Best weapons for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

Get your hands on these magical weapons.

Woman in dark armor wielding a ball of flame in Diablo 4
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

In Diablo 4, you can get a variety of weapons from drops, chests, and the Purveyor of Curiosities. However, getting the best weapon for Sorcerers isn’t always easy. To get the best weapons for Sorcerers, you need to know which works best with your build, among many other factors as you get into the grind.

The best weapons for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, explained

The best weapons for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 are Wands and a Focus or a Dagger and a Focus. But the best one for your Sorcerer depends on your build. As you level up and enter the higher World Tiers, you’ll want to get the Legendary and then the Sacred or Ancestral Legendary weapons.

There are six popular end-game build options for Sorcerers, meaning each has a Wand or Dagger and a Focus you’ll need to obtain with the appropriate stats and Legendary Aspects that are the best for them.

Sorcerer Builds with the Best Wand and Focus

BuildWand StatsWand Legendary AspectFocus StatsFocus Legendary Aspect
Arc LashLightning Critical Strike Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Intelligence		Aspect of RetributionCooldown Reduction
Critical Strike Damage
Basic Skill Attack Speed
Lucky Hit Chance while you have a barrier		Storm Swell Aspect
Ball LightningVulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Lightning Critical Strike Chance
Intelligence		Aspect of ControlCooldown Reduction
Lucky Hit Chance to restore Primary Resource
Resource Regeneration
Mana Cost Reduction		Conceited Aspect
FirewallVulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Intelligence
Damage to Burning Enemies		Conceited AspectCooldown Reduction
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Generation
Crowd Controlled Duration		Storm Swell Aspect
Ice ShardsCore Skill Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Vulnerable Damage
Intelligence		Storm Swell AspectCooldown Reduction
Lucky Hit Chance to restore Primary Resource
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Regeneration
Aspect of Control

Sorcerer builds with the best Dagger and Focus

BuildDagger StatsDagger AspectFocus StatsFocus Legendary Aspect
BlizzardIntelligence
Vulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Damage to Close Enemies		Aspect of ControlCooldown Reduction
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Generation
Critical Strike Chance		Conceited Aspect
MeteorVulnerable Damage
Critical Strike Damage
Intelligence
Damage to Close Enemies		Aspect of RetributionCooldown Reduction
Critical Strike Chance
Mana Cost Reduction
Resource Generation		Elementalist’s Aspect

Regardless of your build, you’ll need to farm Nightmare Dungeons from World Tier Three and onward if you hope to get the best weapons, including stats and Legendary Aspects, for your Sorcerer. I had the best luck by farming Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier Four, and even though it has taken me quite some time to get most of the gear I wanted, I got the best drops from these higher-difficulty monsters. 

Related: Best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons to farm and where to find them

Although farming for the best gear in Diablo 4 is time-consuming and tedious, it does help complete World Bosses and other complex content in the endgame.

About the author

Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews