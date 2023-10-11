Best Bulwark Druid build in Diablo 4

The Druid has been a staple of the Diablo series since its early Lord of Destruction days of Diablo 2. After generations of struggling with their identity, the Druid in Diablo 4 finally became a true hybrid of shapeshifter and elemental nature caster. While we have several different elemental builds to choose from, few compare to the power of an Earthen Bulwark build.

In this build, we will be focusing on the Earthen Bulwark skill and its flexibility to work in any prominent meta build of today. The build featured here will make the most out of Earthen Bulwark’s offensive and defensive capabilities in the heat of battle.

Diablo 4 Earthen Bulwark Druid build guide

The process begins after choosing your Druid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Earthen Bulwark build brings the power of the Earthen Bulwark skill, combining its defensive and offensive potential together in a powerful amalgamation. A lot of builds and skills were buffed with subsequent patches after the initial release, like the Pulverize build, and after Patch 1.1.1, Earthen Bulwark is arguably even stronger than it was before.

The main skill of this build, Earthen Bulwark, is a Defensive skill that utilizes Nature Magic to spawn a barrier of rocks around the Druid. These rocks last for three seconds and during their active duration, they create a damage-blocking shield that absorbs 45 percent of the Druid’s max health in damage. This skill can come in clutch during dangerous areas like Nightmare Dungeons.

As is with any skill, Earthen Bulwark can be upgraded with one mandatory upgrade and two optional upgrades to enhance the skill differently based on your needs.

Enhanced Earthen Bulwark: Along with a barrier, Earthen Bulwark now also turns the Druid Unstoppable for the duration of the barrier.

Innate Earthen Bulwark: After the barrier expires, Earthen Bulwark fires shards of rocks outwards that deal damage. The amount of damage dealt is based on the power of your barrier.

Preserving Earthen Bulwark: In addition to the barrier effect, Earthen Bulwark also adds Fortify which absorbs 18 percent of the Druid's max health in damage.

Since Enhanced Earthen Bulwark is a mandatory upgrade, rest assured, that you will always have the Unstoppable buff active each time you cast this. From this point onwards, it’s a matter of whether you want the offensive upgrade or the defensive one for your needs.

For the purpose of this build, we will be focusing on Innate Earthen Bulwark as our choice. The offensive aspect of this upgrade grants you bonus damage depending on how strong your barrier is. This means that the higher your health pool is, the more damage Earthen Bulwark will do.

On the flip side, if you find yourself dying too often, Preserving Earthen Bulwark can be great to get through difficult portions of the game. The bonus Fortify will ensure you take lesser damage than you normally would and allow you to get through to the end without too much trouble.

Now that we know the strengths of Earthen Bulwark, we choose the rest of the skills in this build.

Skill progression

Choosing the right skills is essential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your build is complete, this is what your six-skill toolbar should consist of.

Earthen Bulwark: The main skill of this build.

The main skill of this build. Claw: Turn into a Werewolf and slash at an enemy with your claws, dealing 22 percent of your base attack in damage.

Turn into a Werewolf and slash at an enemy with your claws, dealing 22 percent of your base attack in damage. Poison Creeper: Passively spawns a creeper that poisons enemies around you. When activated, the creeper immobilizes all targets and further increases the poison damage.

Earthen Bulwark is a no-brainer since this build revolves around the skill. We pick up Claw as our Spirit-generating skill since we will need a lot for this build to focus optimally. To further maximize the Spirit generation, we get Enhanced Claw for increased attack speed and Wild Claw to allow your Claw attacks a chance to hit twice on the same enemy.

Poison Creeper is a great source of keeping your enemies poisoned, which synergizes well with some of the Aspects and passives we will choose later. Enhanced Poison Creeper increases the duration enemies will be immobilized while Brutal Poison Creeper grants you an increased critical strike chance against all immobilized enemies.

Cyclone Armor: Passively surround yourself with strong winds that reduce all incoming non-physical damage. When activated, it deals damage and pushes away all enemies near you.

Passively surround yourself with strong winds that reduce all incoming non-physical damage. When activated, it deals damage and pushes away all enemies near you. Hurricane: Turn yourself into the eye of a raging storm that deals damage per second to all enemies surrounding you.

Cyclone Armor is the perfect Defensive skill to complement your Earthen Bulwark. Not only does the damage reduction stack, but upgrading it using Enhanced Cyclone Armor will allow you to slow all enemies that you knock back. Additionally, pick up Preserving Cyclone Armor for even more damage reduction that intensifies every 10 seconds.

Hurricane is the best crowd control and passive damage skill for this build. The crowd control aspect is improved with Enhanced Hurricane also slowing all enemies that are damaged by Hurricane. It also works as an additional defensive skill when you pick up Savage Hurricane due to its ability to further reduce the damage you take by lowering the damage output of affected enemies.

And finally, we pick an Ultimate skill that synergizes well in this build.

Petrify: Turn all nearby enemies into stone for three seconds. Enemies cannot move or react and will be stunned for the entire duration. You deal 30 percent increased damage to petrified enemies, which is increased even further to 50 percent if the enemy is a boss.

Petrify works as the best Ultimate ability in this build because of the massive crowd control it provides. Petrifying enemies just as Innate Earthen Bulwark ends will blast them all with rock shards as you pile on your other sources of damage on them. Choosing Prime Petrify as an upgrade will also increase the petrification duration by one second, increasing your crowd control effects.

The next step of this build is moving on to the passives.

Passive abilities

Choose the right passives. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

First, we choose the offensive passives that add to our damage output.

Predatory Instinct: Gain increased critical strike chance against close enemies.

Gain increased critical strike chance against close enemies. Crushing Earth: Deal increased Earth skill damage to crowd-controlled enemies.

