablo 4 players agree the changes are fantastic and will make leveling Sorcerers far easier. It’s even going as far as bringing back some players who quit Diablo 4 after the original nerfs.

There are still some concerns, of course, especially about whether these buffs will hold up in the later World Tiers and if they’ll be good in Nightmare Dungeons or against World Bosses. Endgame content requires a lot of damage, and with fire Sorcerers, most of the abilities apply damage over time, which isn’t bad for clearing mobs. But for bosses, it’s not ideal.

In the Diablo 4 beta, several players, myself included, really enjoyed playing the Hydra Fire Sorcerer build because it had serious damage and great DoT ticks. While it wasn’t overpowered, it felt like a solid choice all the way to the endgame.

We may not know how well these Patch 1.2.0 changes will make pyromancer and summoner Sorcerers viable in the lategame again, but it’s a step in the right direction.

