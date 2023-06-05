The terrible and agonizing wait is over—Diablo 4 is finally here and players from across the world are surging back to the Sanctuary once again to take on the threat of Lillith. While wandering the Sanctuary, you’ll encounter numerous foes, and one of these is giant world bosses like Ashava.

Groups of up to 12 players can battle this beast, and you won’t want to try and solo this one—but the rewards you can receive from defeating Ashava are truly legendary.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Diablo 4 Ashava world boss location and the spawn times.

Where is the Ashava world boss located in Diablo 4?

You will find Ashava in The Crucible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ashava is a giant world boss players can find in The Crucible, which is a level 25+ area on the eastern edge of the map. This may take some time to run to, but the game will send out a notice 30 minutes before a boss spawns, letting you know to start heading that way. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a bunch of other players standing around, eagerly waiting.

These world bosses are fought by a number of players in the server at the same time, proving a challenging fight to any small group. Once the battle starts, players will have 15 minutes to defeat the boss and complete the event.

Ashava spawn time in Diablo 4

Once you finish the Diablo 4 campaign, Ashava will spawn every three hours and you’ll receive a notification 30 minutes before the boss spawns. Keep in mind the boss will only be available for 15 minutes once it spawns and if you fail to defeat it during that time, it will leave Sanctuary and you won’t see it for the next three hours.

It’s important to reiterate that world bosses like Ashava will not begin spawning in Diablo 4 until you finish the game’s campaign. Ashava was made available early as a special encounter during the beta and server slam, but now it will not spawn until the campaign is finished.

You will run into other random players in the Crucible area, but we had the best luck grouping up with some likeminded friends and getting into voice chat to coordinate our attacks on Ashava and survive the encounter.

While you can get Legendary items and unique drops from Ashava if you’re lucky, the boss will also grant you experience, gold, and crafting materials you can later use however you like.