Deal increased Earth skill damage to crowd-controlled enemies. Envenom: Deal increased critical strike damage against poisoned enemies.

Deal increased critical strike damage against poisoned enemies. Stone Guard: Deal increased Earth skill damage when your active Fortify is over 50 percent of your maximum life.

Deal increased Earth skill damage when your active Fortify is over 50 percent of your maximum life. Defiance: Deal increased bonus damage against Elite enemies.

Deal increased bonus damage against Elite enemies. Natural Disaster: Deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies with your Earth skills. Deal increased damage to crowd-controlled enemies with your Storm skills.

Deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies with your Earth skills. Deal increased damage to crowd-controlled enemies with your Storm skills. Resonance: Deal increased damage with Nature Magic skills. Triples the bonus when you alternate casting between Storm and Earth skills.

Next, we choose the utility-based passives that complement our active skills well.

Vigilance: Gain increased non-physical damage resistance.

Gain increased non-physical damage resistance. Digitigrade Gait: Gain increased movement speed in Werewolf form.

Gain increased movement speed in Werewolf form. Ancestral Fortitude: Gain increased damage reduction upon using a Defensive skill.

Gain increased damage reduction upon using a Defensive skill. Toxic Claws: Poison enemies with your Werewolf critical strikes.

Poison enemies with your Werewolf critical strikes. Quickshift: Deal increased damage when you shapeshift.

Deal increased damage when you shapeshift. Heightened Senses: Gain increased damage reduction against Elite enemies when you shapeshift.

Gain increased damage reduction against Elite enemies when you shapeshift. Neurotoxin: Poisoned enemies are slowed upon attack.

And finally, the Key Passive that works as the backbone of the build.

Nature’s Fury: Casting a Storm skill has a chance to trigger an Earth skill of the same category. Similarly, casting an Earth skill has a chance to trigger a Storm skill of the same category. The triggered skills cost no resources.

The next part of this build tackles the unique mechanic of the Druid, Spirit Boons.

Spirit Boons

Bond with the Spirits to gain their boons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spirit Boons are the Druid’s unique class ability. It allows you to choose additional passive skills for your build apart from the normal passives you get to choose from the skill tree. There are four Spirits to tap into, each offering four Spirit Boons, making a total of 16 Spirit Boons to choose from.

However, you are limited to five Spirit Boons only. For the purpose of this build, these are the five Spirit Boons we will be choosing.

Deer: Wariness – Take reduced damage from elites.

Wariness – Take reduced damage from elites. Eagle: Scythe Talons – Gain increased critical strike chance.

Scythe Talons – Gain increased critical strike chance. Wolf: Pack Leader – Gain a chance to reset the cooldowns of your companion skills each time you land a critical strike.

Pack Leader – Gain a chance to reset the cooldowns of your companion skills each time you land a critical strike. Wolf: Bolster – Gain Fortify each time you cast a Defensive skill.

Bolster – Gain Fortify each time you cast a Defensive skill. Snake: Calm Before the Storm – Gain a chance to reduce the cooldown of your Ultimate skill each time you cast a Nature Magic skill.

The last part of this build involves choosing the right Aspects for your gear.

Aspects

Choose the right aspects for your build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crucial Aspects of this build will bring out the most in your Earthen Bulwark Druid.

Aspect of Mending Stone: You replenish some of your Earthen Bulwark’s active barrier when you kill an enemy with Earth skills. Additionally, your Earthen Bulwark’s active duration increases.

You replenish some of your Earthen Bulwark’s active barrier when you kill an enemy with Earth skills. Additionally, your Earthen Bulwark’s active duration increases. Aspect of Natural Balance: Your Earth skills gain increased critical strike damage after you cast a Storm skill. Your Storm skills gain increased critical strike chance after you cast an Earth skill.

Your Earth skills gain increased critical strike damage after you cast a Storm skill. Your Storm skills gain increased critical strike chance after you cast an Earth skill. Aspect of Disobedience: Dealing damage grants you increased armor per attack.

Dealing damage grants you increased armor per attack. Aspect of Might: Your Basic skills grant damage reduction when cast.

Your Basic skills grant damage reduction when cast. Ghostwalker’s Aspect: While Unstoppable, you gain increased movement speed and can run through enemies.

While Unstoppable, you gain increased movement speed and can run through enemies. Symbiotic Aspect: Your non-Ultimate skills’ cooldowns reduce each time Nature’s Fury triggers a skill of the opposite type (Earth skills grant cooldown reductions for Storm skills and vice versa).

Your non-Ultimate skills’ cooldowns reduce each time Nature’s Fury triggers a skill of the opposite type (Earth skills grant cooldown reductions for Storm skills and vice versa). Rapid Aspect: Your Basic skills gain increased attack speed.

Your Basic skills gain increased attack speed. Crashstone Aspect: Your Earth skills deal increased critical strike damage to crowd-controlled enemies.

Your Earth skills deal increased critical strike damage to crowd-controlled enemies. Ballistic Aspect: Your Earth skills gain two bonus ranks when you have an active Fortify.

Your Earth skills gain two bonus ranks when you have an active Fortify. Aspect of Quicksand: Your Earth skills slow enemies whenever they connect.

Your Earth skills slow enemies whenever they connect. Subterranean Aspect: Your Earth skills deal increased damage to poisoned enemies. Additionally, Poison Creeper’s active ability also casts Landslide around you.

Your Earth skills deal increased damage to poisoned enemies. Additionally, Poison Creeper’s active ability also casts Landslide around you. Aspect of the Umbral: You restore some Spirit each time you crowd control an enemy.

Additionally, the perfect weapon for this build is a Legendary Staff.

Greatstaff of the Crone: Claw turns into a Storm skill. Each time you cast Claw, you automatically cast Storm Strike with up to a 50 percent damage increase.

