How to get Greatstaff of the Crone in Diablo 4

You’ll be howling at the moon if you’re lucky enough to see Greatstaff of the Crone drop onto the floor of a Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4, one of the Unique weapons available for the Druid class in the game.

If you’ve been hunting down this Unique item and haven’t been able to find it just yet, don’t worry, it’s likely not a skill issue. You’re just a victim of Diablo 4’s true final boss, which is the worst Prime Evil of them all: RNG.

With a lot of luck and even more perseverance, the Greatstaff of the Crone can be yours, enabling some of the more fun builds for Druids to use in Diablo 4’s current endgame meta.

Here’s how to grab yourself one of the best Druid weapons in Diablo 4.

How do you get the Greatstaff of the Crone in Diablo 4?

That crone’s a beauty.

Like so many of the coolest items in the ARPG, Greatstaff of the Crone is a completely random drop in World Tier three (Nightmare) and World Tier four (Torment). And that’s a bummer because this two-handed ancestral Unique Staff creates some of the most fun gameplay in builds like the Storm Wolf Druid build.

Unique Effect: Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at [120 to 150 percent] normal damage.

Greatstaff of the Crone is crucial in the Storm Wolf Druid build because it keeps you in Werewolf form, and doubles your Claw into a Storm Strike attack as well, giving you the ability to make enemies Vulnerable while also regenerating Spirit.

But since Greatstaff of the Crone is a random drop, it’s time to get out there in the endgame and start grinding. It’s a rare drop, too, which means it is increasingly difficult to find. You have to get really lucky to find it.

The best bet to farm for Greatstaff of the Crone or any other Unique item in Diablo 4 is to grind Nightmare Dungeons and other endgame activities. Your chances are highest as you kill more and more enemies faster and faster.

The good thing about this is that Nightmare Dungeons can be farmed quickly and easily in a group, so pair up with some friends, maximize your current build for speed and damage, and hope for the best to hear that special Unique loot drop sound in your headset.

