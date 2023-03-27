Diablo 4 currently boasts five playable classes, Rogue, Barbarian, Druid, Sorcerer, and Necromancer. Along with varying abilities and powers, each class has an additional mechanic that adds to each class’s unique playstyle. For Sorcerers, players will eventually unlock Enchantment Slots, which not only grant spellcasters additional skills but also drastically change how those skills function.

After unlocking Enchantment slots, players will gain two extra slots for spells or other abilities in addition to their already existing number of slots. Players should strategically place spells into these extra Enchantment Slots, as the respective spell’s effect will immensely alter. For example, Fireball placed in the Enchantment Slot will add an effect wherein enemies slain by the spell will explode into another Fireball that will deal 50 percent of the spell’s initial damage.

Enchantment Slots are a great way to mix up your usual variety of abilities and fill in gaps where your build may be lacking. This is how you can unlock Enchantment Slots as a Sorcerer and if you can add more later on.

How to unlock Enchantment Slots in Diablo 4

Enchantment Slots are a sorcerer-only mechanic that players unlock after reaching level 15 on their character. Once reaching level 15, players will be assigned the ‘Legacy of the Magi’ quest. After completing this short quest, players will be rewarded with the Enchantment system, which comes with two additional spell slots.

At the time of writing, Sorcerer players can only gain two additional spell slots through the Enchantment Slots system. As we gain access to the full game and future expansions may arrive, Blizzard may add more Enchantment Slots to Sorcerer players to strengthen the class. Below are all the current Enchantment effects:

Fire Bolt – Direct Damage has up to 100 percent chance to burn enemies for eight seconds

– Direct Damage has up to 100 percent chance to burn enemies for eight seconds Frost Bolt – Direct damage has up to 100 percent chance to chill enemies

– Direct damage has up to 100 percent chance to chill enemies Arc Lash – Hits received have a 20 percent chance to stun enemies

– Hits received have a 20 percent chance to stun enemies Spark – Killing an enemy has a 10 percent chance to produce Crackling Energy

– Killing an enemy has a 10 percent chance to produce Crackling Energy Frozen Orb – Casting a non-basic skill has a 20 percent chance to cast a Frozen Orb in an enemies’ direction.

– Casting a non-basic skill has a 20 percent chance to cast a Frozen Orb in an enemies’ direction. Ice Shards – This spell automatically casts and launches toward already-frozen enemies

– This spell automatically casts and launches toward already-frozen enemies Fireball – Whenever an enemy is killed by a fireball, it will explode and deal 50 percent of the attack’s initial damage

– Whenever an enemy is killed by a fireball, it will explode and deal 50 percent of the attack’s initial damage Incinerate – Direct damage can cause a rotation incineration beam to appear

– Direct damage can cause a rotation incineration beam to appear Charged Bolts – When players are hit there is a 40 percent chance to spawn 5 Charged Bolts

– When players are hit there is a 40 percent chance to spawn 5 Charged Bolts Flame Shield – Spell activates whenever you take fatal damage

– Spell activates whenever you take fatal damage Teleport – Evade is replaced with Teleport spell

– Evade is replaced with Teleport spell Ice Armor – After placers are hit there is a 5 percent chance to activate Ice Armor

– After placers are hit there is a 5 percent chance to activate Ice Armor Frost Nova – Critical Strikes cause a 30 percent chance to spawn a Frost Nova

– Critical Strikes cause a 30 percent chance to spawn a Frost Nova Ice Blades – Slaying an enemy causes a 10 percent chance to cast Ice Blades

– Slaying an enemy causes a 10 percent chance to cast Ice Blades Hydra – Burning enemies killed by a Hydra spawn from its corpse

– Burning enemies killed by a Hydra spawn from its corpse Lightning Spear – Absorbing Crackling Energy causes a 10 percent chance to cast Lightning Spear

– Absorbing Crackling Energy causes a 10 percent chance to cast Lightning Spear Blizzard – Once every 15 seconds, players automatically cast Blizzard that follows for four seconds

– Once every 15 seconds, players automatically cast Blizzard that follows for four seconds Meteor – Every time players deal damage to an enemy, there is a 3 percent chance that one Meteor strikes them



