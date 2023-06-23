For Sorcerers seeking the Glacial Aspect, you will probably want to settle in for the long haul because grinding for this Aspect in Diablo 4 is time-consuming but worth the trouble.

There are two ways to get Legendary Aspects. The first is through guaranteed Aspects via specific dungeons, and the second way is from drops on existing items. Unfortunately, the Glacial Aspect falls into the latter category, so you’ll need all the luck you can muster to get it.

How to get the Glacial Aspect in Diablo 4, explained

As this is a drop-based Legendary Aspect, meaning that it’s an Aspect dropped on an existing item, it’s up to chance whether you’ll get this particular Aspect or another on your Legendary or higher items. Because I wanted this specific Aspect for my Sorcerer, getting this Aspect took forever.

By clearing dungeons and killing elite monsters in the higher world tiers, you have a better chance of getting Legendary or higher gear. So, you have more opportunities to obtain an item with an Aspect, even if it’s not the one you’re looking for. When farming for these drop-based Aspects, I prefer working my way through Nightmare Dungeons to increase my odds.

However, you can also use your Murmuring Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosities in an attempt to farm for the Glacial Aspect. While you need to know a few key details about the Glacial Aspect, trying your luck in a safe zone rather than a dungeon can be a nice change.

How to farm the Glacial Aspect at the Purveyor of Curiosities

At the Purveyor of Curiosities, you can purchase several types of gear, including boots, helms, gloves, and swords. In each major town across The Sanctuary of Diablo 4, you’ll notice the vendors icon on your map as it’s simply a money bag with a dollar sign.

The vendor’s name and type will always show if you hover over an icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every item at the Purveyor of Curiosities will cost you a set amount of Murmuring Obols, which is a form of currency you may have already been collecting by completing the Area and World events.

As you purchase an item from the vendor, you will receive one suited to your classes. However, they will have different rarities, stats, and Aspects if you get an item that’s Legendary or higher.

For the Glacial Aspect, you will only find it on the following items:

Amulets

Gloves

Rings

Weapons

By knowing the Glacial Aspect is an Offensive Aspect, you know which items to buy from the Purveyor of Curiosities. At the vendor, the Offensive items and their cost include:

Rings and amulets cost 60 Murmuring Obols

Weapons cost 50 Murmuring Obols

Gloves cost 40 Murmuring Obols.

Gloves are your cheapest Offensive item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this in mind, and to save you from overspending your Murmuring Obols, you will have more chances to get the Glacial Aspect if you purchase gloves. While buying gloves, you’ll get a range of ordinary and Legendary-grade gloves, with the latter having different Aspects.

While farming for the Glacial Aspect through this method, I spent just over 3,000 Murmuring Obols, and it took me multiple days of farming, both Murmuring Obols and via Nightmare Dungeons, to get it.

Given how long it took to get the Glacial Aspect, I have no desire to give up my item unless I get another with a higher item power and the same Glacial Aspect. There is, however, a way to extract this Aspect from the current item and imprint it on a different one if push comes to shove and I need to upgrade.

How to extract the Glacial Aspect from an item

To extract the Glacial Aspect from an item, navigate to an Occultist in any large town—their icon has three circles and a triangle.

The Kyovashad Occultist is North-West of the waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to the Occultist and switch to the “Extract Aspect” tab. From here, follow these steps to extract the Glacial Aspect:

From the “Legendary item to be destroyed” box, select your Legendary item with Glacial Aspect. Once you’ve done that, a preview of the Glacial Aspect will appear in the “Preview Aspect” box. Select “Extract Aspect,” which will extract the Glacial Aspect from the item and destroy it.

If you mess up, you can’t undo it. So, check your previews. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With that, you’ll have the Glacial Aspect in the Aspect section of your inventory, and you can now imprint it onto another item.

How to imprint or apply an extracted Glacial Aspect to another item

As the Glacial Aspect is an Offensive Aspect, you can only imprint it onto a Legendary-grade or higher glove, ring, amulet, or weapon. I would also recommend that you consider the stats of your offensive item to ensure it has the best values for your Sorcerer.

It’s also important to note that imprinting your Glacial Aspect on another Legendary-grade item or higher will replace the current Aspect on them.

So, if you have an item that has excellent stats and suits your Sorcerer build, here’s how to imprint the Glacial Aspect onto another item:

At the Occultist, navigate to the “Imprint Aspect” tab. Select the Legendary gear from your inventory to which you’d like to imprint the Glacial Aspect. Then select the Glacial Aspect from your inventory. In the preview section, ensure that the previewed Legendary item is what you’re after. Ensure you have enough gold and Veiled Crystal to Imprint the Aspect. If you need more Veiled Crystal, you can sometimes get them from salvaging rare items or from quest caches. If you’re happy with the preview and have the required materials, select Imprint Aspect. And your item will now have the Glacial Aspect.

Imprinting Legendary Aspects is cheaper than extracting Aspects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is the Glacial Aspect in Diablo 4, and what does it do?

The Glacial Aspect is an essential Offensive Aspect for Sorcerers with Ice abilities. If you’ve cast Blizzard, Ice Spikes will occasionally spawn that deal additional damage. These spikes will deal 25 percent more damage to Frozen enemies.

The Blizzard ability is critical for the Glacial Aspect. Images via Blizzard Entertainment and Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports.

By using this Aspect alongside Blizzard, you can clear mobs faster, do more damage to elites, and hopefully take them down much quicker.

Unfortunately, getting the Glacial Aspect is a gamble. But if you play your cards right and farm wisely, you can get it in no time.

