Diablo 4 early access is finally here, giving players who pre-ordered an early look into the action RPG. Though the beta has officially launched, relatively few Diablo 4 players have actually been able to see any gameplay yet due to bugs or error codes preventing players from getting into the game.

Error code 316719 is a frustrating issue that many players have run into either after making a character or leveling up. While players may have gotten to get a glimpse at gameplay before running into this wall, it has dashed the hopes of countless Diablo 4 players since the beta’s launch.

While many issues will simply need to wait for either player populations to subside or garner the attention of developers, there are some methods that players can attempt to circumvent this prevalent issue.

How to fix error code 316719 in Diablo 4

Error code 316719 in Diablo 4 is an issue that arises in several different circumstances. Players have encountered this frustrating error code after crafting a character and leveling up between levels two and three. After seeing this error, players are kicked back to the main menu, where they may have to wait up to an hour in the dreaded player queue.

The cause of this error code is the massive flood of players who have rushed to download Diablo 4 and get in the game, consequentially stressing the servers. Players can attempt to get around this issue by restarting the game, though this of course will cause them to jump back in line at the start of a lengthy queue. While creating a new character has proven to be a fix for some Diablo 4 players, you are still prone to run into error code 316719 at some point.

For many, they’ll simply need to wait out the issue until the developers begin to address some of the prevalent error codes currently hindering the beta. Though this may be frustrating, just think of all the demons you can take your anger out on once you are in-game.