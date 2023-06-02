How to fix ‘Start Game Pending’ issue in Diablo 4

A large volume of Diablo 4 players attempting to log in during the early access launch have been encountering an error that says ‘Start Game Pending.’ It doesn’t seem to go away, nor does it change its status.

Unfortunately, I encountered it the first time I logged in on launch day too, and it was incredibly frustrating. All my friends managed to log in and create their Diablo characters and pick a class while I was stuck staring at this troublesome error.

In my experience, there has only been one way to fix it. It’s a straightforward and obvious solution, but it doesn’t work all the time; it comes down to trial, error, and a bit of luck.

Solution for Diablo 4’s ‘Start Game Pending’ issue

It’s perfectly normal for ‘Start Game Pending’ to pop up on its own after you’ve selected your character and started up Diablo 4. It means the client is trying to start the game, and it usually moves on pretty quickly. It’s only an issue when it’s stuck there and doesn’t go away, no matter how long you sit there waiting.

When that happens, it means the servers are overloaded and bogged down with countless players trying to connect. This is to be expected during the title’s big launch, as with most massively multiplayer online games.

Sadly, there is no outright solution. The best thing to do is wait for things to die down and try to queue at a later time. It could take anywhere between a few minutes or a couple of hours, but eventually, the strain on the server will subside and you’ll be able to hop back in.

If you’d like, you can cancel the queue and re-queue. I tried it a few times and managed to bypass the issue without having to wait on two occasions, but it doesn’t work all the time.

There are a number of other errors too, including the ‘Drivers Out of Date’ error or the ‘Unable to Find Valid License’ error, the latter of which is also tied to the Diablo 4 server overload happening at launch. In time, they should go away.

