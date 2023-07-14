In Diablo 4, you can get a variety of weapons from drops, chests, and the Purveyor of Curiosities. However, getting the best weapon for Sorcerers isn’t always easy. To get the best weapons for Sorcerers, you need to know which works best with your build, among many other factors as you get into the grind.
The best weapons for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, explained
The best weapons for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 are Wands and a Focus or a Dagger and a Focus. But the best one for your Sorcerer depends on your build. As you level up and enter the higher World Tiers, you’ll want to get the Legendary and then the Sacred or Ancestral Legendary weapons.
There are six popular end-game build options for Sorcerers, meaning each has a Wand or Dagger and a Focus you’ll need to obtain with the appropriate stats and Legendary Aspects that are the best for them.
Sorcerer Builds with the Best Wand and Focus
|Build
|Wand Stats
|Wand Legendary Aspect
|Focus Stats
|Focus Legendary Aspect
|Arc Lash
|Lightning Critical Strike Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Intelligence
|Aspect of Retribution
|Cooldown Reduction
Critical Strike Damage
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Lucky Hit Chance while you have a barrier
|Storm Swell Aspect
|Ball Lightning
|Vulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Lightning Critical Strike Chance
Intelligence
|Aspect of Control
|Cooldown Reduction
Lucky Hit Chance to restore Primary Resource
Resource Regeneration
Mana Cost Reduction
|Conceited Aspect
|Firewall
|Vulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Intelligence
Damage to Burning Enemies
|Conceited Aspect
|Cooldown Reduction
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Generation
Crowd Controlled Duration
|Storm Swell Aspect
|Ice Shards
|Core Skill Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Vulnerable Damage
Intelligence
|Storm Swell Aspect
|Cooldown Reduction
Lucky Hit Chance to restore Primary Resource
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Regeneration
|Aspect of Control
Sorcerer builds with the best Dagger and Focus
|Build
|Dagger Stats
|Dagger Aspect
|Focus Stats
|Focus Legendary Aspect
|Blizzard
|Intelligence
Vulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Close Enemies
|Aspect of Control
|Cooldown Reduction
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Generation
Critical Strike Chance
|Conceited Aspect
|Meteor
|Vulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Intelligence
Damage to Close Enemies
|Aspect of Retribution
|Cooldown Reduction
Critical Strike Chance
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Generation
|Elementalist’s Aspect
Regardless of your build, you’ll need to farm Nightmare Dungeons from World Tier Three and onward if you hope to get the best weapons, including stats and Legendary Aspects, for your Sorcerer. I had the best luck by farming Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier Four, and even though it has taken me quite some time to get most of the gear I wanted, I got the best drops from these higher-difficulty monsters.
Related: Best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons to farm and where to find them
Although farming for the best gear in Diablo 4 is time-consuming and tedious, it does help complete World Bosses and other complex content in the endgame.