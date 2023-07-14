Best Ice Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer is one of the most recognizable faces to any long-time Diablo fan. This elemental powerhouse brings the forces of fire, ice, and lightning to the battlefield, decimating groups of enemies and bosses alike. In Diablo 4, the Sorcerer is widely considered by players to be the most powerful of the classes when it comes to end-game builds and content clearing.

You can choose from a multitude of builds to power up your Sorcerer when the late game arrives. Most of these builds focus on a single element to maximize its power, and that’s what we will be doing as well. This build focuses entirely on the ice element and how to shatter waves of enemies with cold.

Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ice Sorcerer buildwe are focusing on is the classic Blizzard build. Blizzard is quite possibly the most well-known Sorcerer skill since the early days of Diablo 2, being the best wave clear skill in the game. Although the Ice Shards build is a close second, nothing beats the raw late-game power of a well-placed, maxed-out Blizzard onto a group of enemies and elite packs.

The reason we’re going for this build over the other Sorcerer builds is purely because of Blizzard. This skill grants your Sorcerer a massive power spike when you first unlock it, and leveling it up only boosts the damage over time further. But before we get too deep into the build, you will need to know what Blizzard really does and how its upgrades affect the skill’s progression into the endgame.

Blizzard is a huge area of effect skill that deals massive damage over eight seconds while chilling all enemies caught in its radius. If this chill effect constantly hits enemies, they end up frozen and immobilized. This spell is the best combination of crowd control and damage in the Sorcerer’s arsenal and should be repeatedly spammed, as long as you have the mana, to make this build work.

Apart from leveling up the skill, Blizzard has a few upgrades to take advantage of.

Enhanced Blizzard: Frozen enemies will take bonus damage from Blizzard.

Frozen enemies will take bonus damage from Blizzard. Mage’s Blizzard: If the Sorcerer’s mana pool is over half, Blizzard lasts an additional four seconds, bringing the uptime to 12 seconds.

If the Sorcerer’s mana pool is over half, Blizzard lasts an additional four seconds, bringing the uptime to 12 seconds. Wizard’s Blizzard: While Blizzard is currently active, all of the Sorcerer’s core skills have their mana costs reduced by 10 percent.

While Enhanced Blizzard is a mandatory upgrade to the skill, from this point, you can choose either Mage’s Blizzard or Wizard’s Blizzard, depending on your needs. If you have a mana-hungry core skill to use, then Wizard’s Blizzard should help manage your mana. If you want to maximize the damage output of your Blizzard, Mage’s Blizzard will ensure maximum uptime on your skill.

Next, we tackle the skills needed to make this build work.

Skill progression

Use your skill points wisely to get the most out of your build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the six skills the build needs to function at its most optimal:

Blizzard: Your bread and butter Mastery skill that makes this build function.

Your bread and butter Mastery skill that makes this build function. Teleport: Your mobility skill as a Sorcerer. Transports the Sorcerer a short distance in the direction of your choosing, damaging all enemies in the destination location upon arrival.

Since Blizzard’s power is maximized by good positioning, there is no better skill than Teleport to help you out there. Repositioning yourself into an advantageous position to cast Blizzard is the key to landing the skill perfectly, taking out as many enemies as possible in a single cast. You can also use it to freeze enemies in a chokepoint as they approach you, granting you safe passage.

Teleport can also be used defensively to get you out of situations where you would get swarmed by enemies and die. In the early game, you can use this skill to traverse normally impassable terrain too. Teleport becomes increasingly important towards the endgame, where most enemies in Nightmare Dungeons can one-shot you if you aren’t careful.

Frost Nova: A defensive skill that releases a frozen wave from the Sorcerer. This wave freezes all enemies in place in a radius around the Sorcerer.

A defensive skill that releases a frozen wave from the Sorcerer. This wave freezes all enemies in place in a radius around the Sorcerer. Ice Blades: A conjuration skill that creates a pair of frozen blades that follow you around. These blades automatically attack enemies around you with a chance to leave them vulnerable.

Frost Nova is your emergency defensive maneuver. If you miscast your Teleport and find yourself surrounded by even more enemies, cast Frost Nova to freeze them in place so that you can get away. This skill also synergizes with Enhanced Blizzard since the upgrade deals bonus damage to frozen enemies, which is a status effect Frost Nova can inflict by default.

Ice Blades are basically your bodyguards. They constantly attack enemies that get too close to you with a chance to turn them vulnerable. Vulnerable enemies take extra damage from all your attacks, making it easier to kill stronger enemies like elites and bosses. With the Frost Nova upgrade that also has a chance to turn enemies vulnerable, these two skills are great setup abilities for your Blizzard.

Ice Armor: Creates a frozen barrier that absorbs a percentage of your maximum health in damage. A small percentage of the damage you deal is also added to your barrier’s hit points.

Creates a frozen barrier that absorbs a percentage of your maximum health in damage. A small percentage of the damage you deal is also added to your barrier’s hit points. Flame Shield: Creates a flaming barrier around you that makes you immune to damage for two seconds. While active, all enemies around you take constant fire damage over time.

Rounding off your active abilities, we have the two best defensive skills in the Sorcerer’s spellbook. Ice Armor makes you incredibly tanky, especially toward the later stages of the game when you have a higher health pool and higher damage numbers. With the right modifier, your active Ice Armor will also increase your mana regeneration, allowing you to spam more spells in that short period.

