Diablo 4’s season two, Season of Blood, keeps sounding better with each developer update.

The list of patch notes for Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is massive. Key takeaways include class balancing across the board, buffs for Unique items, an increase in XP gain after level 55, and all kinds of new items to chase down.

Here’s a taste of what’s coming when Diablo 4’s Season of Blood drops next week on Oct. 17.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood patch notes

This is a chunky one. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s plenty for Diablo fans to chew on in the patch notes as this is Diablo 4’s biggest update yet and one that sounds like it will do a good job at enticing players to come back and enjoy the new content that the game has to offer, like new Uniques.

It’s not just new Uniques, though. Some existing Uniques are changing, as well, according to the notes, including Andarial’s Visage, Fists of Fate, Frostburn, and Mother’s Embrace.

“Our goal for Unique items is that they feel impactful to your build and create a moment of excitement upon dropping,” Blizzard said. “Some Unique items were falling short of this goal, so we are updating them in a few ways to ensure that these items feel distinctly different from other items and are appealing.”

There are plenty of buffs for all of the game’s classes, too, after a disastrous nerf-heavy patch earlier this summer may have changed the course of the game moving forward.

“As our community continues to battle the Burning Hells, the builds emerging from new players have shocked and delighted us,” Blizzard said. “We’ve chosen to focus Season of Blood’s balance updates on clear itemization disparities over redesigns of Class features. The class changes are largely focused on numeric increases to Skill Upgrades and Legendary Aspects that players haven’t yet found compelling. Additionally, we’re changing Critical Strike Damage Paragon Glyphs to empower all damage—instead of only Core Skills—to enable more build strategies.”

Blizzard said the class changes are “necessary to the overall health of the game” and that “Diablo 4 is a game that is continually evolving through its Seasons, thus the adjustments we make will evolve with them.”

Some of the many new items in season two include new Uniques like Druid’s Amulet Dolmen Stone (“Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders to rotate around you”) or Necromancer pants Blood Moon Breeches (“Your Minions have a three-to-seven percent chance to curse enemies. Enemies affected by at least one of your curses take 70 percent increased Overpower damage from you”).

There are also new Legendary Aspects like Aspect of Slaughter (“You gain 20 percent Movement Speed. Lose this bonus for 2.5-5 seconds after taking damage”) or Rogue’s Aspect of Artful Initiative (“When you spend 100 Energy you release a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 0.2-0.3 total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds. Your Grenade Skills deal 15 percent [x] more damage”).

You can find the full, expansive list of patch notes for Season of Blood in Diablo 4 on the game’s official website.

