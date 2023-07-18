Best Lightning Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer comes to Diablo 4 with their arsenal of fire, ice, and lightning magic. As powerful as each element can be, when it comes to the best combination of crowd control and damage, no element is as powerful as the lightning element.

Lightning Sorcerers are classic end-game characters made popular since the days of Diablo 2 and are even deadlier in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Lightning Sorcerer build

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightning Sorcerer build of choice we are going for is the Ball Lightning build. This skill starts off as something innocuous at the beginning but with levels and upgrades like Gravitational Aspect, this build really starts to take off from the mid-game onwards.

Once you’re all decked out in the best endgame gear, the Lightning Sorcerer really starts to shine over other Sorcerer builds.

So what does Ball Lightning really do? The Sorcerer launches an orb of lightning straight ahead in a line. When this orb passes through enemies, it constantly shocks them, slowing them down and dealing damage. The higher your levels in the skill, the more damage it will do. Ball Lightning is unique because its upgrade allows you to deal additional damage based on your attack speed.

Related: Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer leveling build

Lightning Sorcerers also have a unique mechanic: Crackling Energy. Some Lightning spells, like Ball Lightning, have a chance to spawn Crackling Energy which, when picked up, deals lightning damage to all surrounding enemies. Ball Lightning has three upgrades that make it stronger. The first one is mandatory while you have a choice with the other two.

Enhanced Ball Lightning: Ball Lightning’s damage proc rate increases by 200 percent of the Sorcerer’s attack speed.

Ball Lightning’s damage proc rate increases by 200 percent of the Sorcerer’s attack speed. Mage’s Ball Lightning: After Ball Lightning’s damage procs 50 times against close enemies, the next cast will stun all enemies.

After Ball Lightning’s damage procs 50 times against close enemies, the next cast will stun all enemies. Wizard’s Ball Lightning: If an enemy is damaged four times by a cast of Ball Lightning, Crackling Energy is spawned.

Enhanced Ball Lightning makes the spell even stronger by using your attack speed to increase the damage rate of the spell itself. If your priority is additional crowd control, Mage’s Ball Lightning will stun enemies as well. If you want to maximize the damage of the spell, Wizard’s Ball Lightning will spawn Crackling Energy to damage all enemies around you.

Skill progression

Use your skill points wisely to get the most out of your build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These six skills will optimize your build perfectly:

Ball Lightning: The Mastery skill for our Lightning build of choice.

The Mastery skill for our Lightning build of choice. Teleport: Your Sorcerer’s mobility skill. A short-range teleportation ability that damages all enemies at the point of arrival.

Just like the Blizzard build, the key to success with the Ball Lightning build is positioning. Since you will be launching the spell ahead with every cast, using Teleport to get yourself into an advantageous position is essential. Once you imbue your gear with Gravitational Aspect, positioning becomes even more important since you will have to Teleport yourself into the thick of battle.

Teleport can be used defensively as well if you are stuck in a bad position, especially in endgame areas like Nightmare Dungeons. Once you gain cooldown reduction, you can use Teleport for navigation as well as terrain traversal through impassable locations. This can shorten your trips between side quests too.

Frost Nova: The Sorcerer releases a cold wave that damages and freezes all enemies in a radius around them.

The Sorcerer releases a cold wave that damages and freezes all enemies in a radius around them. Unstable Currents: The Sorcerer overcharges themselves with lightning. During this period, any lightning skill cast will also cast a random Core, Conjuration, or Mastery lightning skill at random.

Frost Nova is the best crowd-control skill. Freezing all enemies in place is essential because you will be teleporting into them to cast your Ball Lightning. Frost Nova will also ensure enemies don’t get too close to you when you’re caught in a vulnerable position.

Unstable Currents is the skill that makes your lightning build tick. Supercharging your Sorcerer with lightning for 10 seconds will ensure any lightning skill you cast in this period of time will also automatically cast another lightning skill for no mana cost or cooldown.

Ice Armor: Creates a frozen barrier that absorbs a percentage of your maximum health in damage. A small percentage of the damage you deal is also added to your barrier’s hit points.

Creates a frozen barrier that absorbs a percentage of your maximum health in damage. A small percentage of the damage you deal is also added to your barrier’s hit points. Flame Shield: Creates a flaming barrier around you that makes you immune to damage for two seconds. While active, all enemies around you take constant fire damage over time.

Ice Armor is perfect for this build because you will always be surrounded by enemies when you cast your spells. Not only will Ice Armor make you significantly tankier than normal, but with the right upgrade, you can also increase your mana regeneration rate.

Flame Shield is your last line of defense. While its offensive abilities are sub-par, the immunity the skill provides you more than makes up for it. In addition, one of the upgrades to Flame Shield lets you regain up to 50 percent of your maximum life when you cast the spell, making it a great healing tool in even the biggest Diablo 4 battles.

Passive abilities

These passives will make the most of your Ball Lightning casts. Image via Blizzard

These are the offensive passives used in this build.

Devastation: Increases your maximum mana to let you spam Ball Lightning often.

Increases your maximum mana to let you spam Ball Lightning often. Glass Cannon: Your skills deal bonus damage in exchange for taking increased damage from enemies.

Your skills deal bonus damage in exchange for taking increased damage from enemies. Elemental Attunement: When you land a critical hit, you have a chance to reset the cooldown of one of your defensive skills. This effect can trigger once every 10 seconds.