Flame Shield is your ultimate defense. When all else fails, and your Teleport and Frost Nova are on cooldown, Flame Shield will leave you unstoppable and immune to damage, letting you weave between enemies in relative safety. If you are low on health, one of the upgrades also allows you to heal up to 50 percent of your max health upon casting Flame Shield.

Next, we tackle the passive abilities essential to this build.

Passive abilities

First, we choose the ideal offensive passive abilities.

Devastation: Increases your maximum mana, allowing you to spam Blizzard more frequently.

Increases your maximum mana, allowing you to spam Blizzard more frequently. Glass Cannon: You deal bonus damage with every skill but also take increased damage from all enemies.

You deal bonus damage with every skill but also take increased damage from all enemies. Elemental Attunement: Every 10 seconds, when you land a critical hit, you have a chance to reset the cooldown of one of your defensive skills.

Every 10 seconds, when you land a critical hit, you have a chance to reset the cooldown of one of your defensive skills. Inner Flames: Your fire skills deal increased damage when you are healthy.

Your fire skills deal increased damage when you are healthy. Permafrost: Your ice skills deal increased damage to elite packs.

Next, we choose the defensive passive abilities needed for this build.

Align the Elements: You gain increased damage reduction against elite packs. The longer you haven’t taken damage, the more your damage reduction increases.

You gain increased damage reduction against elite packs. The longer you haven’t taken damage, the more your damage reduction increases. Mana Shield: You gain increased damage reduction every time you spend 100 mana.

You gain increased damage reduction every time you spend 100 mana. Protection: Each time you use a spell with a cooldown, you gain a barrier that absorbs a percentage of your max health in damage.

Each time you use a spell with a cooldown, you gain a barrier that absorbs a percentage of your max health in damage. Icy Veil: All of your barriers have an increased active duration.

The next few passives are great for utility and additional crowd control.

Cold Front: You apply increased chill with your cold attacks whenever you have a barrier active.

You apply increased chill with your cold attacks whenever you have a barrier active. Devouring Blaze: You deal increased critical hit damage against burning enemies. This bonus increases by 2.5x if the target is also immobilized.

You deal increased critical hit damage against burning enemies. This bonus increases by 2.5x if the target is also immobilized. Hoarfrost: You deal increased damage to chilled and frozen enemies.

You deal increased damage to chilled and frozen enemies. Icy Touch: You deal bonus cold damage to vulnerable enemies.

And finally, the key passive of the build.

Shatter: Frozen enemies gain a debuff. When the freeze effect ends, once-frozen enemies will explode, dealing area damage equal to 25 percent of the damage they took when frozen.

Enchantments

The final part of the Sorcerer’s skill build comes down to Enchantments, the Sorcerer’s unique class mechanic. This mechanic allocates two additional skill slots for the Sorcerer to use as Enchantment slots. When certain skills are allocated to your Enchantment slots, they will provide bonus passive abilities to all of your other active skills.

These are the two skills we use as Enchantments.

Fire Bolt Enchantment: Damage dealt by any skill will apply bonus burning damage to all affected enemies for eight seconds.

Damage dealt by any skill will apply bonus burning damage to all affected enemies for eight seconds. Teleport Enchantment: Your Evade skill is replaced by a lesser Teleport with a 17-second cooldown.

If you were wondering why we have chosen fire-based passives in an ice build, it’s for the Fire Bolt Enchantment. The passives chosen synergize with the Enchantment, dealing bonus fire damage with every skill we cast, regardless of element.

The Teleport Enchantment grants us an additional form of repositioning, which is essential for overall mobility in higher difficulty levels and Nightmare Dungeons with powerful enemies.

Aspects

Images via Blizzard Entertainment and Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports.

The final part of this build revolves around choosing the best aspects for your Sorcerer to provide the finishing touches to your Blizzard build.

Glacial Aspect: Blizzard spawns exploding Ice Spikes that deal bonus damage to frozen enemies.

Blizzard spawns exploding Ice Spikes that deal bonus damage to frozen enemies. Prodigy’s Aspect: Triggering a cooldown on your skills restores your mana.

Triggering a cooldown on your skills restores your mana. Storm Swell Aspect: When you have an active barrier, you deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies.

When you have an active barrier, you deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies. Frostblitz Aspect: You gain two charges of Frost Nova in exchange for an increased cooldown.

You gain two charges of Frost Nova in exchange for an increased cooldown. Aspect of the Frozen Tundra: All your Ice Spikes have an increased explosion radius. In addition, Deep Freeze also creates several Ice Spikes in the area.

All your Ice Spikes have an increased explosion radius. In addition, Deep Freeze also creates several Ice Spikes in the area. Aspect of Binding Embers: You immobilize all enemies you pass through with an active Flame Shield.

You immobilize all enemies you pass through with an active Flame Shield. Aspect of Disobedience: Dealing damage grants you increased armor per attack.

Dealing damage grants you increased armor per attack. Aspect of the Umbral: You restore energy when you use crowd-controlling effects on enemies.

You restore energy when you use crowd-controlling effects on enemies. Ghostwalker Aspect: When you’re unstoppable, you gain increased movement speed when you pass through enemies.

When you’re unstoppable, you gain increased movement speed when you pass through enemies. Conceited Aspect: You gain increased damage when you have an active barrier running.

The main aspect of this build is the Glacial Aspect to boost your Blizzard’s damage output to the moon. Imbue your best Sorcerer weapons in Diablo 4 with these aspects to carry you through the endgame content.

