You will come across various types of enemies while exploring the regions in the Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Some of these monsters can be found in the open world, while others live in specific locations and dungeons. The Zenith dungeon is one of the secret areas you will discover early on, and you can obtain a Legendary Aspect by completing this dungeon.

While following the campaign missions, you will need to visit an area called the Seat of the Heaven, located on the northeastern side of Fractured Peaks. You must travel to this region to get the blessing to pursue Lilith. After completing the story quest, visit this region once again to defeat the boss inside the Zenith dungeon.

Diablo 4 Zenith dungeon location

We reached the Seat of Heaven region early in Act Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Zenith dungeon is located on the eastern edge of the Seat of the Heavens region at Fractured Peaks. You will visit the Seat of the Heavens to get a blessing from Inarius, and we recommend exploring the region after completing the story quest. Check the map image above to check the exact location of the Zenith dungeon in the Seat of the Heavens region.

Apart from the Zenith dungeon, there are a few other dungeons in this region that we adventured through at the same time, including the Hoarfrost’s Demise, Sanguine Chapel, and even the Kor Valar Ramparts.

After completing the Zenith dungeon, you will be rewarded with the Recharging Aspect that is specific to the Sorcerer class. This Legendary Aspect is excellent for Shock/Lightning type Sorcerers as it gives four mana every time Charged Lightning—an ability we certainly used a lot—bounces off your character. The Recharging Aspect can only be equipped with Rings, and you can visit the Occultist at any of the regions to add it to your gear.

Zenith dungeon boss fight in Diablo 4

We had a tricky time with the Blood Bishop boss fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boss inside the Zenith dungeon is the Blood Bishop, and this can be a troublesome opponent if you are not prepared. The Blood Bishop is stuck inside the Frozen Statue inside the Zenith dungeon, and you must activate this boss fight by bringing all three Bloodstones. After unlocking the Frozen Statue, the Blood Bishop will appear and you need to defeat this creature to get the Recharging Aspect.

The Blood Bishop performs a basic projectile throw that can be avoided by dashing out of the path. Likewise, this creature spreads tumors across the arena which erupt to deal damage.

The best way to combat the tumors is to use strike them from a distance. Don’t get too close as they can explode. Keep moving around the arena when your abilities are on cooldown, and use your dash wisely to dodge close-range hits from the boss.

