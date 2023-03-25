Diablo 4 Barbarian class quest: Can you reach it?

The Barbarian is a fascinating class in Diablo 4, as it’s the only pure melee class out of the five playable ones we have access to in the beta. Players who have taken some time with the class have some questions aside from making the best possible build for it. One of the main questions that Barbarian mains have in Diablo 4 is whether or not they can reach their class-specific questline in the beta.

At least for the first weekend of the beta, the Rogue and the Sorcerer had class quests that players could follow to unlock new mechanics for their character. However, players that used the Barbarian were puzzled since the marker for their class quest was seemingly outside of the Fractured Peaks region.

Diablo 4 Barbarian class quest

It turns out you will not be able to access the class’ specific questline during the beta of Diablo 4. When you try and go to the quest marker for the mission, you will be told that you are going past the limits of the playable area. At that point, you’ll be transported back to an available location.

This is, of course, disappointing for Barbarian players, but it’s clear that the developers at Blizzard want to leave some things to the imagination in the Diablo 4 beta. Barbarians aren’t missing out on much, though, as the class quests for the Rogue and Sorcerer are not too in-depth and barely scratch the surface of those classes.

So, if you did choose a Barbarian for the Diablo 4 beta, you will have to complete the main story questline and participate in side quests, dungeons, and other world activities to level up and pass the time.