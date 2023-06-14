Diablo 4 Sorcerer class quest: How to start and complete it

In Diablo 4, all classes have special quests that players must undergo to unlock specific class-related skills or features, including Sorcerers.

The Sorcerer class quest is easy to start and complete, so long as you know where to look. Here’s everything you need to know about starting and finishing the class quest for Sorcerers in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: How to start the Sorcerer class quest

Starting the Sorcerer class quest in Diablo 4 is easy, and it only has two requirements:

Have a Sorcerer character Be level 15 on that Sorcerer character

And that’s it! Pretty simple hey?

Once you hit level 15, a new quest will appear in your quest journal under Priority Quests called Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi.

It’s a good idea to check your quest journal in case you miss any important quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With your quest journal open, “track” the Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi quest. From here, you can now work on completing the quest.

Diablo 4: How to complete the Sorcerer class quest

Unlike the other classes, the Sorcerer’s class quest, Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi, is based in the Desolate Highlands of the Fractured Peaks, and it’s not too far from the starting town, Kyovashad. And while this quest isn’t too long, there are a few parts you need to complete to finish it.

Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi: Follow the call to find Mordarin

It’s not too far from Kyovashad, especially if you have a Mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports The cave is located around the site of a frequently occurring Event, so be careful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve tracked this quest and opened your map, you’ll notice a blue circle at the very bottom of the Desolate Highlands, and this is where you need to go.

At the location, you’ll meet a traveling Sorcerer named Mordarin. After a few moments of chatting, he asks you to find The Forgotten Codex within the dungeon, Lost Archives, which is filled with Wraiths and Skeletons.

Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi: Finding the Codex in the Lost Archives dungeon

Upon entering the dungeon, you’ll work through the various areas until you encounter the inner dungeon. To unlock this dungeon section, you must find two Mechanical Boxes for two separate Mechanical Pedestals. Once you’ve found them both, you can open this inner dungeon area and continue onwards.

After some searching, you’ll encounter a glowing chest, which is easy to spot in this dark dungeon. You’ll know you’ve found the right one for this quest if it reads “Dust-covered chest.” When you open it, you’ll obtain The Forgotten Codex.

Don’t forget to pick the Codex up off the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you can decide whether to continue completing the dungeon or leave and complete it another time. I generally don’t like going back into dungeons, so I decided to finish it. If you do, I highly recommend using a Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance, which you can craft at level 15, as it offers cold resistance for 30 minutes. And it’s beneficial against the dungeon boss, who uses Cold damage.

Otherwise, you can leave the Lost Archives.

Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi: Return to Mordarin

After either completing or leaving the dungeon, return to Mordarin—who unfortunately wants to enter an Abandoned Shack and perform a ritual, which you must be a part of. So, after speaking with Mordarin, enter the Abandoned Shack next to him.

You can’t miss the entrance, as it’s glowing fairly brightly next to Mordarin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sorcerer: Legacy of the Magi: Inside the Abandoned Shack

Inside the shack, you’ll need to light the four brazers, and Mordarin will begin his incantations. But things don’t go to plan as hellish creatures will be summoned, and you must kill them all.

Once you do, you’ll talk to Mordarin again, who’s amazed that his interpretation of the chants went wrong. But thankfully, you’ll finally finish this quest after talking to him.

You’ll gain gold, experience, and an item by completing the quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment.

Now that you’ve completed the Sorcerer class quest, you’ll unlock your enchantment slots and can continue your journey across The Sanctuary.

