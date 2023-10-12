The best Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2

Diablo 4 is set to bring a host of Vampiric Powers to play with in Season 2, some of which look to be extremely powerful.

After the mishaps in the first season of Diablo 4, Blizzard is attempting to achieve much better fortune with the latest round of updates and has learned from their mistakes, with a wealth of class buffs provided for Season 2.

Many changes are being made across both the Eternal and the Seasonal Realm, with the latter set to be reset for the Season of Blood—where players will have 22 Vampiric Powers available to choose from to expand their build.

While we won’t be able to properly test them out until Season 2 in Diablo 4 goes live on Oct. 17, here are the best-looking Vampiric Powers that have already caught our eye.

How to get Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2

To unlock Vampiric Powers, you need to collect Potent Blood. You can earn Potent Blood by defeating enemies and you can then spend them within the Vampiric Powers tab in the character menu.

Vampiric Powers can also be unlocked by completing the Seasonal Questline and from the Blood Harvest Seasonal Event.

Up to five powers can be equipped to your character at any time and powers can be upgraded to a maximum of Level Three.

In order to use Vampiric Powers, you must have the applicable Pacts equipped. There are three Pact types; Ferocity, Divinity, and Eternity.

Best Minor Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2

Anticipation immediately stands out as a must-have Vampiric Power for any build that is centered around using Ultimate Skills as often as possible and inflicting maximum damage, with a considerable Cooldown Reduction of 20 percent, as well as some increased damage.

Domination is a skill that looks set to be extremely effective when clearly through hordes of enemies, providing a considerable damage boost against enemies with particular status effects—and killing them instantly if they’re Injured and not an elite.

For any build using Thorns, Jagged Spikes are a must-have with the chance of inflicting a mammoth 300 percent increased damage.

Finally, players looking for some passive healing can find plenty of it when using Undying and Hemomancy, which provide healing when damaging enemies or casting skills.

Power Name Required Pacts Description Anticipation 1 Divinity Your Ultimate Skills gain 20% Cooldown Reduction. Your Ultimate Skills gain 12% increased damage for each nearby enemy affected by your Damage Over Time effects. Domination 1 Ferocity You deal 24% increased damage to enemies who are Stunned, Immobilized, Frozen, or Feared. If they’re also Injured and not an Elite, they’re instantly killed. Hemomancy 3 Eternity Your attacks deal 80% of your Maximum Life as Physical damage to nearby enemies. This can only occur once every 4 seconds. You heal for 1% of your Maximum Life for each enemy damaged this way. Jagged Spikes 1 Ferocity

1 Divinity Thorns have a 10% chance to deal 300% increased damage and Chill enemies for 8%. Undying 1 Eternity Casting Skills heals you for 3% Life. Double this bonus while below 50% Life.

Best Major Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2

Bathe in Blood will provide a huge boost when used correctly, providing a 40 percent damage increase and 30 percent damage reduction when stood in a pool of blood that is spawned—though that can only occur every eight seconds.

Similarly, Blood Boil results in Blood Drops spawning when a Core Skill Overpowers an enemy, which can then be collected to cause an explosion that deals 60 percent Physical damage around you. With a guaranteed Overpower to a Skill every 20 seconds, you can get a hefty amount of damage output.

Those looking for the full vampire experience can find it with Metamorphis, which turns you into a cloud of bats when you Evade and deals 160 percent Physical damage to enemies in your path, while also afflicting them with Vampiric Curse.

Finally, Moonrise will provide a significant Attack Speed boost when you hit an enemy with a Basic Skill, which stacks up to five times and sees you enter a Vampiric Bloodrage at maximum stacks, providing a huge damage boost and an increase to movement speed.

Power Name Required Pacts Description Bathe in Blood 3 Divinity

3 Eternity While Channeling a Skill, you form a pool of blood beneath you. While channeling a skill in a pool, your Channeled Skills deal 40% increased damage and you gain 30% Damage Reduction. A pool can only form once every 8 seconds. Blood Boil 6 Eternity When your Core Skills Overpower an enemy, you spawn 3 Volatile Blood Drops. Collecting a Volatile Blood Drop causes it to explode, dealing 60% Physical damage around you. Every 20 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Metamorphosis 2 Ferocity

2 Divinity

2 Eternity When you Evade you turn into a cloud of bats, becoming Unstoppable for 4 seconds. Enemies along your path take 160% Physical damage and are inflicted with Vampiric Curse. Moonrise 6 Ferocity Hitting an enemy with a Basic Skill grants you 4% Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. Upon reaching maximum stacks, you enter a Vampiric Bloodrage, gaining 160% Basic Skill damage and 15% Movement Speed for 10 seconds.

