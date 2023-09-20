Diablo 4 Season of the Blood countdown: exact release date and time

Have you been jumping in and out of Diablo 4, unsure if this game hits the right spots for you? The second Diablo 4 season, Season of Blood, is right around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be a true hell-sent delight for both returning and loyal fans.

Season of the Blood takes what makes Diablo 4 a Diablo game by adding community-requested features, then spices it up a bit more bloodthirst and gore by introducing vampires. But that’s not all folks, because you can also expect a new questline, more powers, and even more end-game bosses that will redefine what skill means in Diablo 4. Without any further ado, here’s when you can expect Season of the Blood to roll out on live servers.

What time does Diablo 4 season 2 start?

Diablo 4 Season of the Blood releases on Oct. 17, 2023. Unfortunately, the exact release time is still unknown, but judging by the season one release, it should roll out on Oct. 17 at 12pm CT / 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET ( or Oct. 18 at 3am AEST).

If you’re not good with time zones and numbers, here’s a countdown telling you how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait before you can dig your claws into this vampire-themed season.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 7 : 0 4 : 1 4 : 2 4

What to expect in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood

Vampires

“A newly turned army of ravenous vampires,” as Blizzard put it, is trying to make their way to the Sanctuary. You’ve been tasked with repelling their hungry and ferocious forces, as you assume the role of a vampire hunter. But you need to fight fire with fire, and in this case, it’s fighting vampires with vampire powers.

New questline

Unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t share many details about the new questline, but it will surely float your boat.

Five additional end-game bosses

Looking to diversify how your end-game looks, Blizzard is adding five end-game bosses. The names of the upcoming bosses, as well as their abilities and loot, still haven’t been revealed, but you can expect both new and returning bosses.

Community-requested quality-of-life changes

With this season, Blizzard is finally listening to what the Diablo 4 community has to say about the game, and the devs are introducing a series of much-needed changes. But, the most welcomed change will surely be more efficient Gem management in your inventory.

On top of this, Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obol capacity upgrades from Season of the Malignant will carry over into Season of the Blood.

Finally, status effects like Vulnerable, Overpower, Critical Strike Damage, and Elemental Resistances are undergoing hefty changes, but the details surrounding this have yet to be revealed.

