When do world bosses unlock in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 has no shortage of enemies for you to face off against. Between the hordes of demons, wild beasts, bosses, world bosses, and more, you will have plenty of possible sources of loot and XP to mow down.

While dungeons are an essential part of Diablo 4’s gameplay, there are other areas across Sanctuary where you can find powerful enemies with the potential of dropping Legendary equipment and other rare loot. World bosses are incredibly challenging opponents that are known to wander around the map outside of dungeons.

Before jumping into a fight against a world boss in Diablo 4, however, you should know that there are some requirements. I’ll get into these in this article, in addition to when world bosses unlock in Diablo 4.

How to unlock world bosses in Diablo 4

World bosses are not immediately accessible when you first load up Diablo 4. To unlock the available world bosses, you will first need to complete the main storyline. To help, I’ve put together information on how many acts there are in Diablo 4.

Wandering Death, one of the three World Bosses around Sanctuary | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main campaign in Diablo 4 will give you the much-needed time to power up your characters before squaring off against a world boss or any other form of end-game content. The main storyline of Diablo 4 took me around 40 hours to complete in total, with some side quests included in that number. But the time it will take you will drastically vary depending on your difficulty.

How many world bosses are in Diablo 4?

At the time of writing, there are three world bosses that can be found across Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Ashava the Pestilent, Avarice, the Gold Cursed, and Wandering Death are all powerful foes that can be found across the corners of the map. Here’s some more information if you want to know the spawn times and locations of all of the Diablo 4 world bosses.

I would highly recommend bringing friends and party companions with you to take on these challenging enemies. While tracking down these creatures is a challenge of its own, fighting them alone will undoubtedly be even more difficult.