When you land a critical hit, you have a chance to reset the cooldown of one of your defensive skills. This effect can trigger once every 10 seconds. Precision Magic: Your Sorcerer’s Lucky Hit chance gains a flat 15 percent increase.

Your Sorcerer’s Lucky Hit chance gains a flat 15 percent increase. Inner Flames: Your fire skills deal more damage when your Sorcerer is healthy.

Your fire skills deal more damage when your Sorcerer is healthy. Coursing Currents: Damaging enemies with lightning skills increases your critical hit chance.

The defensive passives that you need to stay alive:

Align the Elements: You gain increased damage reduction against elite packs. The damage reduction percentage goes up the longer your Sorcerer hasn’t taken damage.

You gain increased damage reduction against elite packs. The damage reduction percentage goes up the longer your Sorcerer hasn’t taken damage. Mana Shield: Spending 100 mana gives you increased damage reduction.

Spending 100 mana gives you increased damage reduction. Protection: Using a cooldown on a spell grants you a barrier that absorbs a percentage of your max health in damage.

Using a cooldown on a spell grants you a barrier that absorbs a percentage of your max health in damage. Electrocution: Enemies deal less damage when they take a critical hit from your lightning skills.

The utility passives ensure you will sustain yourself through long fights:

Devouring Blaze: You deal increased critical hit damage against burning enemies with a 250 percent bonus if they are also immobilized.

You deal increased critical hit damage against burning enemies with a 250 percent bonus if they are also immobilized. Static Discharge: Landing a critical hit with your lightning skills will spawn Crackling Energy.

Landing a critical hit with your lightning skills will spawn Crackling Energy. Invigorating Conduit: Picking up Crackling Energy will also grant you 12 mana each.

The key passive is what defines this build:

Overflowing Energy: Every enemy hit by Crackling Energy reduces the cooldown of your lightning skills by 0.1 seconds. This reduction increases to 0.25 seconds against elites.

Enchantments

The Sorcerer’s unique class mechanic, Enchantments, is the next part. Enchantment grants you two bonus skill slots for additional skills that can be used as passive skills. Every skill that can be enchanted provides different passive abilities that can influence a variety of different builds. These are the two skills we use as Enchantments:

Fire Bolt Enchantment: When you deal damage with any skill, the affected enemies will also gain a burning debuff that deals damage over time for eight seconds.

When you deal damage with any skill, the affected enemies will also gain a burning debuff that deals damage over time for eight seconds. Ball Lightning Enchantment: Landing a critical strike with any skill has a chance to spawn a Ball Lightning for no mana cost.

The Fire Bolt Enchantment adds fire damage to all of your skills, regardless of the element. Mixing in the fire-based passives buffs this Enchantment even further. This Enchantment is also effective against elites and bosses, offering bonus damage.

Related: Diablo 4 Sorcerer class quest: How to start and complete it

The Ball Lightning Enchantment rounds off this build by casting Ball Lightning for free each time you land a critical strike with any skill. If you have a high enough critical strike chance, you can churn out several casts of Ball Lightning to decimate everything in your way for no mana cost.

Aspects

Choosing the best Aspects from the Codex of Power is essential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, we choose the best aspects for your Sorcerer that will really power up the Ball Lightning build.

Gravitational Aspect: Instead of launching forward, Ball Lightning now orbits around your Sorcerer, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

Instead of launching forward, Ball Lightning now orbits around your Sorcerer, dealing damage to surrounding enemies. Elementalist’s Aspect: When your mana pool is above 100, any Core or Mastery skill cast will have an increased critical strike chance.

When your mana pool is above 100, any Core or Mastery skill cast will have an increased critical strike chance. Storm Swell Aspect: When you have an active barrier, you deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies.

When you have an active barrier, you deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies. Frostblitz Aspect: You gain two charges of Frost Nova in exchange for an increased cooldown.

You gain two charges of Frost Nova in exchange for an increased cooldown. Prodigy’s Aspect: Triggering a cooldown on your skills restores your mana.

Triggering a cooldown on your skills restores your mana. Aspect of Fortune: When you have a barrier active, your Lucky Hit chance increases.

When you have a barrier active, your Lucky Hit chance increases. Aspect of Binding Embers: You immobilize all enemies you pass through with an active Flame Shield.

You immobilize all enemies you pass through with an active Flame Shield. Aspect of Retribution: You deal bonus damage to stunned enemies. In addition, distant enemies have a chance to be stunned when they land a hit on you.

You deal bonus damage to stunned enemies. In addition, distant enemies have a chance to be stunned when they land a hit on you. Aspect of Disobedience: Dealing damage grants you increased armor per attack.

Dealing damage grants you increased armor per attack. Aspect of Control: Immobilized, stunned, or frozen enemies take bonus damage from all your spells.

Immobilized, stunned, or frozen enemies take bonus damage from all your spells. Ghostwalker Aspect: When you’re unstoppable, you gain increased movement speed when you pass through enemies.

When you’re unstoppable, you gain increased movement speed when you pass through enemies. Conceited Aspect: You gain increased damage when you have an active barrier running.

The Gravitational Aspect is the main Aspect of this build. The rest of the supporting aspects can be imbued on your best Sorcerer gear to grant you everything you need to make this build work.

About the author