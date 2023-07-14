In Diablo 4, you can get a variety of weapons from drops, chests, and the Purveyor of Curiosities. However, getting the best weapon for Sorcerers isn’t always easy. To get the best weapons for Sorcerers, you need to know which works best with your build, among many other factors as you get into the grind.

The best weapons for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, explained

The best weapons for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 are Wands and a Focus or a Dagger and a Focus. But the best one for your Sorcerer depends on your build. As you level up and enter the higher World Tiers, you’ll want to get the Legendary and then the Sacred or Ancestral Legendary weapons.

There are six popular end-game build options for Sorcerers, meaning each has a Wand or Dagger and a Focus you’ll need to obtain with the appropriate stats and Legendary Aspects that are the best for them.

Sorcerer Builds with the Best Wand and Focus

Build Wand Stats Wand Legendary Aspect Focus Stats Focus Legendary Aspect Arc Lash Lightning Critical Strike Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

Intelligence Aspect of Retribution Cooldown Reduction

Critical Strike Damage

Basic Skill Attack Speed

Lucky Hit Chance while you have a barrier Storm Swell Aspect Ball Lightning Vulnerable Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Lightning Critical Strike Chance

Intelligence Aspect of Control Cooldown Reduction

Lucky Hit Chance to restore Primary Resource

Resource Regeneration

Mana Cost Reduction Conceited Aspect Firewall Vulnerable Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Intelligence

Damage to Burning Enemies Conceited Aspect Cooldown Reduction

Mana Cost Reduction

Resource Generation

Crowd Controlled Duration Storm Swell Aspect Ice Shards Core Skill Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Vulnerable Damage

Intelligence Storm Swell Aspect Cooldown Reduction

Lucky Hit Chance to restore Primary Resource

Mana Cost Reduction

Resource Regeneration

Aspect of Control

Sorcerer builds with the best Dagger and Focus

Build Dagger Stats Dagger Aspect Focus Stats Focus Legendary Aspect Blizzard Intelligence

Vulnerable Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Damage to Close Enemies Aspect of Control Cooldown Reduction

Mana Cost Reduction

Resource Generation

Critical Strike Chance Conceited Aspect Meteor Vulnerable Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Intelligence

Damage to Close Enemies Aspect of Retribution Cooldown Reduction

Critical Strike Chance

Mana Cost Reduction

Resource Generation Elementalist’s Aspect

Regardless of your build, you’ll need to farm Nightmare Dungeons from World Tier Three and onward if you hope to get the best weapons, including stats and Legendary Aspects, for your Sorcerer. I had the best luck by farming Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier Four, and even though it has taken me quite some time to get most of the gear I wanted, I got the best drops from these higher-difficulty monsters.

Although farming for the best gear in Diablo 4 is time-consuming and tedious, it does help complete World Bosses and other complex content in the endgame.

